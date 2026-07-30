Ty Gallop pushes Mitch Georgiades during the match between Brisbane and Port Adelaide at the Gabba in round 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE coach Chris Fagan has reassured Ty Gallop of the respect he has for the young defender following the "out of character" incident that landed him a three-game suspension.

Gallop was sanctioned by the Tribunal on Tuesday night for his shove of an unsuspecting Mitch Georgiades that resulted in the Port forward landing face-first in the Gabba turf.

Fagan spoke passionately about Gallop at his weekly press conference on Thursday, describing the 20-year-old as an "outstanding person that made a little mistake".

"I'm OK with the Tribunal decision," Fagan said.

"It's probably on the more severe side of what I thought they could do, but that's not the point.

"It wasn't a good look, and so he had to pay some sort of a price for that.

"For me, though, I'm more concerned about Ty Gallop as a person, and that act is not a true reflection of him as a person, and it was a little bit surprising to be honest."

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Gallop gave evidence at the hearing of playing the game with a broken thumb that Georgiades yanked, sparking the reaction.

"That doesn't make it right, but it makes me understand, and I think hopefully the rest of the footy world understand why he did that," Fagan said.

"The discussion around that whole issue, some people that comment on the game made him sound like some heinous criminal that just did the worst thing possible, and that's a bit harder for a young man like him to take.

"I reassured him that we have great respect for him, that that was an act that was completely out of character, and that he'll learn from that.

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"I'm just more concerned that people don't think poorly of him because he's an outstanding person, and he just made a little mistake. And he didn't hurt anyone either."

Gallop has had a phenomenal rise since graduating from the Lions Academy and being taken with 42nd pick in the 2024 Telstra AFL Draft.

He kicked three goals in last year's preliminary final win over Collingwood and was then part of a premiership in just his sixth career game.

After not playing a single game in defence in his life, Gallop was swung back early this year by Fagan and has flourished.

Teammate Noah Answerth described him as a "gentle giant" earlier this week who displayed similar leadership characteristics to co-captain Harris Andrews.

Fagan said he spoke with his young key position player following the verdict.

Mitch Georgiades is tackled by Ty Gallop during the R20 match between Brisbane and Port Adelaide at the Gabba on July 26, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"I just had a chat with him and said: 'look, you'll learn from that, mate. You know, everyone plays with injuries. If someone wants to test you out on that injury, you can't react'.

"He'll work that out. As I say, it's a big price to pay, but it'll give him a chance for his body to freshen up, and his thumb will heal in that time. So, there's some positives to it."

Fagan said he had not decided who would replace Gallop to face Carlton on Saturday night, with Darragh Joyce an option to be elevated from the VFL.

The coach hinted he could also deploy a forward in the role, opening the door for Oscar Allen to play in defence, or possibly Eric Hipwood to be swung there as he has done sparingly in the past.