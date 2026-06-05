Follow all the action from Friday night's clash between Hawthorn and the Western Bulldogs at the MCG

Jai Newcombe in action during Hawthorn's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round five, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

HAWTHORN clashes with a resurgent Western Bulldogs on Friday night as both teams look to consolidate places in the upper reaches of the ladder.

The Hawks got their push for a top-four finish back on track with two consecutive wins as they put St Kilda to the sword with a defensive masterclass that kept it goalless in the first half.

HAWKS v BULLDOGS Follow it LIVE

They will want to carry their momentum into a bye next week and can draw on their strong recent record over the Dogs, which includes five consecutive victories.

The Bulldogs have revived their season with three nail-biting victories by under a kick in their past four matches, with the latest win over Collingwood arguably the most impressive of the lot.

The Dogs will get a better idea of their top-six credentials with clashes against fellow finals hopefuls the Hawks, Crows, Saints and Swans to come with a bye thrown in the mix.

The Bulldogs have regained Cody Weightman for his first game since the 2024 elimination final, with Lachie Jaques dropped.

The Hawks have been dealt a blow with Jack Gunston sidelined as Bodie Ryan gets a recall.

Hawthorn v Western Bulldogs at the MCG, 7.40pm AEST

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