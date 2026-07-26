FREMANTLE will face multiple tests in the final month of the home and away season, while Carlton will have to earn its top-10 spot.
The Dockers are flying high 12 points clear atop the ladder with four games remaining, and will deservedly enter September as premiership favourites.
>>SCROLL DOWN TO SEE YOUR CLUB'S UPCOMING RUN
But they are set to face some challenges late in the campaign, with their last four outings all against teams sitting 11th or higher.
That includes top-eight sides the Western Bulldogs, Melbourne and Adelaide before a clash against Carlton (11th) in the final round.
Only North Melbourne and the Blues have harder runs from here.
The Kangaroos' chances of claiming a wildcard are quickly evaporating, and their remaining games are against Hawthorn (third), the Bulldogs (seventh), Geelong (ninth) and Sydney (second).
Carlton is also chasing a finals spot and its remaining games are all against teams currently sitting in the top 10, a meeting against St Kilda in round 22 shaping as a crucial clash.
After facing the hardest fixture so far, Geelong has a kind run home, although it first takes on Collingwood in a Thursday night blockbuster at the MCG.
After that, the Cats meet Essendon, North Melbourne and Richmond to finish their home and away season.
Sydney also has a favourable run home, as does Greater Western Sydney, although it has slipped back to 12th on the ladder.
Each club's degree of difficulty is the average ladder position of its opponents. The lower the score, the harder the fixture is expected to be.
R21: v Essendon, Marvel Stadium
R22: v Richmond, Adelaide Oval
R23: v Fremantle, Optus Stadium
R24: v Greater Western Sydney, Adelaide Oval
Current ladder position: 5th (12-7)
Degree of difficulty OR-R20: 9.3 (equal seventh hardest)
Degree of difficulty R21-24: 12 (15th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 1
Upcoming interstate trips: 2
R21: v Carlton, Marvel Stadium
R22: v Hawthorn, Gabba
R23: v Gold Coast, Gabba
R24: v Collingwood, MCG
Current ladder position: 4th (13-6)
Degree of difficulty OR-R20: 10.1 (equal 15th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R21-24: 9 (eighth hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 2
Upcoming interstate trips: 2
R21: v Brisbane, Marvel Stadium
R22: v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium
R23: v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium
R24: v Fremantle, Marvel Stadium
Current ladder position: 11th (9-10)
Degree of difficulty OR-R20: 9.8 (12th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R21-24: 5.5 (second hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 4
Upcoming interstate trips: 0
R21: v Geelong, MCG
R22: v West Coast, Optus Stadium
R23: v Hawthorn, MCG
R24: v Brisbane, MCG
Current ladder position: 8th (11-1-7)
Degree of difficulty OR-R20: 9.4 (ninth hardest)
Degree of difficulty R21-24: 8 (equal sixth hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 3
Upcoming interstate trips: 1
R21: v Adelaide, Marvel Stadium
R22: v Geelong, GMHBA Stadium
R23: v Sydney, MCG
R24: v Port Adelaide, Marvel Stadium
Current ladder position: 17th (2-17)
Degree of difficulty OR-R20: 9.3 (equal seventh hardest)
Degree of difficulty R21-24: 7.8 (equal fourth hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 3
Upcoming interstate trips: 0
R21: v Western Bulldogs, Optus Stadium
R22: v Melbourne, MCG
R23: v Adelaide, Optus Stadium
R24: v Carlton, Marvel Stadium
Current ladder position: 1st (17-2)
Degree of difficulty OR-R20: 10.3 (17th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R21-24: 7.3 (third hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 3
Upcoming interstate trips: 2
R21: v Collingwood, MCG
R22: v Essendon, GMHBA Stadium
R23: v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium
R24: v Richmond, GMHBA Stadium
Current ladder position: 9th (11-8)
Degree of difficulty OR-R20: 7.9 (hardest)
Degree of difficulty R21-24: 14 (18th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 1
Upcoming interstate trips: 0
R21: v Melbourne, People First Stadium
R22: v Greater Western Sydney, Corroboree Group Oval Manuka
R23: v Brisbane, Gabba
R24: v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium
Current ladder position: 14th (7-12)
Degree of difficulty OR-R20: 8.9 (third hardest)
Degree of difficulty R21-24: 8 (equal sixth hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 3
Upcoming interstate trips: 2
R21: v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval
R22: v Gold Coast, Corroboree Group Oval Manuka
R23: v West Coast, Engie Stadium
R24: v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval
Current ladder position: 12th (8-11)
Degree of difficulty OR-R20: 9 (fourth hardest)
Degree of difficulty R21-24: 12.3 (16th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 1
Upcoming interstate trips: 3
R21: v North Melbourne, UTAS Stadium
R22: v Brisbane, Gabba
R23: v Collingwood, MCG
R24: v West Coast, Optus Stadium
Current ladder position: 3rd (13-1-5)
Degree of difficulty OR-R20: 10.1 (equal 15th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R21-24: 10.3 (equal 12th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 2
Upcoming interstate trips: 3
R21: v Gold Coast, People First Stadium
R22: v Fremantle, MCG
R23: v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval
R24: v Western Bulldogs, MCG
Current ladder position: 6th (12-7)
Degree of difficulty OR-R20: 9.9 (equal 13th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R21-24: 9.3 (equal ninth hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 2
Upcoming interstate trips: 2
R21: v Hawthorn, UTAS Stadium
R22: v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium
R23: v Geelong, Marvel Stadium
R24: v Sydney, SCG
Current ladder position: 13th (8-11)
Degree of difficulty OR-R20: 11.3 (18th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R21-24: 5.3 (hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 4
Upcoming interstate trips: 2
R21: v Greater Western Sydney, Adelaide Oval
R22: v Sydney, SCG
R23: v Melbourne, Adelaide Oval
R24: v Essendon, Marvel Stadium
Current ladder position: 15th (6-13)
Degree of difficulty OR-R20: 9.6 (11th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R21-24: 9.3 (equal ninth hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 2
Upcoming interstate trips: 2
R21: v West Coast, MCG
R22: v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval
R23: v St Kilda, MCG
R24: v Geelong, GMHBA Stadium
Current ladder position: 18th (2-17)
Degree of difficulty OR-R20: 9.2 (equal fifth hardest)
Degree of difficulty R21-24: 10 (11th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 3
Upcoming interstate trips: 1
R21: v Sydney, Marvel Stadium
R22: v Carlton, Marvel Stadium
R23: v Richmond, MCG
R24: v Gold Coast, Marvel Stadium
Current ladder position: 10th (9-10)
Degree of difficulty OR-R20: 9.9 (equal 13th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R21-24: 11.3 (14th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 1
Upcoming interstate trips: 0
R21: v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium
R22: v Port Adelaide, SCG
R23: v Essendon, MCG
R24: v North Melbourne, SCG
Current ladder position: 2nd (14-5)
Degree of difficulty OR-R20: 9.2 (equal fifth hardest)
Degree of difficulty R21-24: 13.8 (17th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 1
Upcoming interstate trips: 2
R21: v Richmond, MCG
R22: v Collingwood, Optus Stadium
R23: v Greater Western Sydney, Engie Stadium
R24: v Hawthorn, Optus Stadium
Current ladder position: 16th (4-15)
Degree of difficulty OR-R20: 9.5 (10th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R21-24: 10.3 (equal 12th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 2
Upcoming interstate trips: 2
R21: v Fremantle, Optus Stadium
R22: v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium
R23: v Carlton, Marvel Stadium
R24: v Melbourne, MCG
Current ladder position: 7th (12-7)
Degree of difficulty OR-R20: 8.5 (second hardest)
Degree of difficulty R21-24: 7.8 (equal fourth hardest)
Upcoming games against current top 10: 2
Upcoming interstate trips: 1