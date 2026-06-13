Far from the usual community camp destination, St Kilda's AFLW players headed to Fiji for a pre-season trip like no other

Paige Trudgeon is seen during St Kilda's visit to Fiji. Picture: Supplied

MOST AFLW community camps are to local regions within the team's state.

But April saw 29 of St Kilda's AFLW squad head to the tropical surrounds of Fiji.

The Saints formed a partnership with the Fijian Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation last year, and the AFLW team were given the opportunity to head over to run football clinics as well as sneak in a little beach break before pre-season kicked off in earnest.

Nick Dal Santo is seen during St Kilda's visit to Fiji. Picture: Supplied

"We went to the biggest all-girls school in Fiji (St Joseph's Secondary School, Suva) and got to spend a lot of time with them, we brought the footies out and let them have a kick and a run around," Saints midfielder Georgia Patrikios said.

"The biggest sport in Fiji is rugby, but they're not allowed to play it at that school, so they had the best time with the footies, the smiles on their faces was just incredible.

Maya Louvel-Finn is seen during St Kilda's visit to Fiji. Picture: Supplied

"We visited some villages (including Naevuevu on the south-west coast) and it was the same sort of thing, we took some merch and footies, and the kids just had the best time.

"There's a few people who we spoke to who knew what AFL is, but I think we definitely put it on the map for the people we saw. They didn't know too much about it, but they had a lot of questions, and were very intrigued."

St Kilda players are seen at a school visit during their trip to Fiji. Picture: Supplied

Players also participated in mangrove planting and a fish-house building activity through their hotel.

"Over there they just play rugby, seeing the young girls play and kick the footy, it brought me back and you think we're so lucky to play the sport that we do," Patrikios said.

"As a group, hopefully we left a lasting impression, they all started following us on Instagram too."

St Kilda players exchange guernseys with a local sports team during their trip to Fiji. Picture: Supplied

The squad – who were also accompanied by coach Nick Dal Santo and head of footy Jessie Mulholland – met with Australia's High Commissioner to Fiji, Peter Roberts, and Fiji's deputy prime minister, Viliame Gavoka, as well as attending an Anzac Day service.

They also had a shared skills session with Fijian Drua Super Rugby women's side.

Great time joining Hon Deputy Prime Minister @ViliameGavoka in welcoming @stkildafc AFLW team to 🇫🇯 - a partnership promoting sport and wellbeing + 🇫🇯 with @TourismFiji St Kilda’s special bula strip looks great. @aflwomens pic.twitter.com/81WemXSEBG — Peter Roberts (@AusHCFJ) April 25, 2026

"We have a lot of newbies, I think seven new players, so to have that quality time in a different environment was really important for our group, we got to spend time doing something other than football," Patrikios said.

"A lot of it was going out and meeting new people, and seeing the culture they have over there, but it was valuable time connecting together.

"Everyone always says 'Bula' over there, and we've brought that back as a group, when you see someone walking through the corridors of the club. We're back in Melbourne and with Melbourne weather, but the 'Bula' has stuck with the group.

Nicola Xenos is seen during St Kilda's visit to Fiji. Picture: Supplied

"The gratitude of the people who are there, it puts it into perspective. Some of them don't have much, but they're still so happy and grateful, and such genuine people.

"We had girls from other AFLW clubs reaching out asking how we'd organised it, so it was a talking point for other teams as well.

"Everyone over there has amazing voices, and they'd welcome us with a song, they're just so connected. We want to bring that community vibe back to Moorabbin."

Serene Watson is seen during St Kilda's visit to Fiji. Picture: Supplied

Sunday's AFL match against Greater Western Sydney will see St Kilda celebrate its Fijian connection, with a specially designed "Bula" guernsey, while His Excellency, Ajay Bhai Amrit, the Fiji High Commissioner to Australia, will toss the coin.

The club's community team have worked with local Fijian-Australian community groups to encourage attendance to the game, and the guernseys worn by the Saints players will be donated to the Fijian AFL team, who will compete in the Oceana Cup at the end of the year.

"Fiji was a once in a lifetime opportunity for our playing group. To have the chance to immerse ourselves in Fijian culture through football, singing and genuine connection is something we will never forget," Mulholland said.

St Kilda players play footy with locals during their visit to Fiji. Picture: Supplied

"To spend time in schools that had never experienced high-level sporting talent before, to watch kids play with pure joy and no shoes on, to help build fish houses that support sustainability on the coral coast, and to be welcomed with open arms through song and ceremony was incredibly humbling.

"The warmth, gratitude and sense of community we experienced reminded us of the power sport has to bring people together beyond language, background or circumstance. It is an experience that will stay with our group forever."