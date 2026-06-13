The Swans have overcome the Power in an entertaining contest

Chad Warner and Jake Lloyd celebrate a goal during Sydney's clash against Port Adelaide in round 14, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY has produced another great escape, toppling Port Adelaide by three points to claim equal top spot on the ladder.

The Swans trailed by nine points at three-quarter time, but prevailed 14.9 (93) to 13.12 (90) at Adelaide Oval on Saturday night.

POWER v SWANS Full match coverage and stats

A week after coming from six points down at the last change to pip St Kilda, Sydney kicked five goals to three in the final term against Port.

The Swans (12-2) join Fremantle (12-1) at the top of the ladder, with the Dockers ahead on percentage and having played one less game.

Sydney has a bye next weekend before a challenging month: Brisbane (away), the Western Bulldogs (home), Fremantle (away) and Adelaide (home).

Unfancied Port (4-9) held a match-high 20-point lead midway through the second term.

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The Power's initial half-dozen scoring shots were behinds and they led 3.6 to 3.2 at quarter-time.

Port kicked the opening three goals of the second term to create a 20-point break and held a 7.9 to 5.6 half-time advantage.

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Mid-season draftee Xavier Bamert, on AFL debut, featured in two flashpoints in the third term.

The 19-year-old, plucked from North Melbourne's VFL team, booted his first AFL goal eight minutes into the term.

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But soon after, he gifted the Swans a goal – standing the mark, he misheard an umpire's call and advanced on Riley Bice, who was given a 50m penalty and goaled.

Bice's strike put his side two points down and star midfielder Isaac Heeney gave Sydney the lead minutes later with a classy long-range left-foot snap.

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Heeney's strike was the fourth major in an ominous dozen minutes for the Swans, but Port responded with two rapid goals to take a nine-point buffer into three-quarter time, 10.11 to 9.8.

Flag fancy Sydney then booted four consecutive goals in the final term to turn its deficit into a 15-point lead.

But the Power again rallied with the next two majors to trail by three points with five minutes remaining.

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Swan James Rowbottom crumbed a goal with two-and-a-half minutes left, only for Port's Jordon Sweet to convert with 34 seconds on the clock – the last score of the game.

Sydney captain Callum Mills (29 disposals), Isaac Heeney (30, one goal), Chad Warner (26, one goal) and defender Nick Blakey (25) were prolific ball-winners, while Charlie Curnow and Logan McDonald booted three goals apiece.

Port's acting captain Zak Butters (27 touches, one goal) and Joe Richards (23, one goal) were standouts, while teammates Sweet, Mitch Georgiades and Corey Durdin slotted two majors each.

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Forward's midfield switch paying off

Port has gradually given Joe Richards more midfield time across recent weeks, and it continued to pay off against the Swans. The former Magpie attended the third most centre bounces – behind only Jordon Sweet and Jason Horne-Francis – and also provided an excellent link from defence, finishing with 23 disposals, nine marks, seven clearances and a goal.

Mix-up costs Port in wasteful first half

The Power dominated for long periods in the first half, but they also let the Swans off the hook more than once. Their first six scoring shots were behinds and another glorious opportunity went begging in the second quarter. Mitch Georgiades produced a brilliant kick across the forward 50, where teammates Jase Burgoyne and Xavier Bamert were free, but the two spoiled each other and a shot at goal went begging.

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PORT ADELAIDE 3.6 7.9 10.11 13.12 (90)

SYDNEY 3.2 5.6 9.8 14.9 (93)

GOALS

Port Adelaide: Sweet 2, Horne-Francis 2, Georgiades 2, Durdin 2, Richards, Cochrane, Butters, Berry, Bamert

Sydney: McDonald 3, Curnow 3, Lloyd 2, Warner, Rowbottom, Rosas, Heeney, Bice, Amartey

BEST

Port Adelaide: Butters, Richards, Horne-Francis, Aliir, Sweet, Byrne-Jones

Sydney: Heeney, Warner, Mills, McDonald, Blakey, Grundy

INJURIES

Port Adelaide: Nil

Sydney: Nil

Crowd: 31,350 at Adelaide Oval