IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Michael Whiting, Nathan Schmook, Bharat Sundaresan and Emily Patterson join all the dots on football's big issues.
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- Fremantle can lock up the minor premiership with a win on Friday night
- Jason Horne-Francis stands up while others fall around him
- Will Ashcroft is in 'some sort of form' heading into the final rounds of the season
- The Lions have a big decision to make on Oscar Allen
- A look at State of Origin after fixtures were announced for the next three years
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