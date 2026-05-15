Irish players are returning for pre-season earlier than ever as the era of juggling Gaelic football and AFLW commitments appears to be ending

Blaithin Bogue poses with an Irish flag after North Melbourne's 2025 AFLW Grand Final win over Brisbane; and (inset) Sarah Rowe playing for Mayo in 2020. Pictures: AFL Photos, supplied

THE DAYS of Irish players combining Gaelic football with AFLW appears to be coming to an end, with virtually all listed Irish players already in Australia to start pre-season.

As an added bonus, it means the competition's best and brightest Irish products will be in top Australian football form ahead of the just-announced NAB AFLW Australia v Ireland clash on August 1 at North Sydney Oval.

Last year saw Vikki Wall, Aishling Moloney, Sinead Goldrick, Eilish O'Dowd and Blaithin Mackin miss a large chunk of pre-season due to their pre-existing Gaelic football commitments.

Dual-premiership star Wall was even left out of North Melbourne's round one side, given she had missed so much of pre-season.

O'Dowd was rushed into Greater Western Sydney's team, despite landing in the country less than a week prior, Mackin – who will stay in Ireland this year – also played round one while Goldrick was eased back in round two.

Sinead Goldrick and Blaithin Mackin celebrate after the S7 AFLW Grand Final between Melbourne and Brisbane at Brighton Homes Arena on November 27, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Moloney had an easier run into the AFLW season after her Gaelic side, Tipperary, didn't make it to the Grand Final, but still missed a fair whack of pre-season training.

North Melbourne has confirmed both Vikki and new recruit Sarah Wall and fellow Irishwomen Blaithin Bogue, Amy Gavin Mangan and Erika O'Shea are all ready to start pre-season from day one.

Goldrick and new teammate Aoife Horisk will arrive for Melbourne training in late May, giving the veteran plenty of time to warm into the AFLW season.

There are 44 active Irish players on lists this year, with another two (Mackin and Áine Tighe) inactive, up from 39 active in 2025.

Adding to the latest influx of Irish players is new Sydney coach Colin O'Riordan, the first Irish person to be a senior coach at AFL or AFLW level.

Colin O'Riordan during Sydney's training session at Lakeside Oval on January 27, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

There's a strong chance O'Riordan will coach the Irish representative team before he coaches the Swans in earnest.

All Irish players at Adelaide, Brisbane, Carlton, Essendon, Geelong, Gold Coast, Greater Western Sydney, North Melbourne and Sydney started pre-season on day one, while Fremantle recruit Aoife Healy missed the first week, finishing up her studies back home.

Irish AFLW players in 2026

Amy Boyle-Carr (Adelaide, Donegal)

Kayleigh Cronin (Adelaide, Kerry)

Grace Kelly (Adelaide, Mayo)

Niamh Kelly (Adelaide, Mayo)

Neasa Dooley (Brisbane, Kildare)

Jen Dunne (Brisbane, Dublin)

Caitlin Kennedy (Brisbane, Tipperary) – NEW

Orla O'Dwyer (Brisbane, Tipperary)

Orla O'Dwyer (left) and Jennifer Dunne celebrate with Irish flags after the preliminary final between Brisbane and Adelaide at Brighton Homes Arena on November 23, 2024 in Brisbane. Picture: AFL Photos

Dayna Finn (Carlton, Mayo)

Erone Fitzpatrick (Carlton, Laois)

Síofra O'Connell (Carlton, Clare)

Aisling Reidy (Carlton, Clare)

Ellie Brady (Collingwood, Cavan) – NEW

Kellyann Hogan (Collingwood, Waterford)

Sarah Rowe (Collingwood, Mayo)

Emma Dineen (Essendon, Kerry) – NEW

Aoife Healy (Fremantle, Cork) – NEW

Orlagh Lally (Fremantle, Meath)

Aisling McCarthy (Fremantle, Tipperary)

Áine Tighe (Fremantle, Leitrim) – INACTIVE

Aine Tighe competes for the ball with Tahlia Gillard during the AFLW R9 match between Fremantle and Melbourne at Fremantle Community Bank Oval on October 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Rachel Kearns (Geelong, Mayo)

Kate Kenny (Geelong, Offaly)

Aishling Moloney (Geelong, Tipperary)

Emma Murray (Geelong, Waterford) – NEW

Clara Fitzpatrick (Gold Coast, N/A)

Niamh McLaughlin (Gold Coast, Donegal)

Grace Kos (GWS, Dublin)

Eilish O'Dowd (GWS, Dublin)

Hannah Looney (Hawthorn, Cork) – NEW

Niamh Martin (Hawthorn, Tipperary)

Áine McDonagh (Hawthorn, Galway)

Aine McDonagh poses with an Irish flag after the round four AFLW match between Hawthorn and St Kilda at RSEA Park, on September 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Sinead Goldrick (Melbourne, Dublin)

Aoife Horisk (Melbourne, Tyrone) – NEW

Blaithin Mackin (Melbourne, Armagh) – INACTIVE

Blaithin Bogue (North Melbourne, Fermanagh)

Amy Gavin Mangan (North Melbourne, Offaly)

Erika O'Shea (North Melbourne, Cork)

Sarah Wall (North Melbourne, Meath)

Vikki Wall (North Melbourne, Meath)

Erika O’Shea, Vikki Wall, Amy Gavin Mangan and Blaithin Bogue pose for a photo after North Melbourne's 2025 Grand Final win over Brisbane at Ikon Park. Picture: AFL Photos

Aoibhin Cleary (Richmond, Meath)

Ana Mulholland (Richmond, Antrim) – NEW

Saoirse Lally (St Kilda, Mayo) – NEW

Tanya Kennedy (Sydney, Donegal)

Mary-Kate Lynch (Sydney, Meath) – NEW

Paris McCarthy (Sydney, Kerry)

Julie O'Sullivan (Sydney, Kerry)