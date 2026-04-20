The competition's most watchable players ranked. Picture: AFL Digital Network

LET US introduce a new award to the AFL season.

This is AFL.com.au's Most Watchable Player.

The MWP will be decided at the end of this season, but here is the early season update in our ranking of the players you just can't take your eyes off.

From superstars to emerging guns, champions to those who always find themselves in the middle of the action, this is our list of the 15 most watchable in the competition right now. It also comes with a Watchability rating out of 10, with that score able to change and move as the season goes on.

The first official MWP Award will be given out at the end of 2026.

Learn More 03:50

15) MAC ANDREW

Why you can't look away: Unpredictability, versatility, athleticism

Watchability: 8 out of 10

Big Mac is big entertainment – he can do just about anything on the field, from taking hangers, kicking a match-winning goal after the siren to even playing in the ruck. But there's also the flick of the switch with him where he's in the middle of a melee or locked in an engrossing battle with an opposition key forward – ask Riley Thilthorpe – where the one-on-one becomes as watchable as the actual game.

Learn More 01:00

14) SHAI BOLTON

Why you can't look away: Improvisation, split-second instincts

Watchability: 8.1

There are times where Bolton plays like he's making it up on the spot – maybe he is, maybe he isn't - but either way it's worth tuning in for. Freo's star import isn't bound by team rules and set ups and that's what makes him a wildcard in their mix, with Bolton's elasticity, twisting, turning, high marks and long kicking making him difficult to stop when he's on.

Learn More 00:30

13) JEREMY CAMERON

Why you can't look away: Gazelle-like running, eye-catcher, uncanny goals

Watchability: 8.2

Cameron is capable of the impossible – he always has been. A totally unique key forward who has legs up to his arm pits, a left-foot kick that can make a ball spin in any which way, bravery that can go under the radar and then a gliding aspect to his game that makes it all come together quite effortlessly. You don't always know what's coming next with Cameron, so everything is a highlight in waiting. A perfect 10 goals last week was evidence of that.

Learn More 04:09

12) HARLEY REID

Why you can't look away: Fend-offs, fearless intent, explosive power

Watchability: 8.4

The Watchability Meter goes up a few notches in West Coast games – in fact, Reid and new No.1 pick Willem Duursma are making the Eagles watchable again. With Reid, it's the physicality element. He is always in amongst the rough and tumble of games but it is equally why you watch his games; the burst from stoppages, the shrugging off opponents, the taking of risks. It comes with some free kicks and frayed moments, but that's all part of the package. Compelling viewing.

Learn More 01:18

11) MAX GAWN

Why you can't look away: 'Ruck craft big boy', aerial dominance, greatness in action

Watchability: 8.5

The appeal in watching Gawn is just seeing one of the best to ever do it do it. He influences games like few other rucks, he controls the play, he marks everything his way and his actual ruck craft is the best in the competition. It's max impact, max effort.

Max Gawn celebrates Melbourne's win over Gold Coast in R4, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

10) JOSH RACHELE

Why you can't look away: World game celebrations, swagger, classy finishes

Watchability rating: 8.6

It's no wonder Rachele played elite level soccer as a kid – there's plenty of fun and theatrics to the emerging Adelaide star's game. Nobody loves a goal more but his evolution this year has seen him take his talents into the midfield, where his kicking and speed has added to the Crows' depth in the middle of the ground. He's a crowd interaction guy, plays with confidence and flair is and a team morale booster. Growing more watchable by the week, too.

Learn More 01:10

9) ZAK BUTTERS

Why you can't look away: Win-at-all costs competitiveness, fierce toughness, abstract brilliance

Watchability rating: 8.7

There is no player in the competition tougher or more courageous than Butters. The Port Adelaide superstar plays every game as though his career depends on it and if you want to see what that approach manifests into on the field, just watch any Butters game. Put that together with brilliant skill, the tongue-out no-mouthguard-wearing No.9 is a top-two player in the AFL. Throw in a few scraps along the way and Butters' emotional involvement in every game is high. Must watch.

Learn More 00:38

8) JACK GINNIVAN

Why you can't look away: Uncanny goal sense, see-through vision, celebrations

Watchability rating: 8.8

The Pie-turned-Hawk has had more headlines in his short career than just about anyone. Never too far from controversy, Ginnivan has turned his game from opportunistic goal sneak to forward half creator. He is a lightning rod of rival fan vitriol, but has become a key player for Hawthorn. He catches eyeballs in ways others don't – the bleached blond hair and pre-prepared celebrations help too.

Learn More 00:47

7) MARCUS BONTEMPELLI

Why you can't look away: Power and poise, control taker, footy purity

Watchability rating: 9

'The Bont' ranks high for watchability due to consistent performance and pulling his side over the line time and time again. The tackle shrugging, the gliding through traffic, the delivery on that left boot and the commanding force in attack. When you become a 'prototype', you are instantly a player to watch because you become a player others want to be.

Learn More 03:18

6) NICK DAICOS

Why you can't look away: Complete game control, time distortion, surgical ball use

Watchability rating: 9.1

You don't have a choice but to watch Daicos because he is in the middle of every game Collingwood plays. His team plan around him, his opponents plan to stop him. The Collingwood champion's phenomenal running powers him from contest to contest and he is the architect of games – you watch him because he controls them as the AFL's No.1 player. Hits impossible kicks, has had multiple goal of the year contenders and shakes off tags.

Learn More 01:33

5) MURPHY REID

Why you can't look away: Football's best hands, creativity, elite IQ

Watchability rating: 9.2

When the game is racing at speed, Reid plays on his own tempo. Freo's rising star turns opponents inside out, rarely wastes a possession and finds absolute calm in congestion. Reid might already be the best handballer in the game and his kicking tells teammates where to go – not the other way around. You watch him because you know he knows what he's about to do next when others don't. And the best bit? There's another 15 years of watching him do his thing.

Learn More 00:43

4) NASIAH WANGANEEN-MILERA

Why you can't look away: Effortless ball use, brilliant vision, messiah-ness

Watchability rating: 9.3

It's Wanganeen-Milera's kicking that elevates his game. He spots targets that others miss and then finds them with bullet passes that others wouldn't even try. His move up the field into more dangerous goalkicking positions adds to his impact, and his game-winning effort against Melbourne last year will go down in watchability folklore. You're not watching him because he's paid $2 million a season – he's paid $2 million a season because you're watching him.

Learn More 00:42

3) ISAAC HEENEY

Why you can't look away: Aerial elegance, hang time, crazy courage

Watchability rating: 9.5

Mr. Smooth. Heeney makes the spectacular feel routine – certainly early this year the Sydney superstar has been at the top of his game. Whether it's a midfield clearance, a high grab, a brilliant goal or a piece of bravery in the air or the contest, Heeney is undoubtedly one of the game's best – and most watchable – guns. As courageous as they come as well.

Learn More 01:32

2) NICK WATSON

Why you can't look away: Ground-ball wizardry, high footy instincts, crowd energy

Watchability rating: 9.7

Whenever Watson gets near the ball, you hear the crowd's hum of 'Wizard!' This year, his third AFL season, Watson has taken his game up another few notches. His performance on Easter Monday against Geelong was superb and encapsulated his watchableness – a goal from the boundary line, brilliant speed, a lover of the big stage. Another five goals on the weekend against Port Adelaide stole the show. The crowd, often adorning wizard hats for the Hawks' No.5, often feels it before it happens.

Learn More 00:29

1) KYSAIAH PICKETT

Why you can't look away: Chaos at ground level, scoreboard damage, highlight reel perfection

Watchability rating: 10

Pickett is the game's Most Watchable Player right now. In career-best form, the Melbourne dynamo lives in the blur between control and madness. He doesn't need a huge amount of touches to change games but is ultra clean, ultra quick and ultra composed and tilts games in moments. You watch Kozzy because anything is possible – from a high mark, a goal, or a burst clearance.

Learn More 02:02