Luke Jackson, Kysaiah Pickett and Lachie Neale. Pictures: AFL Photos

WELCOME back to The 25.

AFL.com.au's rolling list of the top players in the AFL is back, where we will rank the best of the best every month throughout the year.

The criteria is simple – if every player in the competition was fully fit and lined up against a wall right now, who would you pick first?

Our panel of journalists and experts have come up with the list of 25 after the first seven rounds of the season, with just one new face but plenty of big changes from the most recent list.

Read on for the third edition ofThe 25 for 2026, where some familiar names dominate the top rungs of the list.

The Chad has not quite hit the heights of his All-Australian year in 2024, but he still remains one of the most feared players in the competition. The West Australian is one of only seven players this season (along with Marcus Bontempelli, Justin McInerney, Jordan Dawson, Kysaiah Pickett, Shai Bolton and Jason Horne-Francis) to kick more than a goal a game while averaging 22 or more disposals, underlining his attacking threat. With McInerney and Isaac Heeney getting plenty of attention from opposition coaches this season, Warner might be the chief beneficiary.

Chad Warner celebrates a goal during round six, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Having started the year just outside the top 10, Gulden will drop out of the list completely next month as he continues his comeback from a serious shoulder injury. Unlike last year, the Swans look set to be flying by the time Gulden returns, which could make him the x-factor to end all x-factors in the run to September. It'd be brave to back against him returning to the top rungs of the list by the end of the season.

Errol Gulden in action during round one, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

After a summer of personal upheaval, Neale has focused on his footy and the results have been sensational. He's only once collected fewer than 28 disposals – in a win against St Kilda in round three – and is averaging 31 disposals and seven clearances a game. The Lions have had a middling start to the season but Neale's midfield output has been on par with anything he's produced in his career to date.

Lachie Neale in action during the match between Brisbane and Adelaide at The Gabba in round seven, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

The Adelaide man mountain has fallen a few spots having been relatively subdued early in the year. Thilthorpe has kicked just 12 goals for the season - an output well down on what Crows fans would have hoped. The 23-year-old has the opportunity to resurrect his season starting with the Showdown this Friday.

Riley Thilthorpe kicks a goal during round six, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

The Adelaide captain's importance to his team has never been more evident than during his absence after family tragedy struck ahead of round six. Upon his return last weekend, Dawson gathered 28 disposals and two goals in a heavy loss to the Lions, but his quality was undeniable. He just needs a bit more help in the middle if the Crows are to reprise their 2025 home and away heroics.

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It's been an interesting season so far for Holmes, who has spent more time at half-back than he did in 2025. The 23-year-old is still averaging close to 29 disposals - putting him in the elite in the game - and is having a major impact, but his own form has fluctuated at times, along with that of his team. At his best, he remains a dangerous line-breaker who can move the ball at pace, which is vital in the modern game.

Max Holmes attempts to evade Ollie Wines during round seven, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

The Brownlow Medal winner has had an inauspicious return to the field since recovering from a broken finger. Solid games against Sydney (32 disposals) and Essendon (35) have been punctuated by quieter performances against Melbourne (13) and Hawthorn (18), resulting in a slight drop to 19th on this list. It's probably no coincidence that the Suns' performances have somewhat mirrored Rowell's form over the past month.

Matt Rowell gets a handball away under pressure during round six, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

It says a lot about the heights Smith hit last season that his start to 2026, where he has averaged a whopping 32 disposals, has somewhat gone under the radar. The Cats star continues to rack up possessions at will each and every week thanks to his hard running and eye for the ball, while he also leads the AFL for inside 50s so far this year. His disposal efficiency can be on the low side, but when you get this much of the ball - normally in congestion - it doesn't matter.

Bailey Smith celebrates a goal during round six, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

The Dockers colossus showed us plenty last year with a 44-goal season but he's taken his game to a new level in 2026. Treacy is averaging career highs in goals, marks and disposals, and is ranked No.1 in the AFL for contested marks, arguably the game's most difficult skill. Crucially, Treacy is delivering when it matters at both ends. His ability to shift down back when his team needs him, as evidenced in the thrilling win over Collingwood, is testament to his maturity and talent.

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After kicking 48 goals from 17 games in 2025, Darcy looked set to cement his status as one of the best players in the competition in 2026 before a devastating ACL tear brought a premature end to his campaign. The young gun kicked 12 goals across his first five games, including a four-goal haul in the Dogs' demolition of GWS, and was quickly becoming the focal point of their attack during that hot start. It's no coincidence the Dogs' drop away over the past two weeks has coincided with the absence of the 208cm unicorn, with his presence up forward almost impossible to replace.

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The Hawks magician continues to stake his claim as the most exciting player in the competition, rising 10 spots in our latest rankings. Watson has elevated his game to a new level in 2026, adding midfield class and speed to his ability in front of the sticks. Has kicked 18 goals for the season - including a bag of five against Port Adelaide - and is averaging 15 disposals, well up on his previous season averages of around 11 per game. He was ranked the second most-watchable player in the AFL earlier this month and it's easy to see why.

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Injury has prevented 'Trac' from building substantially on his brilliant early-season form but he's still shown enough to deserve his ranking in this edition. He's averaging 26 disposals and two goals a game in his first season at the Suns and his off-season work on his kicking – considered an area for improvement in his last seasons at Melbourne – has paid off in spades. A shift into a predominantly midfield role against the Hawks in round seven produced 28 disposals and 10 clearances, showing he's still one of the best contested-ball players in the game.

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McCluggage is building slowly into his season after returning from a calf injury in round five. The Lions' co-skipper remains one of the League's very best midfielders and while his numbers are down slightly so far this year, expect them to rise soon as he gets back into his groove.

Hugh McCluggage kicks a goal during round seven, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Since returning from his three-game suspension, Andrews has wasted no time reminding everyone why he's the No.1 key defender in the game. The 202cm giant is averaging 7.8 spoils and three intercept marks across his four games this season, and even in defeat against the Demons he stood tall, racking up 12 marks, 12 intercepts and 22 disposals. The three-time All-Australian's combination of height, reach and elite ability to read the play makes him incredibly tough to beat.

Harris Andrews gets a handball away during round seven, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Jackson might have a little way to go to usurp eight-time All-Australian Max Gawn as the premier ruckman in the game, but he's doing everything he can. The Dockers star is unique, underlined by his staggering goals against Carlton in round seven, when he twice won the ruck tap at the centre clearance before streaking down field to get the ball back and kick a goal on the run. Importantly, he's becoming more consistent every week, with his season averages for disposals (19.3), tackles (5.9) and hit outs (26.7) all career highs. He's up to No.11 with a bullet and could well be in the top 10 next month.

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Serong has picked up right where he left off after another All-Australian campaign in 2025, with the Dockers' vice-captain in outstanding touch early in the season. He's averaging 25.7 disposals, 6.4 clearances and 3.9 tackles across his first seven games, ranking sixth in the competition for clearances and fifth for contested possessions. Still only 25, Serong already boasts three All-Australian blazers and three club champion awards and looks every chance to add to that haul this year.

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Anderson may have slipped a few spots in the rankings after an indifferent month for him and his side, but he remains firmly in the top 10 in the competition. The Suns skipper wasted no time getting back to business after missing one game due to an appendix removal, having 31 disposals, five clearances, 803m gained and nine score involvements against Hawthorn last weekend. He continues to lead from the front in a star-studded Gold Coast midfield, averaging 25.3 disposals and 5.3 clearances this season to be the central cog in their engine room.

Noah Anderson leads his team out onto the field ahead of the match between Melbourne and Gold Coast at MCG in round four, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

We've said it before and we'll say it again; Max Gawn is like a fine wine, with the 34-year-old somehow continuing to raise the bar. The League's premier ruck is well on track to earn a record-breaking ninth All-Australian blazer after dominating the early stages of the season. Gawn is averaging 33.1 hitouts, 4.3 marks and 6.3 clearances per game, and has chipped in with four goals, with coach Steven King flagging a plan to manage his veteran skipper through increased forward time as the year goes on.

Max Gawn celebrates a win over Brisbane during round six, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Wanganeen-Milera has had a target on his back after last year's breakout season, but it hasn't slowed him down for long. After a couple of quieter games by his standards, the Saints star has hit his stride, producing big numbers despite the close attention. He racked up 34 disposals, 11 score involvements and 678m gained against West Coast, and was just as damaging against Port Adelaide with 28 touches (13 contested), six clearances and two goals. Now warming into the season, Nas' ability to influence games has him firmly in the conversation among the competition's best.

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Just when you thought Jezza might be oh so slightly on the wane, he pops up with a casual 10-goal haul to remind us all how special he is. The Cats spearhead has taken some time to get to his absolute best in 2026 after an injury-interrupted off-season, but he's still kicked 20 goals from six games to sit fourth in the Coleman Medal race. At 33 and approaching Game 300 later this year, he remains one of the top handful of players who can literally win a game off his own boot.

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Kozzy has taken his game to another level this year so it's no surprise he now ranks among the competition's best players. The 24-year-old's move into the Demons' engine room has unlocked his full potential, with his 29 disposals, six clearances, 773m gained, four goals and spectacular Mark of the Year contender against Richmond on Anzac Day Eve his most prolific outing yet. Kozzy looks like he's just getting started - how high can he climb up the rankings before season's end?

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While his Tribunal saga may have dominated headlines, Butters has continued to let his footy do the talking. The Port star continues to put up elite numbers, averaging 30.7 disposals, 4.1 tackles and six clearances. He's even kicked two goals so far this season, doubling his return from last year, and his lack of scoreboard impact is probably the only weakness in his game. While rival clubs circle the out-of-contract star, he continues to dish up performances that reinforce his standing as one of the game's best midfielders.

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Heeney has polled coaches' votes in all but one of his five games so far this season, with only some minor soft tissue injuries stalling his progress. His numbers from a stunning two-game burst against West Coast and Gold Coast - a combined 59 disposals, six goals, 10 marks, 13 tackles and 14 clearances - underline why he's one of the most feared players in the competition. He's kicked multiple goals in four of his five games and even when he was tagged against the Giants, he still finished the day with 28 disposals and seven clearances. A superstar.

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After a brilliant start to the season, Bontempelli has maintained his standing as an all-time great despite nursing an injury and the Dogs’ wavering form. Curtailed somewhat by a knee injury he picked up in round six, Bontempelli is still capable of putting on impressive performances, such as his turn against Sydney in round seven. Averaging 26.6 disposals, 4.9 clearances and 3.7 tackles so far this season, the Bont has also kicked 10 goals, reinforcing his standing as one of the most dynamic and dangerous midfielders in the game. It's splitting hairs between himself and Daicos as the best player in the game.

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Very few players can win a game off their own boot. Nick Daicos not only can do it, but does do regularly. His round six performance against Carlton, particularly his last quarter, showed that for all the talk about Daicos' talent, he continually lives up to it. Averaging 37 disposals per game this season (4.4 more than anyone else) and 5.8 clearances, Daicos is in career-best form and is only improving as the year wears on, despite Collingwood's mixed start to the season. It's a frightening indicator of things to come if the 23-year-old continues on this trajectory.