Oscar Steene is set for a stint on the sidelines after injuring his knee during round 10

Oscar Steene during the round 10 match between Sydney and Collingwood at the SCG, May 15, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD ruck Oscar Steene has suffered an ACL injury, with scans revealing the extent of the knee injury he picked up during Friday night's clash against Sydney.

Steene's left knee buckled during a contest in the third quarter, leaving him clutching at his leg before he was escorted off the field by medical staff.

The Pies were fearing the worst on Friday night after the game, with coach Craig McRae telling reporters post-match he was bracing for an ACL diagnosis.

And that was confirmed on Saturday in a cruel blow.

"Oscar has worked extremely hard over the past few years to overcome injuries and get his opportunity at AFL level, so we are all incredibly disappointed for him," Collingwood's executive general manager of football Charlie Gardiner said.

"Since debuting earlier this year, Oscar has been an exciting addition to the team with his athleticism and competitiveness, suggesting he has a bright future ahead.

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"This is an unfortunate setback for Oscar which we'll support him through but he is a resilient and determined young guy who we know will put everything into his recovery."

Steene had burst onto the scene in 2026 due to his remarkable leap, which saw him hold his own against some of the competition's more seasoned rucks.