The teams for Friday and Saturday's round 18 matches are in, plus the squads for Sunday's games

L-R: Jarman Impey, Riley Thilthorpe, Tim English. Pictures: AFL Photos

WAYNE Milera and Riley Thilthorpe are back for Adelaide as it prepares for a desperate Gold Coast on Saturday night.

Thilthorpe was a late withdrawal from last Friday night's win over West Coast, with Milera returning from a hamstring injury.

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The Western Bulldogs have made five changes to the team to face the Eagles on Sunday, with Rhylee West back and Bailey Williams on the extended bench, but Tim English has been named despite nursing an injury.

In other round 18 team news, Hawthorn has regained creative defenders Jarman Impey and Karl Amon to face a Carlton team that has Harry Dean back from a hand problem.

Following four losses from five matches, Geelong has dropped ruckman Mitch Edwards to face Greater Western Sydney at Engie Stadium.

The Giants have been forced into three changes, including losing Lachie Whitfield to concussion.

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Paul Curtis is back from suspension for North Melbourne in its critical Friday night clash against a Collingwood outfit that has Scott Pendlebury back in its 23.

Port Adelaide has Kane Farrell back from a groin problem, with Brandon Zerk-Thatcher the unlucky omission, facing an unchanged St Kilda.

In the final game of the round, Brisbane is nearing its best line-up with Hugh McCluggage and Dayne Zorko back from injury to face Essendon.

The Bombers have Archie Roberts back from a shoulder injury and have decided to rest Jordan Ridley.

Dion Prestia has been named by Richmond to face Melbourne having overcome his latest hamstring setback.

FRIDAY, JULY 10

Collingwood v North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 7.40pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: S.Pendlebury

Out: H.Harrison (managed)

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: R.Hardeman, P.Curtis, Z.Banch, M.Whitlock

Out: J.Goater (managed), J.Konstanty (managed), G.Wardlaw (hamstring), W.Dawson (omitted)

SATURDAY, JULY 11

St Kilda v Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 1.15pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: Nil

Out: Nil

PORT ADELAIDE

In: K.Farrell

Out: B.Zerk-Thatcher (omitted)

Greater Western Sydney v Geelong at Engie Stadium, 4.15pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: J.Laverde, X.O'Halloran, P.Gothard

Out: L.Whitfield (concussion), C.Stone (omitted), J.Delana (omitted)

GEELONG

In: J.Bowes

Out: M.Edwards (omitted)

Carlton v Hawthorn at the MCG, 7.35pm AEST

CARLTON

In: H.Dean

Out: L.Young (concussion)

HAWTHORN

In: J.Impey, O.Greeves, K.Amon

Out: B.Ryan (omitted), F.Perez (omitted), J.Dalton (knee)

Adelaide v Gold Coast at Adelaide Oval, 7.40pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: W.Milera, R.Thilthorpe

Out: H.Hall-Kahan (managed), B.Dowling (omitted)

GOLD COAST

In: W.Graham, O.Adams

Out: B.Long (suspension), B.Jepson (omitted)

SUNDAY, JULY 12

Western Bulldogs v West Coast at Marvel Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: L.Cleary, S.Davidson, R.West, O.Baker, J.Busslinger, J.Dolan, L.Emmett, B.Williams

Out: N.Coffield (concussion), C.Budarick (ankle), W.Lewis (omitted), L.McNeil (omitted), R.Sanders (hand)

WEST COAST

In: R.Maric, H.Johnston, S.Brock

Out: Nil

Melbourne v Richmond at the MCG, 3.15pm AEST

MELBOURNE

In: T.McDonald, P.Cross, A.Johnson

Out: Nil

RICHMOND

In: D.Prestia, T.Burton, S.Ryan, S.Grlj

Out: J.Ross (concussion)



Brisbane v Essendon at the Gabba, 4.40pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: D.Zorko, H.McCluggage, K.Coleman, D.Joyce

Out: D.Gardiner (hamstring)

ESSENDON

In: A.Roberts, A.Clarke, H.Jones, M.Kondogiannis, L.Blakiston

Out: W.Setterfield (omitted), J.Ridley (managed)

