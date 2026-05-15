Sydney has survived a massive challenge from Collingwood to keep its spot at the top of the ladder

Nick Blakey during the round 10 match between Sydney and Collingwood at SCG, May 15, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

SYDNEY has overcome a slow start and a fired-up Collingwood to log an 11.15 (81) to 10.15 (75) win at the SCG on Friday night, maintaining its hold on top spot.

The wet and slippery conditions combined with high-pressure football to make an often ugly but never boring contest.

SWANS v MAGPIES Full match coverage and stats

Collingwood caught the ladder leaders by surprise in the first quarter, applying pressure around the ball and not letting Sydney get creative as the visitors went to the first break 22 points ahead.

The margin could have blown out further early in the second term if the Magpies had completed their forward thrusts better, kicking 1.7 before the Swans finished with the final two goals of the half.

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Sydney had another two majors and Collingwood three more behinds before Dan McStay broke the Pies' goal drought, quickly followed by another from Will Hayes to get the difference back out to 22.

However, that was the signal for the Swans to click into gear, kicking four on the trot and taking a six-point lead into the final break.

The fourth quarter was played the same as its predecessors, at high intensity and low scoring, but an over-the-head snap from Logan McDonald and then a classic Tom Papley crumb gave Sydney the breathing space it needed to secure its hardest-fought win of the year.

More to come

SYDNEY 1.4 3.6 9.12 11.15 (81)

COLLINGWOOD 5.2 6.9 8.12 10.15 (75)

GOALS

Sydney: Papley 2, McDonald 2, Warner, Serong, McInerney, Heeney, Grundy, Curnow, Blakey

Collingwood: N.Daicos 2, West, Schultz, McStay, Long, Hayes, Anderson, Steele, Elliott