Justin Longmuir says while his star forward is kicking the goals, it's due to the work of all around him

Jye Amiss and Josh Treacy during the round 21 match between Fremantle and Carlton at Optus Stadium August 3, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

FREMANTLE coach Justin Longmuir believes the selflessness of his key forwards is a key reason for the team's strong start to the season as star goalkicker Josh Treacy takes his turn to capitalise on the scoreboard.

Treacy has booted eight goals in his past two games and 10 for the season, with the 23-year-old ranking No.1 in the AFL among forwards with 10 marks a game and cementing himself as one of the League's best key targets in his sixth season.

While Treacy has been an imposing presence, tall sidekicks Jye Amiss and Pat Voss have combined for five goals in three games and shared 3.6 against Richmond. Their ability to work productively as a trio, however, had been important in back-to-back wins for the Dockers.

"Our forward line is functioning really well in the first three weeks off the back of us being really selfless and working together," Longmuir said on Tuesday.

"Josh is probably making the most of his opportunities, but someone else will bob up if we keep playing selflessly like we are.

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"He (Treacy) is catching everything that comes his way, but he's also been really selfless with some of his patterns to open up space for others.

"He's the type of guy that would be just as happy for Vossy and Jye and the other forwards to get a lick of the ice cream."

Amiss produced a much-improved performance against Richmond and was rewarded with 2.3 after a combined tally of 1.1 and four marks through his first two games. He marked with more confidence and was selfless in handing off a shot on goal to Matthew Johnson in the third quarter.

"I thought we saw Jye take a step forward with his footy. He took some opportunities, still left a couple out there, but his process was really good on the weekend and we'll just continue to work on his craft so we can maximise those opportunities," Longmuir said.

Jye Amiss during the round three match between Fremantle and Richmond at Optus Stadium, March 28, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"Vossy had 11 score involvements and had some real impact on defence to win the ball back for us. He was really selfless with the way he squared the ball up inside forward 50.

"Jye could have easily had a snap at one stage and tried to hit the scoreboard himself, but he fed it back to 'Johno', and they're the sorts of things we're rewarding internally because they're the things that make you a good footy team."

Fremantle will travel to Adelaide this week for back-to-back games in South Australia, starting with the Crows on Friday night before returning to take on Collingwood in a marquee Gather Round slot seven days later.

Rather than stay for an extended road trip, the team will return to Perth on Saturday morning for a normal week of preparation at home, with Adelaide's airport curfew preventing them from flying out the night of the game.

Star midfielder/forward Shai Bolton shapes as a key player on Friday after a terrific start to the season, with Longmuir pleased with the dual premiership player's ability to slot into a more prominent onball role.

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The 27-year-old had an equal career-high 33 disposals against Richmond and has been arguably best afield in his past two games, finding the right mix of midfield and forward time in the absence of injured star Hayden Young.

"He's splitting his time and he's impacting in all phases of the game and impacting wherever we put him," Longmuir said.

"With 'Youngy' out, he's fitted into that role really well and we couldn't be happier with the way he's gone."

Longmuir said Young was likely two weeks away from playing as he recovers from a hamstring injury, with the midfielder spending time in the coaches box and staying heavily involved in the team's preparation during the week.

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The 24-year-old's tough run with injury will not force a long-term role change, but Longmuir said the club would be open to all options initially when Young returns to make sure he can stay fit.

"They're all the conversations that you have behind the scenes when someone gets injured, especially when you get repeat injuries," the coach said.

"Long term, I don't think it changes any roles for him.

"It's probably more about the mechanics of some of those incidents, more so than his role. But we'll look at everything because we want to get him back and keep him in the team."