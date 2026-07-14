Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Mitch Hinge
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Rory Laird
|Ankle
|TBC
|Updated: July 14, 2026
In the mix
Mid-season recruit Hugo Hall-Kahan will return this week to take on former club Sydney on Friday night, replacing injured defender Laird. It could be the only change for the Crows, with coach Matthew Nicks confirming that Callum Ah Chee and Luke Pedlar would remain in the SANFL this week after returning from hamstring injuries. Key defender Jordon Butts was an emergency in round 18 and remains an option if change is made in the key posts after returning from a recent calf injury, with Nick Murray (28 disposals and nine rebounds) in strong form at SANFL level. Billy Dowling (28 and seven marks) also pushed his case for a return, while Isaac Cumming (18 and a goal) has spent two weeks outside the 23. Nicks has forecast that Taylor Walker will be rested at some point in the run to finals, but that is unlikely to be this week. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Darcy Gardiner
|Hamstring
|3-5 weeks
|Jack Payne
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: July 14, 2026
In the mix
It wasn't that long ago the Lions had 10-plus players on their injury list, but Oscar Allen and Lincoln McCarthy return this week to reduce it to just two. Despite being confronted with his former club in West Coast, it's likely Allen will miss the trip to Perth and play in the VFL. If Chris Fagan decides to bring him straight back to senior level, he would have to upset a team that has won five straight games. And then the decision on who to leave out is tricky – drop a tall forward, a ruckman or a wing/half-forward and shuffle the magnets. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Matt Carroll
|Knee
|Season
|George Hewett
|Back
|Test
|Rob Monahan
|Shoulder
|Season
|Jesse Motlop
|Knee
|Season
|Harry O'Farrell
|Knee
|Season
|Marc Pittonet
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Jacob Weitering
|Calf
|4-5 weeks
|Lewis Young
|Concussion
|Test
|Updated: July 14, 2026
In the mix
The Blues will put Hewett through his paces later this week to determine whether he's right to go against the Magpies on Saturday night. Cooper Lord will likely be on standby as a potential replacement after he was held from the VFL last week, but Lachie Fogarty (32 disposals, seven clearances) will also be a chance after impressing at reserves level. Pittonet will miss another week, meaning either Flynn Riley will retain his place in the ruck or Liam Reidy (15 disposals, two goals) will be recalled after a solid display in the VFL upon his return from injury. Weitering has been ruled out for a further month, while the club has put a line through O'Farrell for the rest of the season. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jamie Elliott
|Knee
|Season
|Billy Frampton
|Suspension
|Round 20
|Jeremy Howe
|Calf
|Test
|Tew Jiath
|Hamstring
|Test
|Reef McInnes
|Knee
|Season
|Darcy Moore
|Hamstring
|Season
|Isaac Quaynor
|Ankle
|Test
|Lachie Schultz
|Ankle
|2-4 weeks
|Iliro Smit
|Concussion
|Concussion protocols
|Oscar Steene
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: July 14, 2026
In the mix
Schultz will miss up to a month with a syndesmosis injury, which is better than first feared. Howe and Quaynor both face fitness tests ahead of Saturday night's blockbuster against Carlton. With Billy Frampton facing a one-game ban, Collingwood's defence will be tested in round 19. Joel Cochran will come under consideration if others don't get up. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Tom Edwards
|Hamstring
|2 weeks
|Brayden Fiorini
|Back
|Season
|Kayle Gerreyn
|Knee
|2 weeks
|Lewis Hayes
|Knee
|Season
|Nic Martin
|Knee
|Season
|Archie May
|Shoulder
|Season
|Updated: July 14, 2026
In the mix
The Bombers are getting healthier and should be making changes after yet another disappointing performance in their loss to Brisbane. Experienced duo Jordan Ridley and Kyle Langford are on track to return for Sunday’s clash against Greater Western Sydney. Zak Johnson (28 disposals) made an impressive return from injury in the VFL and mid-season draftee Jaxon Artemis (19 and a goal) is closing in on an AFL debut. Liam McMahon did his chances of a recall no harm with a six-goal haul. Elijah Tsatas (35 disposals and seven clearances) and Will Setterfield (29, seven and a goal) impressed and Hussien El Achkar worked hard, laying eight tackles and kicking a goal. Jade Gresham (23 and a goal) was also good. – Dejan Kalinic
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Charlie Nicholls
|Finger
|3 weeks
|Sam Sturt
|Quad
|3 weeks
|Corey Wagner
|Calf
|Test
|Hayden Young
|Groin
|Test
|Updated: July 14, 2026
In the mix
Young trained well over the weekend after missing with a groin injury and he trained fully on Tuesday to push his case, completing every drill and taking part in match practice. The Dockers need to weigh up any risks of his return this week against Port Adelaide against the need to build his form and match fitness before finals. Mason Cox is the form option as second ruckman after Sean Darcy was managed, and unfortunately for the big man who is left out this week there will be no WAFL game for Peel Thunder. Versatile midfielder Corey Wagner missed one match with calf awareness but was on the cusp of the team before that. Likewise small forward Chris Scerri, who was an emergency alongside small defender Brandon Walker against Sydney. Young's return should be the only change unless players are managed this week. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Harley Barker
|Knee
|TBC
|Tanner Bruhn
|Neck
|Test
|Jeremy Cameron
|Shoulder
|4-6 weeks
|Toby Conway
|Foot/Knee
|TBC
|Jack Henry
|Throat
|Test
|Mark O’Connor
|Quad
|Test
|Rhys Stanley
|Hamstring
|Test
|Updated: July 14, 2026
In the mix
Following the injury chaos from the loss to GWS, Cameron will undergo surgery on his left AC joint this week, sidelining him for the next four to six weeks. In better news, Bruhn and Henry have been cleared of serious injury, while O'Connor and Stanley will both face fitness tests alongside them ahead of Thursday night's clash against St Kilda. Coach Chris Scott confirmed forward Gryan Miers will return to the senior side following a dominant 24-disposal, three-goal VFL performance. Debutant hopeful Jay Polkinghorne is also in the frame after strong state-league form. - Emily Patterson
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Alex Davies
|Foot
|Test
|Jy Farrar
|Ankle
|Test
|Will Graham
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Lachie Gulbin
|Hand
|1-3 weeks
|Elliott Himmelberg
|Knee
|Season
|Daniel Rioli
|Jaw
|1-3 weeks
|Lachie Weller
|Hamstring
|1-3 weeks
|Updated: July 14, 2026
In the mix
Ben Long returns from suspension and is the ideal replacement for Graham, who is expected to undergo surgery later this week. Sam Clohesy continues to rack up big numbers in the VFL, while Jake Rogers got through half a game in the reserves on his return at the weekend. Charlie Ballard is also a viable option to return to defence. Keep an eye out for untried Caleb Lewis who has kicked back-to-back bags of four goals in the twos since being swung forward. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Leek Aleer
|Groin
|TBC
|Jack Buckley
|Calf
|TBC
|Brent Daniels
|Calf
|TBC
|Finn Davis
|Quad
|Test
|Phoenix Gothard
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Tom Green
|Knee
|Season
|Max Gruzewski
|Knee
|Test
|Ollie Hannaford
|Foot
|2-3 weeks
|Jesse Hogan
|Finger
|TBC
|Darcy Jones
|Knee
|3 weeks
|Josh Kelly
|Hip
|Season
|Jake Riccardi
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Nathan Wardius
|Knee
|Season
|Lachie Whitfield
|Concussion
|Test
|Updated: July 14, 2026
In the mix
Following a shoulder dislocation in Saturday's comeback win over Geelong, Gothard met with a specialist on Tuesday, with a recovery plan and timeline expected in the coming days. Meanwhile, Buckley's return-to-play timeline will be determined next week following further treatment on his calf. Timelines also remain uncertain for Daniels, Hogan, and Aleer. In more positive news, Whitfield is on track to clear concussion protocols ahead of Sunday's clash against Essendon, while Davis and Gruzewski are both in line to return this weekend if they hit their remaining training targets. Riccardi and Hannaford will also begin reintegrating into team training this week to rebuild their match conditioning. The club has officially put a line through Kelly's 2026 season. - Emily Patterson
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Karl Amon
|Knee
|TBC
|Josh Battle
|Appendix
|Test
|Sam Butler
|Leg
|Test
|Jack Dalton
|Knee
|5-6 weeks
|Henry Hustwaite
|Face
|3-4 weeks
|Conor Nash
|Neck
|TBC
|Ned Reeves
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Jack Scrimshaw
|Knee
|3-5 weeks
|Nick Watson
|Hamstring
|Test
|Updated: July 14, 2026
In the mix
Sam Mitchell will regain Josh Weddle from suspension this weekend but lose Amon for at least the next month. Watson faces a fitness test after missing a fortnight with hamstring tightness, while Battle is also pushing to return after missing from appendix surgery. Dalton injured his MCL last week at training and could miss the rest of the home and away season in a blow for the draftee. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jai Culley
|Knee
|Season
|Bayley Fritsch
|Finger
|Test
|Max Heath
|Shoulder
|Test
|Xavier Lindsay
|Hip/groin
|2-3 weeks
|Brody Mihocek
|Neck
|Season
|Andy Moniz-Wakefield
|Knee
|Season
|Harrison Petty
|Hamstring
|Test
|Jack Viney
|Achilles
|TBC
|Updated: July 14, 2026
In the mix
Fritsch and Petty are expected to return to face North Melbourne on Saturday after being withdrawn from the squad that defeated Richmond by 46 points last weekend. Aidan Johnson looks the most likely to make way for Petty, while fellow late inclusion Jake Melksham could come out to accommodate Fritsch's return despite two majors from four shots at goal against the Tigers. Christian Salem played his first game of football since round five, collecting nine touches and a goal in a half of VFL footy in Casey's 43-point loss to Coburg. Mid-season draftee Lukas Cooke impressed with 23 disposals and 10 intercept possessions after returning from a facial fracture sustained in his AFL debut last month, while first-year goalsneak Tom Matthews kicked two majors. - Michael Rogers
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jackson Archer
|Knee
|Season
|Tom Blamires
|Concussion
|1 week
|Toby Pink
|Shoulder
|Season
|Tom Powell
|Groin
|1-2 weeks
|Blake Thredgold
|Foot
|Season
|George Wardlaw
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Updated: July 14, 2026
In the mix
The Kangas will be forced into at least one change for Saturday's clash against the Demons, with Blamires entering protocols. Young duo Zane Duursma (14 disposals, two goals) and Ollie Griffin (12 disposals, three goals) performed strongly at VFL level, while Bailey Scott (43 disposals, six clearances) was prolific in the reserves and was an emergency across the weekend. Griffin Logue and Jacob Konstanty were also emergencies and will be a chance to earn recalls. A frustrating season has gotten worse for Powell as well, after he suffered a setback at training. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Zak Butters
|Ankle
|4-6 weeks
|Mitch Georgiades
|Concussion
|Concussion protocols
|Jason Horne-Francis
|Suspension
|Round 20
|Lachie Jones
|Ribs
|TBC
|Mani Liddy
|Hip
|Season
|Ollie Lord
|Knee
|Season
|Jack Lukosius
|Calf
|TBC
|Ewan Mackinlay
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Powell-Pepper
|Knee
|Season
|Esava Ratugolea
|Knee
|Season
|Connor Rozee
|Hamstring
|Season
|Josh Sinn
|Shoulder
|Season
|Updated: July 14, 2026
In the mix
There’s a few holes to fill for Josh Carr as Port prepares to host League leader Fremantle on Saturday. Missing the team’s two best midfielders Butters and Horne-Francis (not to mention captain Rozee), the door could open for Jack Watkins, Will Lorenz or Christian Moraes to return after all played well in the SANFL in recent weeks, while Will Brodie is another option. Todd Marshall is a proven performer at the top level, despite his struggles this year, and could add some experience without Georgiades. The option to go smaller is also there, with Tom Cochrane or Tom Anastasopoulos in the frame. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jonty Faull
|Back
|Season
|Josh Gibcus
|ACL strain
|Season
|Campbell Gray
|Hamstring
|3 weeks
|Jacob Hopper
|Ankle
|TBC
|Sam Lalor
|Achilles
|Test
|Ben Miller
|Heel
|TBC
|Jack Ross
|Concussion
|TBC
|Jayden Short
|Corked quad
|Test
|Josh Smillie
|Quad
|1-3 weeks
|Kaleb Smith
|Concussion
|Test
|Luke Trainor
|Concussion
|Test
|Updated: July 14, 2026
In the mix
While it's mostly good news at Richmond, Miller presented with worsening symptoms to an existing injury after Sunday's loss to Melbourne and will miss this week against Hawthorn. Short is a likely in and, if he gets through training this week, Lalor is a chance to come straight back at AFL level. Trainor is on track to return from a concussion and could take Miller's spot, while Liam Fawcett kicked three goals in the VFL should Adem Yze want to shuffle his talls around. Harry Armstrong has played two state league games on managed minutes but is likely to stay in the seconds, as is Tom Sims who also got through a short stint at the lower level. Ross will miss again but the club is happy with his condition. - Howard Kimber
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|James Barrat
|Foot
|6+ weeks
|Tom De Koning
|Ribs
|1-3 weeks
|Sam Flanders
|Achilles
|Season
|Max King
|Conditioning
|1-3 weeks
|Jack Sinclair
|Calf
|Season
|Alix Tauru
|Suspension
|Round 21
|Updated: July 14, 2026
In the mix
King is almost ready to return after a couple of weeks of full training but it won't be this weekend. De Koning is still at least a week away from returning from fractured ribs and a punctured lung. Paddy Dow, Lance Collard, Hunter Clark and Jack Macrae were all busy in the VFL again, while Patrick Said kicked four goals against Werribee. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Joel Amartey
|Achilles
|8 weeks
|Noah Chamberlain
|Hamstring
|8 weeks
|Liam Hetherton
|Back
|Season
|Max King
|Back
|Season
|Peter Ladhams
|Groin
|TBC
|Justin McInerney
|Hamstring
|4-5 weeks
|Logan McDonald
|Quad
|Test
|Sam Wicks
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Updated: July 14, 2026
In the mix
McDonald is set to return this week after passing his fitness test, while Ladhams is continuing his rehabilitation for groin pain before a return-to-play timeline is confirmed. Meanwhile, Braeden Campbell has put his hand up for senior selection for the first time this year, impressing through the VFL with two goals, 21 disposals, and four scoring shots. - Emily Patterson
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Sam Allen
|Knee/hamstring
|5 weeks
|Harry Barnett
|Abdominal/groin
|1 week
|Tyler Brockman
|Hamstring
|Season
|Malakai Champion
|Hand
|1 week
|Cooper Duff-Tytler
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Harry Edwards
|Concussion
|Season
|Reuben Ginbey
|Quad
|5 weeks
|Josh Lindsay
|Quad
|1 week
|Noah Long
|Knee
|Season
|Jacob Newton
|Foot
|Season
|Archer Reid
|Knee
|Season
|Deven Robertson
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: July 14, 2026
In the mix
Brandon Starcevich is expected to face his old team this week after an injury scare against the Western Bulldogs, with the ex-Brisbane defender avoiding concussion. Changes will be limited after an impressive performance against the Western Bulldogs, but there is scope to reward the WAFL form of some young players if the match committee wants to create opportunities for them. Elijah Hewett (29 disposals in the WAFL) is pushing for a recall, while Tom Gross (23 and two goals) got back to playing some of his best football. Lucca Grego also found plenty of the ball with 27 disposals. Classy youngster Lindsay picked up a minor quad injury and will be held back this week. The club has ruled Archer Reid out for the season and prioritised getting him right for a full off-season and pre-season block of training. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Connor Budarick
|Ankle
|5-7 weeks
|Nick Coffield
|Concussion
|Concussion protocols
|Bailey Dale
|Shoulder
|5-7 weeks
|Sam Darcy
|Knee
|Season
|Tim English
|Back
|Test
|Ryley Sanders
|Hand
|Test
|Laith Vandermeer
|Hamstring
|Test
|Updated: July 14, 2026
In the mix
Dale is a big blow for the Bulldogs with the dual All-Australian to miss most, if not all, of the rest of the home and away season with a shoulder fracture. It opens the door for Lachie Jaques to return or Lachie Carmichael to get a chance. English and Sanders face fitness tests later in the week. Adam Treloar amassed 37 disposals in the VFL to put his hand up for another senior opportunity, while Riley Garcia finished with 33 touches for Footscray. – Josh Gabelich