The teams for Friday and Saturday's round 22 matches are in, plus the squads for Sunday's games

Alex Pearce, Hugh McCluggage and Scott Pendlebury. Pictures: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE captain Alex Pearce has been rested for Saturday's MCG battle with Melbourne.

Pearce is the only change from the team that beat the Western Bulldogs, with Brennan Cox (knee) taking his place.

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The Demons have regained crucial key defender Daniel Turner, back after missing two matches with a rib injury, along with Kade Chandler, while Latrelle Pickett will miss a second straight match with concussion.

Brisbane co-captain Hugh McCluggage is out of Friday night's blockbuster against Hawthorn, having succumbed to a calf niggle for the third time in 2026.

The Lions have named Logan Morris, who has been dealing with a corked quad, and regain Darcy Gardiner to bolster their defence, along with veteran Dayne Zorko.

The Hawks also have some big inclusions with Mitch Lewis recovering from concussion, Karl Amon back from a hand injury and Ned Reeves named to form a one-two ruck punch with Lloyd Meek.

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In other round 22 team news, Collingwood will be without injured duo Jordan De Goey and Scott Pendlebury among five changes for its trip west to take on the Eagles on Sunday.

Sydney has made four changes, including resting Dane Rampe, to face Port Adelaide, with Lewis Melican and Joel Hambling recalled to bolster the back six.

Patrick Dangerfield will miss a second straight week for Geelong with a hip problem, with the Cats recalling Sam De Koning to give young ruck Mitch Edwards a rest.

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Sam Berry and James Peatling are back for an Adelaide team that has made four changes to face Richmond.

Gold Coast has named vice-captain Sam Collins (ribs) for Sunday’s game against Greater Western Sydney while recalling Zeke Uwland at the same time as resting three fellow first-year players.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 7

Brisbane v Hawthorn at the Gabba, 7.40pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: D.Gardiner, D.Zorko, D.Annable

Out: K.Coleman (concussion), H.McCluggage (calf), B.Reville (omitted)

HAWTHORN

In: K.Amon, S.Butler, M.Lewis, N.Reeves

Out: A.Schubert (omitted), B.Macdonald (managed), F.Maginness (omitted), O.Greeves (omitted)

SATURDAY, AUGUST 8

Melbourne v Fremantle at the MCG, 1.15pm AEST

MELBOURNE

In: D.Turner, K.Chandler

Out: B.Howes (arm), P.Cross (omitted)

FREMANTLE

In: B.Cox

Out: A.Pearce (managed)

Sydney v Port Adelaide at the SCG, 4.15pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: L.Melican, S.Wicks, J.Dattoli, J.Hamling

Out: W.Edwards (leg), D.Rampe (managed), J.Rowbottom (hand), M.Rosas (omitted)

PORT ADELAIDE

In: T.Anastasopoulos

Out: J.Watkins (hamstring)

Geelong v Essendon at GMHBA Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

GEELONG

In: S.De Koning

Out: M.Edwards (managed)

ESSENDON

In: J.Caldwell, V.Visentini, A.Perkins

Out: A.Clarke (concussion), N.Bryan (finger), H.Jones (omitted)

Adelaide v Richmond at Adelaide Oval, 7.05pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: R.Laird, J.Peatling, R.O'Brien, S.Berry

Out: J.Borlase (hamstring), L.Nankervis (chest), L.McAndrew (managed), J.Soligo (managed)

RICHMOND

In: J.Clarke, S.Green

Out: L.Trainor (suspension), S.Cumming (ankle/shoulder)

SUNDAY, AUGUST 9

Greater Western Sydney v Gold Coast at Manuka Oval, 1.10pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: C.Stone, T.Greene, J.Riccardi

Out: Nil

GOLD COAST

In: Z.Uwland, A.Davies, J.Witts, S.Clohesy, L.Gulbin, J.Farrar

Out: J.Murray (managed), D.Patterson (managed), B.Addinsall (managed)

West Coast v Collingwood at Optus Stadium, 2.10pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: L.Baker, J.Lindsay, T.Gross, H.Davis, F.Macrae

Out: S.Brock (omitted), H.Johnston (omitted)

COLLINGWOOD

In: N.Howes, H.DeMattia, W.Parker, J.Ryan, S.Swadling, L.Sullivan, W.Hayes, R.Steele

Out: J.Howe (arm), H.Perryman (hamstring), P.Lipinski (calf), S.Pendlebury (corked calf), J.De Goey (glute)

St Kilda v Carlton at Marvel Stadium, 7.20pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: J.Macrae, D.Butler, C.Sharman

Out: Nil

CARLTON

In: H.Charleson, O.Hollands, F.Young

Out: Nil