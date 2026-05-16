Jy Simpkin and Wayne Milera ahead of 2026 Sir Doug Nicholls Round. Picture: AFL Photos

IN AN important clash at Adelaide Oval, Kuwarna hosts North Melbourne on Saturday.

Kuwarna (5-4) was on shaky ground as it trailed Richmond at the main break before putting the foot down with nine goals to two to claim a less-than-convincing victory.

CROWS v KANGAROOS Follow it LIVE

The Crows have at least got their campaign back on track in their past five matches with four wins against sides currently sitting below their eighth place, but can ill afford a slip-up against the Roos with the Hawks and Cats to come next.

North Melbourne (4-5) was left searching for the big scalp that would underline its progress as it had more scoring shots and inside 50s against Sydney but fell agonisingly short.

The improving Roos can still lack the composure to finish off their hard work but arrive in Adelaide with a point to prove after failing to win on their past 13 visits and with a horror streak of eight straight losses to the Crows.

Darcy Fogarty returns to the Crows' line-up after one SANFL game following a back issue alongside Jordon Butts, with Nick Murray and Hugh Bond both omitted. The Roos are unchanged.

Learn More 02:26

In another blockbuster encounter at the MCG, Hawthorn and Narrm meet.

Narrm (6-3) continued its resurgence and stayed in touch with the frontrunners after a clinical victory over Waalitj Marawar while having one eye on tougher tests to come.

DEMONS v HAWKS Follow it LIVE

The Demons will get a better idea of their standing as they seek to maintain a positive win-loss record across a stretch of matches against the Hawks, Dogs, Giants, Pies, Bombers and Crows before heading into a bye.

Hawthorn (6-1-2) has done a lot right over the past two weeks without claiming the four points in both a draw with Collingwood then a narrow defeat to Walyalup.

The Hawks will rue conceding the last five goals of the game to the Dockers at the same time as injury issues have arrived but should be licking their lips at facing the Demons, Crows, Saints and Dogs before a bye.

Sam Mitchell has made four changes to his side with big names Tom Barrass (hamstring), Jack Gunston (foot) and Conor Nash (concussion) all missing, while Sam Butler has been omitted. Calsher Dear, Henry Hustwaite, Harry Morrison and Finn Maginness are the replacements.

Meanwhile, the Dees have lost Caleb Windsor to a toe injury while Andy Moniz-Wakefield has been dropped. Daniel Turner and Trent Rivers are the inclusions.

Learn More 01:58

Josh Fraser will take charge of Carlton as interim coach for the first time when the Blues meet the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night.

Carlton (1-8) produced an all too familiar tale of two halves last week though this time gave Brisbane a headstart before piling on six straight goals either side of the last change in a gallant defeat.

BLUES v BULLDOGS Follow it LIVE

The Blues' eighth consecutive loss was enough for Michael Voss as he resigned this week, with the new coach aiming to get the side to build on their strong periods and compete for closer to four quarters.

Western Bulldogs (5-4) hung on for a much-needed victory in a thriller against Yartapuulti but were unable to avoid again adding to its list of sidelined players with ruck Tim English placed in concussion protocols.

The banged-up Dogs might be waiting for the cavalry to return but will be wary of a newly inspired Blues outfit in what is suddenly more of a danger game.

Jack Ison will make his debut for the Blues as Adam Saad goes out with a hamstring injury, while the Dogs regain Rory Lobb, Louis Emmett and Sam Davidson in place of Tim English (concussion) and the omitted Harvey Gallagher and Lachie Smith.