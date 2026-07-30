Oscar Allen during Brisbane's training session at Brighton Homes Arena on May 26, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Michael Whiting, Nathan Schmook, Bharat Sundaresan and Emily Patterson join all the dots on football's big issues.

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- Fremantle can lock up the minor premiership with a win on Friday night

- Jason Horne-Francis stands up while others fall around him

- Will Ashcroft is in 'some sort of form' heading into the final rounds of the season

- The Lions have a big decision to make on Oscar Allen

- A look at State of Origin after fixtures were announced for the next three years

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