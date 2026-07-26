Check out your club's run of fixtures for the rest of the season

Nathan O'Driscoll celebrates a goal during Fremantle's clash against West Coast in round 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE will face multiple tests in the final month of the home and away season, while Carlton will have to earn its top-10 spot.

The Dockers are flying high 12 points clear atop the ladder with four games remaining, and will deservedly enter September as premiership favourites.

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But they are set to face some challenges late in the campaign, with their last four outings all against teams sitting 11th or higher.

That includes top-eight sides the Western Bulldogs, Melbourne and Adelaide before a clash against Carlton (11th) in the final round.

Only North Melbourne and the Blues have harder runs from here.

The Kangaroos' chances of claiming a wildcard are quickly evaporating, and their remaining games are against Hawthorn (third), the Bulldogs (seventh), Geelong (ninth) and Sydney (second).

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Carlton is also chasing a finals spot and its remaining games are all against teams currently sitting in the top 10, a meeting against St Kilda in round 22 shaping as a crucial clash.

After facing the hardest fixture so far, Geelong has a kind run home, although it first takes on Collingwood in a Thursday night blockbuster at the MCG.

After that, the Cats meet Essendon, North Melbourne and Richmond to finish their home and away season.

Sydney also has a favourable run home, as does Greater Western Sydney, although it has slipped back to 12th on the ladder.

Each club's degree of difficulty is the average ladder position of its opponents. The lower the score, the harder the fixture is expected to be.

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R21: v Essendon, Marvel Stadium

R22: v Richmond, Adelaide Oval

R23: v Fremantle, Optus Stadium

R24: v Greater Western Sydney, Adelaide Oval

Current ladder position: 5th (12-7)

Degree of difficulty OR-R20: 9.3 (equal seventh hardest)

Degree of difficulty R21-24: 12 (15th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 1

Upcoming interstate trips: 2

Josh Rachele is tackled by Sam Switkowski during Adelaide's clash against Fremantle in round four, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

R21: v Carlton, Marvel Stadium

R22: v Hawthorn, Gabba

R23: v Gold Coast, Gabba

R24: v Collingwood, MCG

Current ladder position: 4th (13-6)

Degree of difficulty OR-R20: 10.1 (equal 15th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R21-24: 9 (eighth hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 2

Upcoming interstate trips: 2

Cam Rayner and Joel Jeffrey compete for the ball during Brisbane's clash with Gold Coast in round 13, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

R21: v Brisbane, Marvel Stadium

R22: v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium

R23: v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium

R24: v Fremantle, Marvel Stadium

Current ladder position: 11th (9-10)

Degree of difficulty OR-R20: 9.8 (12th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R21-24: 5.5 (second hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 4

Upcoming interstate trips: 0

Sam Walsh is tackled by Marcus Bontempelli during the round 10 match between Carlton and Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium, on May 16, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

R21: v Geelong, MCG

R22: v West Coast, Optus Stadium

R23: v Hawthorn, MCG

R24: v Brisbane, MCG

Current ladder position: 8th (11-1-7)

Degree of difficulty OR-R20: 9.4 (ninth hardest)

Degree of difficulty R21-24: 8 (equal sixth hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 3

Upcoming interstate trips: 1

Nick Watson and Brayden Maynard after Collingwood's draw with Hawthorn in R8, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

R21: v Adelaide, Marvel Stadium

R22: v Geelong, GMHBA Stadium

R23: v Sydney, MCG

R24: v Port Adelaide, Marvel Stadium

Current ladder position: 17th (2-17)

Degree of difficulty OR-R20: 9.3 (equal seventh hardest)

Degree of difficulty R21-24: 7.8 (equal fourth hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 3

Upcoming interstate trips: 0

Max Kondogiannis is tackled by Jase Burgoyne during Essendon's clash against Port Adelaide in round two, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

R21: v Western Bulldogs, Optus Stadium

R22: v Melbourne, MCG

R23: v Adelaide, Optus Stadium

R24: v Carlton, Marvel Stadium

Current ladder position: 1st (17-2)

Degree of difficulty OR-R20: 10.3 (17th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R21-24: 7.3 (third hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 3

Upcoming interstate trips: 2

Caleb Serong and Ryley Sanders compete for the ball during Fremantle's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round eight, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

R21: v Collingwood, MCG

R22: v Essendon, GMHBA Stadium

R23: v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

R24: v Richmond, GMHBA Stadium

Current ladder position: 9th (11-8)

Degree of difficulty OR-R20: 7.9 (hardest)

Degree of difficulty R21-24: 14 (18th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 1

Upcoming interstate trips: 0

Zach Guthrie in action during Geelong's clash against North Melbourne in round eight, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

R21: v Melbourne, People First Stadium

R22: v Greater Western Sydney, Corroboree Group Oval Manuka

R23: v Brisbane, Gabba

R24: v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium

Current ladder position: 14th (7-12)

Degree of difficulty OR-R20: 8.9 (third hardest)

Degree of difficulty R21-24: 8 (equal sixth hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 3

Upcoming interstate trips: 2

Noah Anderson is tackled during Gold Coast's clash against St Kilda in round nine, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

R21: v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

R22: v Gold Coast, Corroboree Group Oval Manuka

R23: v West Coast, Engie Stadium

R24: v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

Current ladder position: 12th (8-11)

Degree of difficulty OR-R20: 9 (fourth hardest)

Degree of difficulty R21-24: 12.3 (16th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 1

Upcoming interstate trips: 3

Lachie Ash is tackled by Willem Duursma during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Waalitj Marawar in round 10, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

R21: v North Melbourne, UTAS Stadium

R22: v Brisbane, Gabba

R23: v Collingwood, MCG

R24: v West Coast, Optus Stadium

Current ladder position: 3rd (13-1-5)

Degree of difficulty OR-R20: 10.1 (equal 15th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R21-24: 10.3 (equal 12th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 2

Upcoming interstate trips: 3

Massimo D'Ambrosio tackles Cam Rayner during Hawthorn's clash against Brisbane in round 11, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

R21: v Gold Coast, People First Stadium

R22: v Fremantle, MCG

R23: v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

R24: v Western Bulldogs, MCG

Current ladder position: 6th (12-7)

Degree of difficulty OR-R20: 9.9 (equal 13th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R21-24: 9.3 (equal ninth hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 2

Upcoming interstate trips: 2

Kysaiah Pickett kicks a goal during Melbourne's clash against Fremantle in round two, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

R21: v Hawthorn, UTAS Stadium

R22: v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium

R23: v Geelong, Marvel Stadium

R24: v Sydney, SCG

Current ladder position: 13th (8-11)

Degree of difficulty OR-R20: 11.3 (18th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R21-24: 5.3 (hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 4

Upcoming interstate trips: 2

Nick Blakey tackles Nick Larkey during the match between North Melbourne and Sydney at Marvel Stadium in round 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

R21: v Greater Western Sydney, Adelaide Oval

R22: v Sydney, SCG

R23: v Melbourne, Adelaide Oval

R24: v Essendon, Marvel Stadium

Current ladder position: 15th (6-13)

Degree of difficulty OR-R20: 9.6 (11th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R21-24: 9.3 (equal ninth hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 2

Upcoming interstate trips: 2

Joe Richards in action during Port Adelaide's clash against Essendon in round two, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

R21: v West Coast, MCG

R22: v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

R23: v St Kilda, MCG

R24: v Geelong, GMHBA Stadium

Current ladder position: 18th (2-17)

Degree of difficulty OR-R20: 9.2 (equal fifth hardest)

Degree of difficulty R21-24: 10 (11th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 3

Upcoming interstate trips: 1

Tim Taranto is tackled during Richmond's clash against Euro-Yroke in round 10, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

R21: v Sydney, Marvel Stadium

R22: v Carlton, Marvel Stadium

R23: v Richmond, MCG

R24: v Gold Coast, Marvel Stadium

Current ladder position: 10th (9-10)

Degree of difficulty OR-R20: 9.9 (equal 13th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R21-24: 11.3 (14th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 1

Upcoming interstate trips: 0

Tom De Koning is tackled by Bailey Humphrey during St Kilda's clash against Gold Coast in round nine, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

R21: v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium

R22: v Port Adelaide, SCG

R23: v Essendon, MCG

R24: v North Melbourne, SCG

Current ladder position: 2nd (14-5)

Degree of difficulty OR-R20: 9.2 (equal fifth hardest)

Degree of difficulty R21-24: 13.8 (17th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 1

Upcoming interstate trips: 2

Isaac Heeney kicks a goal during Sydney's clash against North Melbourne in round nine, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

R21: v Richmond, MCG

R22: v Collingwood, Optus Stadium

R23: v Greater Western Sydney, Engie Stadium

R24: v Hawthorn, Optus Stadium

Current ladder position: 16th (4-15)

Degree of difficulty OR-R20: 9.5 (10th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R21-24: 10.3 (equal 12th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 2

Upcoming interstate trips: 2

Harley Reid handballs during Waalitj Marawar's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 10, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

R21: v Fremantle, Optus Stadium

R22: v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

R23: v Carlton, Marvel Stadium

R24: v Melbourne, MCG

Current ladder position: 7th (12-7)

Degree of difficulty OR-R20: 8.5 (second hardest)

Degree of difficulty R21-24: 7.8 (equal fourth hardest)

Upcoming games against current top 10: 2

Upcoming interstate trips: 1