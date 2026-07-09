WAYNE Milera and Riley Thilthorpe are back for Adelaide as it prepares for a desperate Gold Coast on Saturday night.
Thilthorpe was a late withdrawal from last Friday night's win over West Coast, with Milera returning from a hamstring injury.
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The Western Bulldogs have made five changes to the team to face the Eagles on Sunday, with Rhylee West back and Bailey Williams on the extended bench, but Tim English has been named despite nursing an injury.
In other round 18 team news, Hawthorn has regained creative defenders Jarman Impey and Karl Amon to face a Carlton team that has Harry Dean back from a hand problem.
Following four losses from five matches, Geelong has dropped ruckman Mitch Edwards to face Greater Western Sydney at Engie Stadium.
The Giants have been forced into three changes, including losing Lachie Whitfield to concussion.
Paul Curtis is back from suspension for North Melbourne in its critical Friday night clash against a Collingwood outfit that has Scott Pendlebury back in its 23.
Port Adelaide has Kane Farrell back from a groin problem, with Brandon Zerk-Thatcher the unlucky omission, facing an unchanged St Kilda.
In the final game of the round, Brisbane is nearing its best line-up with Hugh McCluggage and Dayne Zorko back from injury to face Essendon.
The Bombers have Archie Roberts back from a shoulder injury and have decided to rest Jordan Ridley.
Dion Prestia has been named by Richmond to face Melbourne having overcome his latest hamstring setback.
FRIDAY, JULY 10
Collingwood v North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 7.40pm AEST
COLLINGWOOD
In: S.Pendlebury
Out: H.Harrison (managed)
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: R.Hardeman, P.Curtis, Z.Banch, M.Whitlock
Out: J.Goater (managed), J.Konstanty (managed), G.Wardlaw (hamstring), W.Dawson (omitted)
SATURDAY, JULY 11
St Kilda v Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 1.15pm AEST
ST KILDA
In: Nil
Out: Nil
PORT ADELAIDE
In: K.Farrell
Out: B.Zerk-Thatcher (omitted)
Greater Western Sydney v Geelong at Engie Stadium, 4.15pm AEST
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: J.Laverde, X.O'Halloran, P.Gothard
Out: L.Whitfield (concussion), C.Stone (omitted), J.Delana (omitted)
GEELONG
In: J.Bowes
Out: M.Edwards (omitted)
Carlton v Hawthorn at the MCG, 7.35pm AEST
CARLTON
In: H.Dean
Out: L.Young (concussion)
HAWTHORN
In: J.Impey, O.Greeves, K.Amon
Out: B.Ryan (omitted), F.Perez (omitted), J.Dalton (knee)
Adelaide v Gold Coast at Adelaide Oval, 7.40pm ACST
ADELAIDE
In: W.Milera, R.Thilthorpe
Out: H.Hall-Kahan (managed), B.Dowling (omitted)
GOLD COAST
In: W.Graham, O.Adams
Out: B.Long (suspension), B.Jepson (omitted)
SUNDAY, JULY 12
Western Bulldogs v West Coast at Marvel Stadium, 1.10pm AEST
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: L.Cleary, S.Davidson, R.West, O.Baker, J.Busslinger, J.Dolan, L.Emmett, B.Williams
Out: N.Coffield (concussion), C.Budarick (ankle), W.Lewis (omitted), L.McNeil (omitted), R.Sanders (hand)
WEST COAST
In: R.Maric, H.Johnston, S.Brock
Out: Nil
Melbourne v Richmond at the MCG, 3.15pm AEST
MELBOURNE
In: T.McDonald, P.Cross, A.Johnson
Out: Nil
RICHMOND
In: D.Prestia, T.Burton, S.Ryan, S.Grlj
Out: J.Ross (concussion)
Brisbane v Essendon at the Gabba, 4.40pm AEST
BRISBANE
In: D.Zorko, H.McCluggage, K.Coleman, D.Joyce
Out: D.Gardiner (hamstring)
ESSENDON
In: A.Roberts, A.Clarke, H.Jones, M.Kondogiannis, L.Blakiston
Out: W.Setterfield (omitted), J.Ridley (managed)