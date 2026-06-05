HAWTHORN clashes with a resurgent Western Bulldogs on Friday night as both teams look to consolidate places in the upper reaches of the ladder.
The Hawks got their push for a top-four finish back on track with two consecutive wins as they put St Kilda to the sword with a defensive masterclass that kept it goalless in the first half.
HAWKS v BULLDOGS Follow it LIVE
They will want to carry their momentum into a bye next week and can draw on their strong recent record over the Dogs, which includes five consecutive victories.
The Bulldogs have revived their season with three nail-biting victories by under a kick in their past four matches, with the latest win over Collingwood arguably the most impressive of the lot.
The Dogs will get a better idea of their top-six credentials with clashes against fellow finals hopefuls the Hawks, Crows, Saints and Swans to come with a bye thrown in the mix.
The Bulldogs have regained Cody Weightman for his first game since the 2024 elimination final, with Lachie Jaques dropped.
The Hawks have been dealt a blow with Jack Gunston sidelined as Bodie Ryan gets a recall.
Hawthorn v Western Bulldogs at the MCG, 7.40pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES