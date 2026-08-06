Follow all the action from the clash between the Western Bulldogs and North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium

Finn O'Sullivan during the round one match between Western Bulldogs and North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, March 15, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

THE WESTERN Bulldogs can revive their push for a top-six finish when they open the round alongside North Melbourne on Thursday night at Marvel Stadium.

The Bulldogs (12-8) shut down Fremantle with their defensive discipline last week but were blown away in the second half for a defeat that left their top-six hopes hanging by a thread.

BULLDOGS v KANGAROOS Follow it LIVE

They only booted five goals – including just one after half-time – against the Dockers in a sign the 14th-ranked scoring side needs more fluency in attack.

North Melbourne (8-12) threatened to pull off an upset and claim an elusive big scalp when it led Hawthorn at the last change last week, but it paid the price for a lack of polish in front of goal and further around the field.

Western Bulldogs v North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 7.30pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

The Kangaroos have now lost their past five games and are at risk of ending a promising season with eight straight defeats, with the Dogs, Cats and Swans to come in a tough run home.

Tough onballer George Wardlaw is back for the Roos alongside Riley Hardeman, with Josh Goater managed and Bailey Scott dropped.

The Dogs have added big guns Cody Weightman and Aaron Naughton after being rested last week, while Lachie Jaques is also in. Louis Emmett, Jedd Busslinger and Laitham Vandermeer have been omitted.