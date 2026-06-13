Some of Sydney's star players are set to return from injury in the coming weeks

Sydney players celebrate their win over Port Adelaide in R14, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

SUPERSTAR midfielder Errol Gulden is among five Sydney mainstays set for comebacks from injury soon after the club's bye.

The Swans sit second on the ladder, trailing Fremantle on percentage, after pipping Port Adelaide by three points on Saturday night.

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Sydney has a bye next weekend with dual All Australian Gulden, who hasn't played since round two in mid-March because of a shoulder reconstruction, and Tom McCartin (concussion) set to return.

Tom Papley (calf), Dane Rampe (calf) and Braeden Campbell (shin stress fractures) are also on the verge of comebacks.

"Errol will, at this stage, look to play post-bye which is really good," Swans coach Dean Cox said after the 14.9 (93) to 13.12 (90) away win against Port.

"Tommy McCartin is progressing really well, so they're probably a couple, and then we'll work our way through Rampe and Papley and Braeden Campbell in the weeks to come after that."

Cox was rapt with Sydney's lofty ladder status entering the bye, ahead of a challenging stretch of fixtures against reigning premiers Brisbane (away), Western Bulldogs (home), Fremantle (away) and Adelaide (home).

"There's still a lot to work on, we understand that," Cox said.

"And that's the great part about being in a season that goes for 24 rounds - it's not always going to be perfect and given to you the way you want it.

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"One thing that I've been really proud of is we have used and blooded some young kids in our team - young men that have come in and played really important roles.

"And we have leant on some really experienced players as well - the squad mentality was really important."

Cox was adamant there was much improvement to come from the Swans, who have banked a dozen wins and suffered only two defeats.

"At times, the way we've defended, we need to look at just the consistency of it," he said.

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"We'll look at all areas, about where we need to focus on.

"But that's the best part about having a mid-season break, is to have a look at the holistic part of your game ... and try and get some little gains we can make for the second half of the year."