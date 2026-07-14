Jeremy Cameron leaves the ground injured during Geelong's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 18, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Mitch Hinge Ankle 2-3 weeks
Rory Laird Ankle TBC
Updated: July 14, 2026

In the mix

Mid-season recruit Hugo Hall-Kahan will return this week to take on former club Sydney on Friday night, replacing injured defender Laird. It could be the only change for the Crows, with coach Matthew Nicks confirming that Callum Ah Chee and Luke Pedlar would remain in the SANFL this week after returning from hamstring injuries. Key defender Jordon Butts was an emergency in round 18 and remains an option if change is made in the key posts after returning from a recent calf injury, with Nick Murray (28 disposals and nine rebounds) in strong form at SANFL level. Billy Dowling (28 and seven marks) also pushed his case for a return, while Isaac Cumming (18 and a goal) has spent two weeks outside the 23. Nicks has forecast that Taylor Walker will be rested at some point in the run to finals, but that is unlikely to be this week. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Darcy Gardiner Hamstring 3-5 weeks
Jack Payne Knee Season
Updated: July 14, 2026

In the mix

It wasn't that long ago the Lions had 10-plus players on their injury list, but Oscar Allen and Lincoln McCarthy return this week to reduce it to just two. Despite being confronted with his former club in West Coast, it's likely Allen will miss the trip to Perth and play in the VFL. If Chris Fagan decides to bring him straight back to senior level, he would have to upset a team that has won five straight games. And then the decision on who to leave out is tricky – drop a tall forward, a ruckman or a wing/half-forward and shuffle the magnets. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Matt Carroll Knee Season
George Hewett Back Test
Rob Monahan Shoulder Season
Jesse Motlop Knee Season
Harry O'Farrell Knee Season
Marc Pittonet Hamstring 1 week
Jacob Weitering Calf 4-5 weeks
Lewis Young Concussion Test
Updated: July 14, 2026

In the mix

The Blues will put Hewett through his paces later this week to determine whether he's right to go against the Magpies on Saturday night. Cooper Lord will likely be on standby as a potential replacement after he was held from the VFL last week, but Lachie Fogarty (32 disposals, seven clearances) will also be a chance after impressing at reserves level. Pittonet will miss another week, meaning either Flynn Riley will retain his place in the ruck or Liam Reidy (15 disposals, two goals) will be recalled after a solid display in the VFL upon his return from injury. Weitering has been ruled out for a further month, while the club has put a line through O'Farrell for the rest of the season. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jamie Elliott Knee Season
Billy Frampton Suspension Round 20
Jeremy Howe Calf Test
Tew Jiath Hamstring Test
Reef McInnes Knee Season
Darcy Moore Hamstring Season
Isaac Quaynor Ankle Test
Lachie Schultz Ankle 2-4 weeks
Iliro Smit Concussion Concussion protocols
Oscar Steene Knee Season
Updated: July 14, 2026

In the mix

Schultz will miss up to a month with a syndesmosis injury, which is better than first feared. Howe and Quaynor both face fitness tests ahead of Saturday night's blockbuster against Carlton. With Billy Frampton facing a one-game ban, Collingwood's defence will be tested in round 19. Joel Cochran will come under consideration if others don't get up. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Tom Edwards Hamstring 2 weeks
Brayden Fiorini Back Season
Kayle Gerreyn Knee 2 weeks
Lewis Hayes Knee Season
Nic Martin Knee Season
Archie May Shoulder Season
Updated: July 14, 2026

In the mix

The Bombers are getting healthier and should be making changes after yet another disappointing performance in their loss to Brisbane. Experienced duo Jordan Ridley and Kyle Langford are on track to return for Sunday’s clash against Greater Western Sydney. Zak Johnson (28 disposals) made an impressive return from injury in the VFL and mid-season draftee Jaxon Artemis (19 and a goal) is closing in on an AFL debut. Liam McMahon did his chances of a recall no harm with a six-goal haul. Elijah Tsatas (35 disposals and seven clearances) and Will Setterfield (29, seven and a goal) impressed and Hussien El Achkar worked hard, laying eight tackles and kicking a goal. Jade Gresham (23 and a goal) was also good. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Charlie Nicholls Finger 3 weeks
Sam Sturt Quad 3 weeks
Corey Wagner Calf Test
Hayden Young Groin Test
Updated: July 14, 2026

In the mix

Young trained well over the weekend after missing with a groin injury and he trained fully on Tuesday to push his case, completing every drill and taking part in match practice. The Dockers need to weigh up any risks of his return this week against Port Adelaide against the need to build his form and match fitness before finals. Mason Cox is the form option as second ruckman after Sean Darcy was managed, and unfortunately for the big man who is left out this week there will be no WAFL game for Peel Thunder. Versatile midfielder Corey Wagner missed one match with calf awareness but was on the cusp of the team before that. Likewise small forward Chris Scerri, who was an emergency alongside small defender Brandon Walker against Sydney. Young's return should be the only change unless players are managed this week. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Harley Barker Knee TBC
Tanner Bruhn Neck Test
Jeremy Cameron Shoulder 4-6 weeks
Toby Conway Foot/Knee TBC
Jack Henry Throat Test
Mark O’Connor Quad Test
Rhys Stanley Hamstring Test
Updated: July 14, 2026

In the mix

Following the injury chaos from the loss to GWS, Cameron will undergo surgery on his left AC joint this week, sidelining him for the next four to six weeks. In better news, Bruhn and Henry have been cleared of serious injury, while O'Connor and Stanley will both face fitness tests alongside them ahead of Thursday night's clash against St Kilda. Coach Chris Scott confirmed forward Gryan Miers will return to the senior side following a dominant 24-disposal, three-goal VFL performance. Debutant hopeful Jay Polkinghorne is also in the frame after strong state-league form. - Emily Patterson

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Alex Davies Foot Test
Jy Farrar Ankle Test
Will Graham Shoulder TBC
Lachie Gulbin Hand 1-3 weeks
Elliott Himmelberg Knee Season 
Daniel Rioli Jaw 1-3 weeks
Lachie Weller Hamstring 1-3 weeks
Updated: July 14, 2026

In the mix

Ben Long returns from suspension and is the ideal replacement for Graham, who is expected to undergo surgery later this week. Sam Clohesy continues to rack up big numbers in the VFL, while Jake Rogers got through half a game in the reserves on his return at the weekend. Charlie Ballard is also a viable option to return to defence. Keep an eye out for untried Caleb Lewis who has kicked back-to-back bags of four goals in the twos since being swung forward. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Leek Aleer Groin TBC
Jack Buckley Calf TBC
Brent Daniels Calf TBC
Finn Davis Quad Test
Phoenix Gothard Shoulder TBC
Tom Green Knee Season
Max Gruzewski Knee Test
Ollie Hannaford Foot 2-3 weeks
Jesse Hogan Finger TBC
Darcy Jones Knee 3 weeks
Josh Kelly Hip Season
Jake Riccardi Ankle 2-3 weeks
Nathan Wardius Knee Season
Lachie Whitfield Concussion Test
Updated: July 14, 2026

In the mix

Following a shoulder dislocation in Saturday's comeback win over Geelong, Gothard met with a specialist on Tuesday, with a recovery plan and timeline expected in the coming days. Meanwhile, Buckley's return-to-play timeline will be determined next week following further treatment on his calf. Timelines also remain uncertain for Daniels, Hogan, and Aleer. In more positive news, Whitfield is on track to clear concussion protocols ahead of Sunday's clash against Essendon, while Davis and Gruzewski are both in line to return this weekend if they hit their remaining training targets. Riccardi and Hannaford will also begin reintegrating into team training this week to rebuild their match conditioning. The club has officially put a line through Kelly's 2026 season. - Emily Patterson

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Karl Amon Knee TBC
Josh Battle Appendix Test
Sam Butler  Leg Test
Jack Dalton Knee 5-6 weeks
Henry Hustwaite Face 3-4 weeks
Conor Nash Neck TBC
Ned Reeves Knee 1-2 weeks
Jack Scrimshaw Knee 3-5 weeks
Nick Watson Hamstring Test
Updated: July 14, 2026

In the mix

Sam Mitchell will regain Josh Weddle from suspension this weekend but lose Amon for at least the next month. Watson faces a fitness test after missing a fortnight with hamstring tightness, while Battle is also pushing to return after missing from appendix surgery. Dalton injured his MCL last week at training and could miss the rest of the home and away season in a blow for the draftee. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jai Culley Knee Season
Bayley Fritsch Finger Test
Max Heath Shoulder Test
Xavier Lindsay Hip/groin 2-3 weeks
Brody Mihocek Neck Season
Andy Moniz-Wakefield Knee Season
Harrison Petty Hamstring Test
Jack Viney Achilles TBC
Updated: July 14, 2026

In the mix

Fritsch and Petty are expected to return to face North Melbourne on Saturday after being withdrawn from the squad that defeated Richmond by 46 points last weekend. Aidan Johnson looks the most likely to make way for Petty, while fellow late inclusion Jake Melksham could come out to accommodate Fritsch's return despite two majors from four shots at goal against the Tigers. Christian Salem played his first game of football since round five, collecting nine touches and a goal in a half of VFL footy in Casey's 43-point loss to Coburg. Mid-season draftee Lukas Cooke impressed with 23 disposals and 10 intercept possessions after returning from a facial fracture sustained in his AFL debut last month, while first-year goalsneak Tom Matthews kicked two majors. - Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jackson Archer Knee Season
Tom Blamires Concussion 1 week
Toby Pink Shoulder Season
Tom Powell Groin 1-2 weeks
Blake Thredgold Foot Season
George Wardlaw Hamstring 3-4 weeks
Updated: July 14, 2026

In the mix

The Kangas will be forced into at least one change for Saturday's clash against the Demons, with Blamires entering protocols. Young duo Zane Duursma (14 disposals, two goals) and Ollie Griffin (12 disposals, three goals) performed strongly at VFL level, while Bailey Scott (43 disposals, six clearances) was prolific in the reserves and was an emergency across the weekend. Griffin Logue and Jacob Konstanty were also emergencies and will be a chance to earn recalls. A frustrating season has gotten worse for Powell as well, after he suffered a setback at training. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Zak Butters Ankle 4-6 weeks
Mitch Georgiades Concussion Concussion protocols
Jason Horne-Francis Suspension Round 20
Lachie Jones Ribs TBC
Mani Liddy Hip Season
Ollie Lord Knee Season
Jack Lukosius Calf TBC
Ewan Mackinlay Knee Season
Sam Powell-Pepper Knee Season
Esava Ratugolea Knee Season
Connor Rozee Hamstring Season
Josh Sinn Shoulder Season
Updated: July 14, 2026

In the mix

There’s a few holes to fill for Josh Carr as Port prepares to host League leader Fremantle on Saturday. Missing the team’s two best midfielders Butters and Horne-Francis (not to mention captain Rozee), the door could open for Jack Watkins, Will Lorenz or Christian Moraes to return after all played well in the SANFL in recent weeks, while Will Brodie is another option. Todd Marshall is a proven performer at the top level, despite his struggles this year, and could add some experience without Georgiades. The option to go smaller is also there, with Tom Cochrane or Tom Anastasopoulos in the frame. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jonty Faull Back Season
Josh Gibcus ACL strain Season
Campbell Gray Hamstring 3 weeks
Jacob Hopper Ankle TBC
Sam Lalor Achilles Test
Ben Miller Heel TBC
Jack Ross Concussion TBC
Jayden Short Corked quad Test
Josh Smillie Quad 1-3 weeks
Kaleb Smith Concussion Test
Luke Trainor Concussion Test
Updated: July 14, 2026

In the mix

While it's mostly good news at Richmond, Miller presented with worsening symptoms to an existing injury after Sunday's loss to Melbourne and will miss this week against Hawthorn. Short is a likely in and, if he gets through training this week, Lalor is a chance to come straight back at AFL level. Trainor is on track to return from a concussion and could take Miller's spot, while Liam Fawcett kicked three goals in the VFL should Adem Yze want to shuffle his talls around.  Harry Armstrong has played two state league games on managed minutes but is likely to stay in the seconds, as is Tom Sims who also got through a short stint at the lower level. Ross will miss again but the club is happy with his condition. - Howard Kimber

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
James Barrat Foot 6+ weeks
Tom De Koning Ribs 1-3 weeks
Sam Flanders Achilles Season
Max King Conditioning 1-3 weeks
Jack Sinclair Calf Season
Alix Tauru Suspension Round 21
Updated: July 14, 2026

In the mix

King is almost ready to return after a couple of weeks of full training but it won't be this weekend. De Koning is still at least a week away from returning from fractured ribs and a punctured lung. Paddy Dow, Lance Collard, Hunter Clark and Jack Macrae were all busy in the VFL again, while Patrick Said kicked four goals against Werribee. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Joel Amartey Achilles 8 weeks
Noah Chamberlain Hamstring 8 weeks
Liam Hetherton Back Season
Max King Back Season
Peter Ladhams Groin TBC
Justin McInerney Hamstring 4-5 weeks
Logan McDonald Quad Test
Sam Wicks Hamstring 2-3 weeks
Updated: July 14, 2026

In the mix

McDonald is set to return this week after passing his fitness test, while Ladhams is continuing his rehabilitation for groin pain before a return-to-play timeline is confirmed. Meanwhile, Braeden Campbell has put his hand up for senior selection for the first time this year, impressing through the VFL with two goals, 21 disposals, and four scoring shots. - Emily Patterson

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Sam Allen Knee/hamstring 5 weeks
Harry Barnett Abdominal/groin 1 week
Tyler Brockman Hamstring Season
Malakai Champion Hand 1 week
Cooper Duff-Tytler Calf 1-2 weeks
Harry Edwards Concussion Season
Reuben Ginbey Quad 5 weeks
Josh Lindsay Quad 1 week
Noah Long Knee Season
Jacob Newton Foot Season
Archer Reid Knee Season
Deven Robertson Knee Season
Updated: July 14, 2026

In the mix

Brandon Starcevich is expected to face his old team this week after an injury scare against the Western Bulldogs, with the ex-Brisbane defender avoiding concussion. Changes will be limited after an impressive performance against the Western Bulldogs, but there is scope to reward the WAFL form of some young players if the match committee wants to create opportunities for them. Elijah Hewett (29 disposals in the WAFL) is pushing for a recall, while Tom Gross (23 and two goals) got back to playing some of his best football. Lucca Grego also found plenty of the ball with 27 disposals. Classy youngster Lindsay picked up a minor quad injury and will be held back this week. The club has ruled Archer Reid out for the season and prioritised getting him right for a full off-season and pre-season block of training. – Nathan Schmook 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Connor Budarick Ankle 5-7 weeks
Nick Coffield Concussion Concussion protocols
Bailey Dale Shoulder 5-7 weeks
Sam Darcy Knee Season
Tim English Back Test
Ryley Sanders Hand Test
Laith Vandermeer Hamstring Test
Updated: July 14, 2026

In the mix

Dale is a big blow for the Bulldogs with the dual All-Australian to miss most, if not all, of the rest of the home and away season with a shoulder fracture. It opens the door for Lachie Jaques to return or Lachie Carmichael to get a chance. English and Sanders face fitness tests later in the week. Adam Treloar amassed 37 disposals in the VFL to put his hand up for another senior opportunity, while Riley Garcia finished with 33 touches for Footscray. – Josh Gabelich