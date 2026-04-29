IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Nat Edwards, Damian Barrett and Riley Beveridge join all the dots on football's big issues.
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- Damo supports Luke Beveridge's comments on the state of the game
- Riley explains today's draft changes
- All the fallout after Melbourne fronts the media following Paul Guerra's sacking
- The team reacts to AFL.com.au's latest edition of The 25
- Nat has Charlie Cameron in her sights with Wednesday Wisdom
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