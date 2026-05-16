An aggressive and on-song Narrm has given Sam Mitchell some things to think about after an MCG runaway result

Harrison Petty celebrates a goal during the R10 match between Narrm (Melbourne) and Hawthorn at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on May 16, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

NARRM has continued its stunning rise under first-year coach Steven King with a runaway 39-point win over Hawthorn.

The Demons' offensive firepower was on full show as they turned a six-point half-time margin into an 18.12 (120) to 12.9 (81) triumph in front of 68,557 fans at the MCG on Saturday.

DEMONS v HAWKS Full match coverage and stats

It improves Melbourne's record to 7-3 as it leapfrogs the Hawks (6-3-1) into fifth spot on the ladder.

The Demons, whose lead reached 51 points in the final quarter, are unbeaten in six appearances at the MCG this season and have kicked triple-figure scores seven times in 10 rounds.

Jack Steele (26 disposals, six clearances) and Tom Sparrow (27 disposals, eight clearances) were key ball-winners, Harvey Langford (18 touches, two goals) shone on a wing, and Harrison Petty kicked three goals.

Max Gawn (18 touches, eight clearances) was influential in the ruck and Daniel Turner stood tall in defence.

Kysaiah Pickett was blunted by Finn Maginness for periods but still had a say in the outcome with 13 disposals and two goals.

Hawthorn, missing injured spearhead Jack Gunston and key defender Tom Barrass, has lost two and drawn one of its past three games.

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Dylan Moore was the Hawks' best with 27 disposals and two goals, while Karl Amon (28 touches) and Jai Newcombe (24) had plenty of the ball.

Nick Watson kicked three goals from nine touches, but was limited by Koltyn Tholstrup.

Melbourne kicked the opening goal of a game for the first time this season as versatile tall Petty slotted the first two, and had its nose in front for most of the first half.

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A stunning Josh Weddle goal on the run from 50 metres briefly gave the Hawks the lead in the second term, but it was the Demons ahead by one straight kick, 6.6 to 5.6, at the main break.

Melbourne’s buffer grew rapidly with three goals in 10 minutes when play re-started, and while Hawthorn hit back, Fritsch matched Weddle's effort with a brilliant goal from the boundary to keep them at arm's length.

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The Demons had the better of an entertaining third term - 6.2 to 4.0 - and turned for home with a 20-point advantage.

Pickett laid a strong tackle on Watson early in the final quarter and kicked one of the Demons' six goals for the term as they ran away with a convincing win.

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Weddle to the metal

Harrison Petty’s three first-half goals didn’t reflect well on his opponent Josh Weddle, but the flamboyant mulleted Hawk isn’t one to stay in the shadows. With his side looking for inspiration Weddle went on a run from the backline with Latrelle Pickett in hot pursuit. Weddle passed inboard and kept running, leaving Latrelle gassed on the wing. The ball came back into the Hawk’s hands and then onto his foot from the boundary 50 metres out. Goal of the day.

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Demon turns dementor to contain the Wizard

Nick Watson finished up as Hawthorn's leading goalkicker, but it's fair to say he came second in his contest with Koltyn Tholstrup. The young Demon stuck close to the Wizard throughout and at every opportunity let the Hawk star know it wasn't his best day. Of course, Watson gave it back when he got the chance early, but it was Tholstrup who had the last laugh.

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NARRM 3.3 6.6 12.8 18.12 (120)

HAWTHORN 3.3 5.6 9.6 12.9 (81)

GOALS

Narrm: Petty 3, Langford 2, Jefferson 2, van Rooyen 2, K.Pickett 2, Sharp 2, Fritsch 2, Laurie, Langdon, Chandler

Hawthorn: Watson 3, Lewis 2, Moore 2, Weddle, Ramsden, Morrison, Macdonald, D'Ambrosio

BEST

Narrm: Sparrow, Gawn, Steele, Langford, Turner, Bowey

Hawthorn: Impey, Amon, Moore, Sicily, Lewis

INJURIES

Narrm: Nil

Hawthorn: Nil

Crowd: 68,557 at the MCG