The Match Review findings from Sunday's round 15 games are in

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera during St Kilda's game against the Western Bulldogs in R15, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA star Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera has been fined for making an obscene gesture late in the Saints' loss to the Western Bulldogs.

Wanganeen-Milera gave the crowd the middle finger as he came to the bench in the final minute of the Saints' 22-point defeat at Marvel Stadium.

He has been fined $1500, but can accept $1000 with an early plea.

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Richmond young gun Sam Cumming was the only other player cited from Sunday's games, charged with making careless contact with an umpire.

It is the Tigers' third such charge this season.

The AFL is cracking down on umpire contact, with Gold Coast fined $20,000 last week after a fifth charge of the year.