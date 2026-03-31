Brennan Cox has explained how the Dockers' approach with his return has paid off

Brennan Cox in action during Fremantle's clash against Richmond in round three, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE defender Brennan Cox says a patient approach with his calf injury has paid off as the important stopper prepares for a likely match-up with Adelaide star Riley Thilthorpe on Friday night.

Cox, who finished sixth in the club champion award last year, suffered a frustrating calf setback in late February, missing the AAMI Community Series clash against the Crows and the first two rounds of the season.

An initial push to face Geelong in round one was aborted, with the 27-year-old instead putting more time into his recovery and returning in fine style against Richmond last Saturday.

The Dockers used the five-man bench to manage Cox's game time as he got through his first match of the season unscathed, with the patient approach allowing the 195cm defender to impress in his return.

"We tried to get up in round one but decided to take it slow and get it game ready, rather than being rushed and throwing me in the deep end," Cox told AFL.com.au.

"I think it needed time and it didn't feel quite right trying to get to round one, so the decision to give it some extra time felt like the right thing to do, and it all worked out.

Brennan Cox in action during Fremantle's clash against Richmond in round three, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"The recovery has been good and I've been getting smashed in the cross-training room so that when I did come in, I wasn't far behind.

"It isn't an ideal time when you finish all the pre-season and then do an injury, but the recovery has been good."

Cox finished with 17 disposals and an equal game-high six spoils against Richmond, controlling the Tigers' young key forwards. He also showed decisiveness with the ball, intercepting late in the third quarter and immediately playing on to set up a goal for Josh Treacy.

"I'm not quite sure how I pulled that off, but I knew the time was running down so I tried to get it in quick. Having 'JT' leading at me, it was a nice easy kick," Cox said.

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"I felt pretty fresh for most of the day, so it'll be interesting once I do to get into a game under a fair bit of fatigue, how that'll change.

"Overall, I thought we just hung in there as a backline at stages and were able to get a fingernail in when we were out of position and support each other. It was a trademark game for us."

Cox said he was looking forward to getting back to his home state to take on Adelaide, with the No.36 expecting a likely match-up with Thilthorpe after the pair lined up on each other last year.

He said the 2-1 Dockers were building momentum after adding an attacking edge to their already strong defensive game, exceeding 100 points three weeks in a row for the first time since 2023.

"Even though we didn't convert all that well, we were able to get over 100, which is something we've been working on," Cox said.

Sean Darcy celebrates a goal for Fremantle against Richmond in R3, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"Our defence has always been pretty sound as a side, so to be able to go forward and connect and score has been good, and I feel like we've got a really lively forward line where anyone can pop up and kick goals.

"The pressure we get from not only the smalls but the talls is electric."

The Dockers' win against Richmond was also notable for the building form of ruckman Sean Darcy, who played managed game time but dominated stoppages with his deft tap work in the second half.

Cox said the Dockers would be a better team with Darcy in full flight, with the players showing their support for the big man after a fourth-quarter goal.

"He's been a bit under the pump and he didn't get the chance to play any practice games," Cox said.

"To see him out there really getting a hold of their ruckmen and getting back to his best form was good.

"When he's up and going he can be the best ruckman in the comp, so when he is succeeding, we'll be a better team for it."