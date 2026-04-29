A general view of the 2025 Telstra AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Nat Edwards, Damian Barrett and Riley Beveridge join all the dots on football's big issues.

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- Damo supports Luke Beveridge's comments on the state of the game

- Riley explains today's draft changes

- All the fallout after Melbourne fronts the media following Paul Guerra's sacking

- The team reacts to AFL.com.au's latest edition of The 25

- Nat has Charlie Cameron in her sights with Wednesday Wisdom

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