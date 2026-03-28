Josh Treacy celebrates a goal for Fremantle against Richmond in R3, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE showed the ruthlessness required to be a contender in 2026 with a powerful second half against Richmond on Saturday, with only inaccuracy holding the team back in a 60-point win at Optus Stadium.

The Dockers were challenged by a spirited young Tigers team in the first half and trailed by six points late in the second quarter, but they dominated proceedings thereafter to win 13.25 (103) to 6.7 (43).

DOCKERS v TIGERS Full match coverage and stats

They shifted gears after the main break and returned to the attacking style they have built in 2026, kicking 8.16 in the second half to clear 100 points for the third straight match and build more momentum ahead of back-to-back games in Adelaide that could cement their strong start to the season.

Key forward Josh Treacy was terrific in the big win, booting four goals and taking 12 marks, hanging onto every kick that came his way to continue his rise as one of the best key forwards in the game after booting four last week against Melbourne.

The midfield was led superbly by Caleb Serong (32 disposals and nine clearances) and Shai Bolton (33 and six inside 50s), while Sean Darcy (29 hitouts and a goal) lifted as the game went on to build touch in the ruck alongside Luke Jackson.

Key defender Brennan Cox returned from a calf injury to bring more stability to the back half, while rebounder Jordan Clark (27 disposals) was also impressive as the Dockers build a formidable game early in the season that has few holes.

They set the win up in a devastating third quarter that saw them boot five unanswered goals, sharpening their game at the coalface and burning away from the Tigers in a match-winning burst.

Richmond coach Adem Yze flagged the need to take away the Dockers' speed as a priority, and his players got the job done early, holding the inaccurate Dockers to 1.5 in the process after they had booted a combined 15.11 in their two opening quarters to start the season.

Fremantle was forced to control possession more than it had, racking up uncontested marks and then kicking inside 50 to contests, with Jye Amiss kicking the only goal of the quarter after a crafty lead and strong mark.

The Tigers were impressive in the contest, but it wasn't until the second quarter when they started to connect well inside 50, picking out smaller targets as Tim Taranto and Seth Green combined for five goals in a superb run that saw them take the lead close to half time.

Their tackling pressure was important, forcing turnovers and then chaining the ball through the middle of the ground, with Sam Lalor picking out Green late in the quarter with a perfect kick inside 50 to cap an impressive half for the No.1 pick.

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The Dockers didn't lie down, however, kicking back-to-back goals in the final 50 seconds of the half through Serong at a forward 50 stoppage and then Treacy to take back at six-point lead at the main break.

It was the start of an eight-goal run, with the Dockers taking total control through the third quarter, winning clearances 13-5 and inside 50s 19-7 and turning an earlier six-point deficit into a 44-point lead at the last change.

Darcy gets his range in set play

For the majority of the first half, Fremantle ruckman Sean Darcy was getting first hands on the ball at stoppages but watching as the Tigers regularly outbodied their midfield opponents to win important clearances. The Dockers won the hitouts 30-6 but only had a 24-17 clearance edge. They needed more bang for buck, and Darcy stepped up late to orchestrate a brilliant goal for Serong at a forward 50 stoppage in the final minute of the second quarter. Searching for form and fitness after an interrupted summer, Darcy had a clear connection with Serong as the onballer darted into space and collected the big man's tap. It was an example of what Darcy can do well when at full flight. He went on to finish with 29 hitouts and three clearances and kicking a late goal that sparked a big celebration from teammates given the pressure he has been under early in the season.

Sean Darcy celebrates a goal for Fremantle against Richmond in R3, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Captain Taranto

Midfielder Tim Taranto has said that he would like to captain Richmond one day, and on Saturday the club got an early look at how he would approach the role if he ever took over from ruckman Toby Nankervis permanently. It was a good first showing from Taranto, who was elevated to vice-captain ahead of this season and will fill the top job for the next six to eight weeks as Nankervis recovers from a hamstring injury. The midfielder tackled relentlessly in the midfield through the first half and pushed forward well, finishing with 24 disposals, two goals and 10 tackles. The 28-year-old has embraced a leadership role at the rebuilding club, and his encouragement and support was on show with young teammates like Sam Lalor.

Tim Taranto during Richmond's game against Fremantle in R3, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE 1.5 5.9 10.18 13.25 (103)

RICHMOND 0.3 5.3 5.4 6.7 (43)

GOALS

Fremantle: Treacy 4, Amiss 2, Serong 2, Darcy, Dudley, Jackson, Johnson, Voss

Richmond: Green 3, Taranto 2, Faull

BEST

Fremantle: Treacy, Serong, Bolton, Clark, Wagner, Cox, Jackson

Richmond: Taranto, Green, Trainor, Ross, Short, Lalor

INJURIES

Fremantle: Nil

Richmond: Alger (knee)

Crowd: 35,245 at Optus Stadium