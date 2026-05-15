IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Nat Edwards and Michael Whiting take a deep dive into the story behind the story of how Michael 'Magic' McLean blazed a trail for First Nations stars.
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- The journey of Sir Doug Nicholls Round honouree Michael McLean from Darwin to the top echelon of Australian Football
- The footy clinic that inspired a 12-year-old McLean to take up the sport
- McLean talks about his 'daunting' move to Footscray after barely being away from home in the NT
- How his move to the then Brisbane Bears changed his life
- Standing up to racism and how his legacy both on and off the field still continues to this day
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