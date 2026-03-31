Welcome back to 'The 25', where AFL.com.au's team of experts rank the best players in the game

Nick Watson, Kysaiah Pickett and Christian Petracca. Pictures: AFL Photos

WELCOME back to The 25.

AFL.com.au's rolling list of the top players in the AFL is back for 2026, where we will rank the best of the best every month throughout the year.

The criteria is simple – if every player in the competition was fully fit and lined up against a wall right now, who would you pick first?

After our initial drop last month, our panel of journalists and experts have come up with the list of 25 for April, factoring in the first month of the season. Their are four new faces this month, with Charlie Curnow, Lachie Neale, Will Ashcroft and Toby Greene dropping out of last month's list.

Read on for the second The 25 for 2026, where some familiar names dominate the top rungs of the list.

The gun Hawk looks set for a breakout season, his third in the AFL. Coming off a 36-goal campaign in 2025, Watson has kicked seven in the first three games of this year, but his ability to get more involved, including as a midfielder at centre ball-ups, looks set to pay off for the Hawks. His average for disposals (17.3) is well up on the 10.9 he had last year and with the ball in his hands more often, Watson is set to have a major impact for Hawthorn in 2026. There are more decorated players not on this list, but not many in the game right now scare opponents like The Wizard does.

Nick Watson celebrates a goal to the Sydney cheer squad during the match between Hawthorn and Sydney at the MCG in round two, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

The big Dockers forward has made a brilliant start to the year to make the list for the first time, to back up two consecutive campaigns in which he has kicked more than 40 goals. Treacy has kicked 10 goals in the first three games of the season and is averaging 10 marks per game. He has also taken 10 contested marks (two more than the second most, Max Gawn) and his presence both in the forward line and around the ground is set to be crucial to Fremantle's chances of success this year.

Josh Treacy celebrates a goal for Fremantle against Richmond in R3, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

The hard-running Cat had a quieter game in Opening Round, but has responded quickly as he looks to build on a stellar 2025. Smith is averaging 31.3 disposals, 5.3 tackles and three clearances, but his ability to run and carry means he is a key to gaining territory for the Cats. Smith has had more than 600 metres gained in all three matches this year and the midfielder's impact will again be crucial for Geelong.

Bailey Smith kicks the ball during Geelong's clash against Adelaide in round three, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Warner remains one of the competition's most dynamic players despite an up and down start to the season. The speedy Swan, though, looked to be building with a 27-disposal, six clearance and one goal game against Hawthorn in round two. The Swans' handball game should bring the best out of Warner, who will be needed to use his pace and evasiveness if that style is to lift Sydney back to the top in 2026. With Errol Gulden sidelined, it should only increase his time on ball.

Chad Warner and Charlie Curnow celebrate a goal during the match between Hawthorn and Sydney at the MCG in round two, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

In a team full of stars, Richards just about goes under the radar at the Bulldogs despite continuing his growth as one of the game's most damaging midfielders. The left-footer is averaging 26 disposals and 5.7 clearances to start this year and reminded the competition of what he is capable of in Opening Round, when he had 30 disposals, 10 inside 50s, seven clearances and kicked two goals in the upset win over Brisbane at the Gabba. An All-Australian last year and on track to do it again in 2026.

Ed Richards celebrates a goal during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Brisbane in Opening Round, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

The hard-working Cat should be setting his sights on a first All-Australian blazer after missing in the past two years despite winning Geelong's best and fairest. It's just three games into the season, but Holmes is averaging 29.3 disposals, 6.7 marks, six tackles and 5.3 clearances and the 23-year-old looks capable of taking his game to yet another level after two excellent seasons.

Max Holmes celebrates a goal during the match between Geelong and Adelaide at GMHBA Stadium in round three, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

A lot is expected of the 23-year-old Crow as he enters the prime years for a key position player, and through the first month of the season Thilthorpe has been delivering on his promise. His averages for disposals (14) and marks (seven) are at career highs, and with two goals a game he is having an impact on the scoreboard. But it's hard not to think there's yet another level for him to step up to.

Riley Thilthorpe during the round two match between Adelaide and Western Bulldogs at Adelaide Oval, March 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

The Adelaide skipper has slipped a little on this list, as have his numbers as others increase their midfield minutes. But Dawson is still one of the most influential players and captains in the competition, with his value as a leader worth as much as his ball use. He missed the Crows' loss to Geelong and will be desperate to get back to the helm to pull his side back into the winners' circle after two close losses.

Jordan Dawson during the round two match between Adelaide and the Western Bulldogs at Adelaide Oval, March 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

A new club, a new man. Petracca has returned to his career best since moving to the Suns, gathering perfect scores in the coaches' votes through the first two rounds before sustaining a hamstring injury against Richmond. Unfortunately he’ll miss a month or so and will slide down this list in the next edition, but he has earned his spot back among the league's best and will be a massive factor in Gold Coast's premiership tilt.

Learn More 01:58

Arguably the competition's most unique player, Jackson is playing as a ruck, midfielder and forward for Fremantle in 2026. He has made a terrific start to the year, averaging 20.3 disposals, 6.7 clearances, four tackles and 21 hitouts to help the Dockers to a 2-1 win-loss record. Jackson's ability to impact in each of those roles will be a major weapon for Fremantle as the season progresses.

Luke Jackson celebrates a goal during Fremantle's clash against Melbourne in round two, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

The Lions co-captain has been missed by the two-time reigning premiers after receiving a three-match ban in Opening Round, but remains the No.1 key defender in the competition. Andrews had more contested marks (38) than any defender last year and led the League for intercept marks by a long way with 89, 16 more than the next best. An excellent defender and leader, his return will be very much welcomed by the Lions.

Harris Andrews after the AFL Grand Final between Brisbane and Geelong at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on September 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

In a cruel blow, Gulden will again miss a large part of the season after dislocating his shoulder in round one. The classy left-footer had just started to remind the competition of what he was capable of with a strong performance in Opening Round and bright effort against Brisbane prior to his injury, but now faces more than three months on the sidelines. Expect Gulden to slide down The 25 in coming months, but the 23-year-old is sure to bounce back to his brilliant ways when he returns later in the year.

Errol Gulden kicks the ball during Sydney's clash against Carlton in Opening Round, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

The Suns are flying to begin 2026 and they have made their 3-0 start without the Brownlow medallist, who has been sidelined with a finger injury. Rowell at his bullocking best will add another dimension to Gold Coast, to complement the class of Noah Anderson and burst and power of Christian Petracca. Rowell averaged career-highs for disposals (26.3), tackles (8.6) and clearances (8.2) last year and his return will make an already strong Suns side even better.

Matt Rowell in action during the elimination final between Fremantle and Gold Coast at Optus Stadium on September 6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Fresh from an eighth All-Australian blazer, the Demons skipper has started 2026 in vintage form. He dominated boom Saints recruit Tom De Koning in the final quarter of Melbourne’s season opener to lead his side to a rollicking win, before sharing best-afield honours with Kozzy Pickett in the stunning comeback win over Carlton in round three. He also shared the honours with Fremantle's powerful ruck duo Luke Jackson and Sean Darcy in a heavy loss in round two, but still had 23 disposals, 11 marks, seven clearances and 28 hitouts. Despite his advancing years, Gawn remains clearly the AFL's best ruck.

Max Gawn celebrates Melbourne's win over St Kilda at the MCG in round one, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

The livewire Demon's monster nine-year, $12m contract extension pointed to the club's plans to move him into a more midfield-heavy role, and the departure of club greats Christian Petracca and Clayton Oliver confirmed it. Melbourne is Pickett's team now, and his blistering display against a hapless Carlton in round three showed just why. He collected 33 disposals - breaking the 30-touch barrier for the first time in his career - to go with 834 metres gained, 10 score involvements and a brilliant last-quarter goal. Kozzy is averaging career-highs in disposals, marks, tackles, clearances, rebound 50s and inside 50s, and still going at a goal per game. Unstoppable on his day, and one of footy's elite game-changers.

Learn More 02:02

McCluggage is another Lion who has been sidelined to begin this year, with the midfielder suffering a calf injury against the Western Bulldogs in Opening Round. It comes a year after his first All-Australian blazer as the 28-year-old took his game to another level in 2025. McCluggage was central to helping the Lions go back-to-back, and his ability to hit the scoreboard (he has kicked 15 or more goals in four of the past five seasons) makes him one of the game's leading midfielders.

Hugh McCluggage celebrates a goal during the 2025 Toyota Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

He doesn't have the flair of Shai Bolton, nor the devastating kick of Hayden Young, but Serong's all-round excellence puts him firmly among the AFL's very best midfielders. Serong had a relatively quiet night in round two against Melbourne, but he didn't need to do as much as the Dockers romped to a huge win. Either side of that outing, he has averaged 31 disposals, 8.5 clearances and 1.5 goals to be a dominant force in Freo's impressive start to the season. Serong does his damage both inside and outside, making him very hard to stop, and is comfortable dragging his opponent forward. Aged just 25, he already has three All-Australian blazers and three Doig Medals as Freo's club champion, and few would wager against him adding to the collection.

Caleb Serong during the round three match between Fremantle and Richmond at Optus Stadium, March 28, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

So impressive was the Saint's 2025 season – particularly the finish to it – that Wanganeen-Milera has been copping plenty of attention from opposition coaches to begin this year. He is still learning to play through those tags and has shown signs of his best in the past couple of weeks, with 27 disposals against Greater Western Sydney in round two and 29 against Brisbane a week later. His ability to impact through the middle, up forward or down back makes him a player to watch every week.

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera celebrates a goal during the R1 match between St Kilda and Melbourne at Melbourne Cricket Ground, on March 15, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

With Aaron Naughton starting 2026 in red-hot form (and unlucky to not make the list this month) Darcy has been as much in the shadows as a 208-centimetre superstar can be, yet his presence alone is a massive factor in the Bulldogs' powerful start to the season. Darcy is averaging two goals a game and proving the epicentre of the Dogs' attack as they've accounted for three genuine contenders in the opening month. It doesn't get any easier over coming weeks, but there's a feeling Darcy is going to crank it up a notch this year and head to a level all his own.

Sam Darcy celebrates a goal during the Western Bulldogs' win over GWS in round 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The Suns skipper has gone under the radar a little early this year as the like of Christian Petracca and Ben King have stolen the headlines, but he remains the focal point of the Suns midfield. Without his partner in crime, Matt Rowell, Anderson has still averaged 26.3 disposals and five clearances a game as his side has started the year 3-0. When Rowell returns and Petracca properly embeds himself in this side following an injury of his own, the Suns will be a formidable outfit, and Anderson will be at the centre of that.

Noah Anderson speaks to media during 2026 AFL Captains Day at Marvel Stadium. Picture: Getty Images

The Cats star has had an interrupted start to 2026 after injury derailed his pre-season, but he's slowing getting into his work now he's back to full fitness. He's averaging 17 disposals, eight marks and 1.5 goals from two games so far, so it's difficult to assess his campaign so early in the year. Keep an eye on him over the next few weeks.

Jeremy Cameron celebrates a goal during Geelong's preliminary final against Hawthorn on September 19, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

A hamstring injury has slowed Heeney's start to the season, but he remains one of the game's most damaging players. The Swan had 20 disposals and kicked two goals in Opening Round and had 16 and two before his hamstring injury in round one. Heeney has already shown he is set to have a major impact in the middle and up forward for the Swans as he looks to build on back-to-back All-Australian seasons.

Isaac Heeney celebrates a goal during Sydney's clash against Carlton in Opening Round, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

The looming call over his future is showing no signs of impacting the Port star in 2026. The midfielder is averaging 7.3 clearances (the equal third most in the competition), 29.7 disposals and 4.7 tackles as he continues to showcase the toughness that has made him one of the League's most admired players. After kicking just one goal last year, Butters has kicked five behinds to begin 2026 – and it's an area of his game he will undoubtedly want to improve.

Zak Butters in action during Port Adelaide's clash against West Coast in round three, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

The dynamic Magpies superstar has gone to another level to begin this year with a stunning first three games of the season. Daicos is averaging a remarkable 36.7 disposals to go with 5.7 marks and 4.7 clearances, while he has already kicked four goals. Daicos will again play a crucial role for the Pies this year with his silky skills, running ability and class standing out yet again. He'd be No.1 this list if it wasn't for the all-time great ahead of him ...

Nick Daicos celebrates a goal during Collingwood's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round three, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

The superstar midfielder has made a brilliant start to the season for the unbeaten Bulldogs. Bontempelli has picked up where he left off and could be going to another level up forward, too. He is averaging 27.3 disposals, 5.7 clearances and 4.7 tackles through three games, while he has also kicked seven goals, spending time resting up forward as the Dogs adjust to the extra man on the bench. He continues to be one of the competition's most dominant players and a modern great of the game.