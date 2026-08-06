FREMANTLE captain Alex Pearce has been rested for Saturday's MCG battle with Melbourne.
Pearce is the only change from the team that beat the Western Bulldogs, with Brennan Cox (knee) taking his place.
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The Demons have regained crucial key defender Daniel Turner, back after missing two matches with a rib injury, along with Kade Chandler, while Latrelle Pickett will miss a second straight match with concussion.
Brisbane co-captain Hugh McCluggage is out of Friday night's blockbuster against Hawthorn, having succumbed to a calf niggle for the third time in 2026.
The Lions have named Logan Morris, who has been dealing with a corked quad, and regain Darcy Gardiner to bolster their defence, along with veteran Dayne Zorko.
The Hawks also have some big inclusions with Mitch Lewis recovering from concussion, Karl Amon back from a hand injury and Ned Reeves named to form a one-two ruck punch with Lloyd Meek.
In other round 22 team news, Collingwood will be without injured duo Jordan De Goey and Scott Pendlebury among five changes for its trip west to take on the Eagles on Sunday.
Sydney has made four changes, including resting Dane Rampe, to face Port Adelaide, with Lewis Melican and Joel Hambling recalled to bolster the back six.
Patrick Dangerfield will miss a second straight week for Geelong with a hip problem, with the Cats recalling Sam De Koning to give young ruck Mitch Edwards a rest.
Sam Berry and James Peatling are back for an Adelaide team that has made four changes to face Richmond.
Gold Coast has named vice-captain Sam Collins (ribs) for Sunday’s game against Greater Western Sydney while recalling Zeke Uwland at the same time as resting three fellow first-year players.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 7
Brisbane v Hawthorn at the Gabba, 7.40pm AEST
BRISBANE
In: D.Gardiner, D.Zorko, D.Annable
Out: K.Coleman (concussion), H.McCluggage (calf), B.Reville (omitted)
HAWTHORN
In: K.Amon, S.Butler, M.Lewis, N.Reeves
Out: A.Schubert (omitted), B.Macdonald (managed), F.Maginness (omitted), O.Greeves (omitted)
SATURDAY, AUGUST 8
Melbourne v Fremantle at the MCG, 1.15pm AEST
MELBOURNE
In: D.Turner, K.Chandler
Out: B.Howes (arm), P.Cross (omitted)
FREMANTLE
In: B.Cox
Out: A.Pearce (managed)
Sydney v Port Adelaide at the SCG, 4.15pm AEST
SYDNEY
In: L.Melican, S.Wicks, J.Dattoli, J.Hamling
Out: W.Edwards (leg), D.Rampe (managed), J.Rowbottom (hand), M.Rosas (omitted)
PORT ADELAIDE
In: T.Anastasopoulos
Out: J.Watkins (hamstring)
Geelong v Essendon at GMHBA Stadium, 4.35pm AEST
GEELONG
In: S.De Koning
Out: M.Edwards (managed)
ESSENDON
In: J.Caldwell, V.Visentini, A.Perkins
Out: A.Clarke (concussion), N.Bryan (finger), H.Jones (omitted)
Adelaide v Richmond at Adelaide Oval, 7.05pm ACST
ADELAIDE
In: R.Laird, J.Peatling, R.O'Brien, S.Berry
Out: J.Borlase (hamstring), L.Nankervis (chest), L.McAndrew (managed), J.Soligo (managed)
RICHMOND
In: J.Clarke, S.Green
Out: L.Trainor (suspension), S.Cumming (ankle/shoulder)
SUNDAY, AUGUST 9
Greater Western Sydney v Gold Coast at Manuka Oval, 1.10pm AEST
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: C.Stone, T.Greene, J.Riccardi
Out: Nil
GOLD COAST
In: Z.Uwland, A.Davies, J.Witts, S.Clohesy, L.Gulbin, J.Farrar
Out: J.Murray (managed), D.Patterson (managed), B.Addinsall (managed)
West Coast v Collingwood at Optus Stadium, 2.10pm AWST
WEST COAST
In: L.Baker, J.Lindsay, T.Gross, H.Davis, F.Macrae
Out: S.Brock (omitted), H.Johnston (omitted)
COLLINGWOOD
In: N.Howes, H.DeMattia, W.Parker, J.Ryan, S.Swadling, L.Sullivan, W.Hayes, R.Steele
Out: J.Howe (arm), H.Perryman (hamstring), P.Lipinski (calf), S.Pendlebury (corked calf), J.De Goey (glute)
St Kilda v Carlton at Marvel Stadium, 7.20pm AEST
ST KILDA
In: J.Macrae, D.Butler, C.Sharman
Out: Nil
CARLTON
In: H.Charleson, O.Hollands, F.Young
Out: Nil