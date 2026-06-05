Jai Newcombe in action during Hawthorn's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round five, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

HAWTHORN clashes with a resurgent Western Bulldogs on Friday night as both teams look to consolidate places in the upper reaches of the ladder.

The Hawks got their push for a top-four finish back on track with two consecutive wins as they put St Kilda to the sword with a defensive masterclass that kept it goalless in the first half. 

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They will want to carry their momentum into a bye next week and can draw on their strong recent record over the Dogs, which includes five consecutive victories. 

The Bulldogs have revived their season with three nail-biting victories by under a kick in their past four matches, with the latest win over Collingwood arguably the most impressive of the lot.

The Dogs will get a better idea of their top-six credentials with clashes against fellow finals hopefuls the Hawks, Crows, Saints and Swans to come with a bye thrown in the mix. 

The Bulldogs have regained Cody Weightman for his first game since the 2024 elimination final, with Lachie Jaques dropped.

The Hawks have been dealt a blow with Jack Gunston sidelined as Bodie Ryan gets a recall.

Hawthorn v Western Bulldogs at the MCG, 7.40pm AEST
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Match Previews R13: Hawthorn v Western Bulldogs

Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Hawks and the Bulldogs at the MCG