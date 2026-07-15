Speaking to AFL.com.au, Pies star Nick Daicos has discussed his future amid interest from the Suns

Nick Daicos in action during Collingwood's clash against North Melbourne in round 18, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD superstar Nick Daicos says he's paid no mind to the persistent trade talks that have followed him throughout the year, saying he's not heard from Gold Coast personally amid the club's ambitious effort to gauge his interest in a move.

As revealed by AFL.com.au last week, the Suns recently reached out to Daicos' manager Robbie D'Orazio to assess whether the brilliant midfielder would consider a trade to People First Stadium in the near future.

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It follows three clubs contacting Daicos during last year's Trade Period to assess his interest in a potential move, as well as continued links to the incoming Tasmanian side ahead of its entry into the competition in 2028.

However, speaking as part of his role as a Kayo Sports ambassador, Daicos said his focus throughout the season has remained fully on Collingwood where he's contracted through until the end of 2029.

"It does sound cliché, but I just try and put good performances together for the team," Daicos told AFL.com.au on Wednesday.

"I am contracted for another three years. Most players don't really have to worry about that. I'm just trying to play good footy at the moment. None of my interests lie with the off-field stuff because I'm super happy at the club."

Nick Daicos celebrates a goal during the R17 match between Collingwood and Gold Coast at People First Stadium on July 4, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

While it's almost certain Collingwood would not sanction a move for Daicos while under contract, and no interest has been initiated by the player himself, Gold Coast has continued to keep tabs on the 23-year-old since his draft year.

The Suns toured him through their facilities back in 2021 as part of their pitch for him to enter the open draft, as opposed to nominating for the Magpies as a father-son, while they were also the side to place the bid on Daicos at the No.4 pick.

Daicos also has family on the Gold Coast, but said the club's recent efforts to try and prise him away from Collingwood had not made their way back to him and reiterated his sole focus remained with the Pies.

"They haven't been in touch personally. Whether management or the club has, I'm not too sure. But not personally," Daicos said.

Nick Daicos in action during Collingwood's clash against Richmond in round 16, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

"It's something I try and block out and not focus on a heap. I understand that there's media and there's a new team coming into the competition. I understand that I do have family on the Gold Coast, but it's not something I focus on."

Speaking on AFL.com.au's trade and draft show Gettable earlier this week, Gold Coast's list and recruiting manager Kall Burns said the Suns would continue to look at ways of attracting top-end talent to their club.

"Nick's a contracted player, so I won't go into it too much," Burns said.

"But we're always looking at all players that may have an eye on wanting to come to our football club, whether that's now or in the future."

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Burns also said the club's focus on Daicos throughout his draft year, which involved bringing the youngster north for a tour before he nominated for Collingwood as a father-son prospect, was not something that was out of the ordinary for the Suns.

"It's something we do with all players," Burns said.

"It's not purely one that we did with Nick, it's one that we do with all players. We want them to see our facility, see the spirit and culture of our club and want them to be here and be part of it."

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