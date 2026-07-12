Adem Yze remains focused on the 'process' at Richmond despite another heavy defeat

Adem Yze during Richmond's match against Collingwood in R16, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND coach Adem Yze insists the Tigers are still on the right track despite yet another big loss on Sunday afternoon.

The Tigers were unable to keep pace with Melbourne throughout the day, especially around stoppage and contest, going down by 46 points.

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The Tigers have now won only nine games from Yze's 63 games in charge, a winning rate of a measly 14 per cent, but the coach is determined to stay on track.

"If we start thinking about win-loss, that's when we lose our way and our process," Yze said post-match.

"We need to play four quarters against really strong teams and that hasn't happened ... we've just got to be consistent in our effort, it's more about adherence to structure and system for longer.

"We'll keep toiling away and if we get that consistency then hopefully the wins will come. But the process has got to be the main thing we’re thinking of."

Yze is adamant that his side are still making progress, despite winning just two games of 17 so far in 2026.

"I reckon if you sat in our team meeting after the game, you would've sensed some disappointment within our team. I don't need to shy away from the fact we lost the game today and we're not happy," he said.

"Of course we're disappointed ... but the process is the main thing. I reckon if you talk to the Brisbane Lions, they're talking about process rather than results. The results come off the back of a good process and a quality process. We need our players to adhere to that process for longer, especially against good teams."

The Tigers coach was proud of his side's fight, especially in the second half, which he said shows they're on the improve.

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"We've got a young list that we've got to be really clear on quarter-by-quarter. If we walk in thinking we need to win this game, we're thinking the wrong things. Every team wants to win every week, I think the way we responded in the last half, we're made of the right stuff," he said.

"The character of the lads is exactly what we want, but I just want to make sure that our players are focused on the process and the results will follow.

"We know the areas that we've got to get better at, we've just got to keep working on it."

Yze pointed towards the improvement from the likes of Taj Hotton, Sam Grlj and Sam Cumming as positives in what has been a tough year.

"We've got younger guys who we need to give that exposure, but at the same time we need them to perform so we can taste victory as soon as possible," he said.

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"While we're going through what we're going through, we'll keep persisting with our younger lads and give them opportunities against really good players.

"There's different ways to measure success, through win-loss, through improvement. We expect every player to get better, we expect our team to be better ... we need to look at those little wins.

"When we're not winning the four points, we've got to show the reasons why we were competitive in the third quarter and what a really good brand of Richmond footy looks like. We've got to do it for longer."

Melbourne coach Steven King said his Dees aren't talking about the prospect of finals just yet, despite moving to a win-loss record of 11-6.

"Still not talking the f-word yet ... nothing is handed to you and it was a big challenge today," King said.

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"For us as a group early, I don't think too many believed that we'd trouble the scorers too much this year. A lot of the internal belief was around what's possible and not to listen to the external noise ... we're still chasing our best version of Demon football."

King praised the impact of midfield free agent Tom Sparrow and hopes he finishes his career in the red and the blue, despite rival interest.

"I know he's playing his heart out for us every week, I know how valued he is at our club and how much he means to us," King said.

"For me as a coach, I just want to provide an environment for my players to thrive and I feel like Tom is doing that. He's super important to us and I'd love him to stay ... I'm just glad he's proving to the footy world how valuable he is as a player.

"I've got my fingers and toes crossed that he chooses to stay with us being a premiership player, but I also understand the commercial side of the game as well.

"I'd love him to be a part of our club for the rest of his career."

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King also paid tribute to the impact that captain Max Gawn has had at the footy club, after the Melbourne skipper drew even with club legend and mentor Jim Stynes on 264 games played.

"Football is about creating memories and moments in your journey and I think for Max to reach that today was significant. (Stynes) played a huge part in Max's growth and maturity and I think he's probably inspired Max to a degree to be the greatest ruckman of our generation," King said.

"To have a captain at your disposal where you know what you're going to get every single time at his age and experience, I feel like it's a bit of a cheat code for me.

"I'm amazed and in awe of his ability to keep adding to his game and evolving."

The Dees are hopeful that the forward duo of Harrison Petty and Bayley Fritsch will return for next week's clash against North Melbourne.