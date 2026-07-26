The League has confirmed the AAMI AFL Origin fixtures for the next three years

The South Australia squad celebrates victory over Western Australia in 1996 State of Origin. Picture: AFL Photos

SOUTH Australia will return to Origin footy for the first time in 28 years, with the AFL confirming the next three years of AAMI AFL Origin fixtures.

SA will travel to Optus Stadium on Perth to take on Western Australia in February next year, before hosting bitter rival Victoria at what is sure to be a heaving Adelaide Oval in early 2028.

Then, in 2029, Victoria will return to Optus Stadium to take on WA in a rematch of this year's AAMI AFL Origin game.

A stacked South Australian side that could feature stars such as Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera, Lachie Neale, Jordan Dawson, Jason Horne-Francis and Brodie Grundy will pull on the famous red jumper in what will be the state's first Origin appearance since 1999.

State v state representative footy made a successful return in February this year after a 27-year absence when Victoria defeated Western Australia by 24 points in the 2026 AAMI AFL Origin clash in front of 58,141 fans packed into Optus Stadium.

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"State football is one of the great traditions of our game, and we are pleased to see it continue in 2027 and beyond after the huge success of its return earlier this year which saw more than 58,000 people fill Optus Stadium in Perth," said Mr Dillon.

"Origin inspires passion, state pride and draws upon decades of rivalries that are central to the history of our game and our greatest players.

"Locking in the structure for the next three years provides fans, clubs, players and stakeholders certainty on Origin, allowing them to embrace the state rivalry and celebrate our great game.

"I would like to thank Premier Roger Cook and the Western Australian Government for their support in delivering this exciting event for our code in 2027 and 2029, and to Premier Peter Malinauskas and the South Australian Government for their ongoing partnership and bringing elite-level state footy back to Adelaide in 2028."

2027-29 AAMI AFL Origin fixtures

2027 - Western Australia v South Australia at Optus Stadium

2028 - South Australia v Victoria at Adelaide Oval

2029 - Western Australia v Victoria at Optus Stadium