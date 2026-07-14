Jeremy Cameron leaves the ground injured during Geelong's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 18, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Mitch Hinge Ankle 2-3 weeks Rory Laird Ankle TBC Updated: July 14, 2026

In the mix

Mid-season recruit Hugo Hall-Kahan will return this week to take on former club Sydney on Friday night, replacing injured defender Laird. It could be the only change for the Crows, with coach Matthew Nicks confirming that Callum Ah Chee and Luke Pedlar would remain in the SANFL this week after returning from hamstring injuries. Key defender Jordon Butts was an emergency in round 18 and remains an option if change is made in the key posts after returning from a recent calf injury, with Nick Murray (28 disposals and nine rebounds) in strong form at SANFL level. Billy Dowling (28 and seven marks) also pushed his case for a return, while Isaac Cumming (18 and a goal) has spent two weeks outside the 23. Nicks has forecast that Taylor Walker will be rested at some point in the run to finals, but that is unlikely to be this week. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Darcy Gardiner Hamstring 3-5 weeks Jack Payne Knee Season Updated: July 14, 2026

In the mix

It wasn't that long ago the Lions had 10-plus players on their injury list, but Oscar Allen and Lincoln McCarthy return this week to reduce it to just two. Despite being confronted with his former club in West Coast, it's likely Allen will miss the trip to Perth and play in the VFL. If Chris Fagan decides to bring him straight back to senior level, he would have to upset a team that has won five straight games. And then the decision on who to leave out is tricky – drop a tall forward, a ruckman or a wing/half-forward and shuffle the magnets. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Carroll Knee Season George Hewett Back Test Rob Monahan Shoulder Season Jesse Motlop Knee Season Harry O'Farrell Knee Season Marc Pittonet Hamstring 1 week Jacob Weitering Calf 4-5 weeks Lewis Young Concussion Test Updated: July 14, 2026

In the mix

The Blues will put Hewett through his paces later this week to determine whether he's right to go against the Magpies on Saturday night. Cooper Lord will likely be on standby as a potential replacement after he was held from the VFL last week, but Lachie Fogarty (32 disposals, seven clearances) will also be a chance after impressing at reserves level. Pittonet will miss another week, meaning either Flynn Riley will retain his place in the ruck or Liam Reidy (15 disposals, two goals) will be recalled after a solid display in the VFL upon his return from injury. Weitering has been ruled out for a further month, while the club has put a line through O'Farrell for the rest of the season. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jamie Elliott Knee Season Billy Frampton Suspension Round 20 Jeremy Howe Calf Test Tew Jiath Hamstring Test Reef McInnes Knee Season Darcy Moore Hamstring Season Isaac Quaynor Ankle Test Lachie Schultz Ankle 2-4 weeks Iliro Smit Concussion Concussion protocols Oscar Steene Knee Season Updated: July 14, 2026

In the mix

Schultz will miss up to a month with a syndesmosis injury, which is better than first feared. Howe and Quaynor both face fitness tests ahead of Saturday night's blockbuster against Carlton. With Billy Frampton facing a one-game ban, Collingwood's defence will be tested in round 19. Joel Cochran will come under consideration if others don't get up. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tom Edwards Hamstring 2 weeks Brayden Fiorini Back Season Kayle Gerreyn Knee 2 weeks Lewis Hayes Knee Season Nic Martin Knee Season Archie May Shoulder Season Updated: July 14, 2026

In the mix

The Bombers are getting healthier and should be making changes after yet another disappointing performance in their loss to Brisbane. Experienced duo Jordan Ridley and Kyle Langford are on track to return for Sunday’s clash against Greater Western Sydney. Zak Johnson (28 disposals) made an impressive return from injury in the VFL and mid-season draftee Jaxon Artemis (19 and a goal) is closing in on an AFL debut. Liam McMahon did his chances of a recall no harm with a six-goal haul. Elijah Tsatas (35 disposals and seven clearances) and Will Setterfield (29, seven and a goal) impressed and Hussien El Achkar worked hard, laying eight tackles and kicking a goal. Jade Gresham (23 and a goal) was also good. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Charlie Nicholls Finger 3 weeks Sam Sturt Quad 3 weeks Corey Wagner Calf Test Hayden Young Groin Test Updated: July 14, 2026

In the mix

Young trained well over the weekend after missing with a groin injury and he trained fully on Tuesday to push his case, completing every drill and taking part in match practice. The Dockers need to weigh up any risks of his return this week against Port Adelaide against the need to build his form and match fitness before finals. Mason Cox is the form option as second ruckman after Sean Darcy was managed, and unfortunately for the big man who is left out this week there will be no WAFL game for Peel Thunder. Versatile midfielder Corey Wagner missed one match with calf awareness but was on the cusp of the team before that. Likewise small forward Chris Scerri, who was an emergency alongside small defender Brandon Walker against Sydney. Young's return should be the only change unless players are managed this week. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harley Barker Knee TBC Tanner Bruhn Neck Test Jeremy Cameron Shoulder 4-6 weeks Toby Conway Foot/Knee TBC Jack Henry Throat Test Mark O’Connor Quad Test Rhys Stanley Hamstring Test Updated: July 14, 2026

In the mix

Following the injury chaos from the loss to GWS, Cameron will undergo surgery on his left AC joint this week, sidelining him for the next four to six weeks. In better news, Bruhn and Henry have been cleared of serious injury, while O'Connor and Stanley will both face fitness tests alongside them ahead of Thursday night's clash against St Kilda. Coach Chris Scott confirmed forward Gryan Miers will return to the senior side following a dominant 24-disposal, three-goal VFL performance. Debutant hopeful Jay Polkinghorne is also in the frame after strong state-league form. - Emily Patterson

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Alex Davies Foot Test Jy Farrar Ankle Test Will Graham Shoulder TBC Lachie Gulbin Hand 1-3 weeks Elliott Himmelberg Knee Season Daniel Rioli Jaw 1-3 weeks Lachie Weller Hamstring 1-3 weeks Updated: July 14, 2026

In the mix

Ben Long returns from suspension and is the ideal replacement for Graham, who is expected to undergo surgery later this week. Sam Clohesy continues to rack up big numbers in the VFL, while Jake Rogers got through half a game in the reserves on his return at the weekend. Charlie Ballard is also a viable option to return to defence. Keep an eye out for untried Caleb Lewis who has kicked back-to-back bags of four goals in the twos since being swung forward. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Leek Aleer Groin TBC Jack Buckley Calf TBC Brent Daniels Calf TBC Finn Davis Quad Test Phoenix Gothard Shoulder TBC Tom Green Knee Season Max Gruzewski Knee Test Ollie Hannaford Foot 2-3 weeks Jesse Hogan Finger TBC Darcy Jones Knee 3 weeks Josh Kelly Hip Season Jake Riccardi Ankle 2-3 weeks Nathan Wardius Knee Season Lachie Whitfield Concussion Test Updated: July 14, 2026

In the mix

Following a shoulder dislocation in Saturday's comeback win over Geelong, Gothard met with a specialist on Tuesday, with a recovery plan and timeline expected in the coming days. Meanwhile, Buckley's return-to-play timeline will be determined next week following further treatment on his calf. Timelines also remain uncertain for Daniels, Hogan, and Aleer. In more positive news, Whitfield is on track to clear concussion protocols ahead of Sunday's clash against Essendon, while Davis and Gruzewski are both in line to return this weekend if they hit their remaining training targets. Riccardi and Hannaford will also begin reintegrating into team training this week to rebuild their match conditioning. The club has officially put a line through Kelly's 2026 season. - Emily Patterson

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Karl Amon Knee TBC Josh Battle Appendix Test Sam Butler Leg Test Jack Dalton Knee 5-6 weeks Henry Hustwaite Face 3-4 weeks Conor Nash Neck TBC Ned Reeves Knee 1-2 weeks Jack Scrimshaw Knee 3-5 weeks Nick Watson Hamstring Test Updated: July 14, 2026

In the mix

Sam Mitchell will regain Josh Weddle from suspension this weekend but lose Amon for at least the next month. Watson faces a fitness test after missing a fortnight with hamstring tightness, while Battle is also pushing to return after missing from appendix surgery. Dalton injured his MCL last week at training and could miss the rest of the home and away season in a blow for the draftee. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jai Culley Knee Season Bayley Fritsch Finger Test Max Heath Shoulder Test Xavier Lindsay Hip/groin 2-3 weeks Brody Mihocek Neck Season Andy Moniz-Wakefield Knee Season Harrison Petty Hamstring Test Jack Viney Achilles TBC Updated: July 14, 2026

In the mix

Fritsch and Petty are expected to return to face North Melbourne on Saturday after being withdrawn from the squad that defeated Richmond by 46 points last weekend. Aidan Johnson looks the most likely to make way for Petty, while fellow late inclusion Jake Melksham could come out to accommodate Fritsch's return despite two majors from four shots at goal against the Tigers. Christian Salem played his first game of football since round five, collecting nine touches and a goal in a half of VFL footy in Casey's 43-point loss to Coburg. Mid-season draftee Lukas Cooke impressed with 23 disposals and 10 intercept possessions after returning from a facial fracture sustained in his AFL debut last month, while first-year goalsneak Tom Matthews kicked two majors. - Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jackson Archer Knee Season Tom Blamires Concussion 1 week Toby Pink Shoulder Season Tom Powell Groin 1-2 weeks Blake Thredgold Foot Season George Wardlaw Hamstring 3-4 weeks Updated: July 14, 2026

In the mix

The Kangas will be forced into at least one change for Saturday's clash against the Demons, with Blamires entering protocols. Young duo Zane Duursma (14 disposals, two goals) and Ollie Griffin (12 disposals, three goals) performed strongly at VFL level, while Bailey Scott (43 disposals, six clearances) was prolific in the reserves and was an emergency across the weekend. Griffin Logue and Jacob Konstanty were also emergencies and will be a chance to earn recalls. A frustrating season has gotten worse for Powell as well, after he suffered a setback at training. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Zak Butters Ankle 4-6 weeks Mitch Georgiades Concussion Concussion protocols Jason Horne-Francis Suspension Round 20 Lachie Jones Ribs TBC Mani Liddy Hip Season Ollie Lord Knee Season Jack Lukosius Calf TBC Ewan Mackinlay Knee Season Sam Powell-Pepper Knee Season Esava Ratugolea Knee Season Connor Rozee Hamstring Season Josh Sinn Shoulder Season Updated: July 14, 2026

In the mix

There’s a few holes to fill for Josh Carr as Port prepares to host League leader Fremantle on Saturday. Missing the team’s two best midfielders Butters and Horne-Francis (not to mention captain Rozee), the door could open for Jack Watkins, Will Lorenz or Christian Moraes to return after all played well in the SANFL in recent weeks, while Will Brodie is another option. Todd Marshall is a proven performer at the top level, despite his struggles this year, and could add some experience without Georgiades. The option to go smaller is also there, with Tom Cochrane or Tom Anastasopoulos in the frame. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jonty Faull Back Season Josh Gibcus ACL strain Season Campbell Gray Hamstring 3 weeks Jacob Hopper Ankle TBC Sam Lalor Achilles Test Ben Miller Heel TBC Jack Ross Concussion TBC Jayden Short Corked quad Test Josh Smillie Quad 1-3 weeks Kaleb Smith Concussion Test Luke Trainor Concussion Test Updated: July 14, 2026

In the mix

While it's mostly good news at Richmond, Miller presented with worsening symptoms to an existing injury after Sunday's loss to Melbourne and will miss this week against Hawthorn. Short is a likely in and, if he gets through training this week, Lalor is a chance to come straight back at AFL level. Trainor is on track to return from a concussion and could take Miller's spot, while Liam Fawcett kicked three goals in the VFL should Adem Yze want to shuffle his talls around. Harry Armstrong has played two state league games on managed minutes but is likely to stay in the seconds, as is Tom Sims who also got through a short stint at the lower level. Ross will miss again but the club is happy with his condition. - Howard Kimber

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN James Barrat Foot 6+ weeks Tom De Koning Ribs 1-3 weeks Sam Flanders Achilles Season Max King Conditioning 1-3 weeks Jack Sinclair Calf Season Alix Tauru Suspension Round 21 Updated: July 14, 2026

In the mix

King is almost ready to return after a couple of weeks of full training but it won't be this weekend. De Koning is still at least a week away from returning from fractured ribs and a punctured lung. Paddy Dow, Lance Collard, Hunter Clark and Jack Macrae were all busy in the VFL again, while Patrick Said kicked four goals against Werribee. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Joel Amartey Achilles 8 weeks Noah Chamberlain Hamstring 8 weeks Liam Hetherton Back Season Max King Back Season Peter Ladhams Groin TBC Justin McInerney Hamstring 4-5 weeks Logan McDonald Quad Test Sam Wicks Hamstring 2-3 weeks Updated: July 14, 2026

In the mix

McDonald is set to return this week after passing his fitness test, while Ladhams is continuing his rehabilitation for groin pain before a return-to-play timeline is confirmed. Meanwhile, Braeden Campbell has put his hand up for senior selection for the first time this year, impressing through the VFL with two goals, 21 disposals, and four scoring shots. - Emily Patterson

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sam Allen Knee/hamstring 5 weeks Harry Barnett Abdominal/groin 1 week Tyler Brockman Hamstring Season Malakai Champion Hand 1 week Cooper Duff-Tytler Calf 1-2 weeks Harry Edwards Concussion Season Reuben Ginbey Quad 5 weeks Josh Lindsay Quad 1 week Noah Long Knee Season Jacob Newton Foot Season Archer Reid Knee Season Deven Robertson Knee Season Updated: July 14, 2026

In the mix

Brandon Starcevich is expected to face his old team this week after an injury scare against the Western Bulldogs, with the ex-Brisbane defender avoiding concussion. Changes will be limited after an impressive performance against the Western Bulldogs, but there is scope to reward the WAFL form of some young players if the match committee wants to create opportunities for them. Elijah Hewett (29 disposals in the WAFL) is pushing for a recall, while Tom Gross (23 and two goals) got back to playing some of his best football. Lucca Grego also found plenty of the ball with 27 disposals. Classy youngster Lindsay picked up a minor quad injury and will be held back this week. The club has ruled Archer Reid out for the season and prioritised getting him right for a full off-season and pre-season block of training. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Connor Budarick Ankle 5-7 weeks Nick Coffield Concussion Concussion protocols Bailey Dale Shoulder 5-7 weeks Sam Darcy Knee Season Tim English Back Test Ryley Sanders Hand Test Laith Vandermeer Hamstring Test Updated: July 14, 2026

In the mix

Dale is a big blow for the Bulldogs with the dual All-Australian to miss most, if not all, of the rest of the home and away season with a shoulder fracture. It opens the door for Lachie Jaques to return or Lachie Carmichael to get a chance. English and Sanders face fitness tests later in the week. Adam Treloar amassed 37 disposals in the VFL to put his hand up for another senior opportunity, while Riley Garcia finished with 33 touches for Footscray. – Josh Gabelich