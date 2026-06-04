Gold Coast coach Damien Hardwick has used Queensland's weather as a way to convince Jed Walter to stay at the club

Jed Walter celebrates a goal during the round 11 match between Gold Coast and North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, on May 23, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

DAMIEN Hardwick has launched an impassioned plea for young forward Jed Walter to remain with Gold Coast beyond 2026.

The Suns coach didn't stop there during his Thursday press conference, warning rival clubs to not bother chasing in-contract duo Bailey Humphrey and Joel Jeffrey because they wouldn't be going anywhere.

Walter is out of contract at season's end and being courted by clubs around the country, but following two of his best performances at senior level, Hardwick was emphatic about where the 20-year-old's best footy lied.

"I think Jed's taken enormous strides," Hardwick said.

"He's starting to look like a No.1 key forward, which we knew he would be.

"There was always going to be one step back to go two steps forward.

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"Now we're starting to see the player we feel we've always known.

It can be very, very frustrating as a player and we understand that. All the kid wants to do is play AFL senior footy.

"We personally think the best place for Jed to be is up here."

Walter kicked six goals in four appearances before being dropped back to VFL. However, since returning in round 10, he kicked back-to-back bags of three goals against Port Adelaide and North Melbourne in excellent showings.

"You look at our temperature today. Beautiful," Hardwick said.

"You know what it's like in Melbourne? Shithouse. Stay here, Jed!"

Jed Walter with Damien Hardwick after receiving his jumper ahead of his debut in the R2 match between Gold Coast and Western Bulldogs at Mars Stadium on March 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

While not commenting directly on free agent Ben King's status, Hardwick said two of the club's younger players would be staying put regardless of rival interest.

"People can sit there and talk about Bailey Humphrey and Joel Jeffrey … they're contracted to us for the next two years," he said.

Bailey Humphrey during the R8 match between Gold Coast and GWS at People First Stadium on May 3, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"You can talk to them as much as you want, but they're contracted. They're not going anywhere as long as I'm coaching this football club."

Hardwick confirmed Academy graduate Jai Murray would debut against Brisbane on Saturday, while Will Graham would also return after missing one match with concussion.

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan will return through the VFL after missing the past two matches with an ankle injury.