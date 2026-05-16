A fourth-quarter blitz has laid the foundation for Carlton's emphatic win over the Western Bulldogs

Harry McKay celebrates a goal during round 10, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

WHO KNEW the answer to Carlton's second-half blues was the caretaker coach bounce?

After a tumultuous week that started with the resignation of head coach Michael Voss after a seven-game losing streak, the Blues showed no signs of emotional strain with their fourth-quarter blitz a world apart from the fadeouts that had become characteristic so far this season.

BLUES v BULLDOGS Full match coverage and stats

Aggressive spread from contest, energy, and speed suddenly became the Blues' brand in the last quarter when they could sniff their first win since round one, and all the Western Bulldogs could do was watch it happen.

Ultimately the re-energised Blues, led by interim coach Josh Fraser, ran out 10.14 (74) to 9.8 (62) victors under the Marvel Stadium roof on Saturday evening.

Ollie Florent (28 disposals, eight intercepts) had his best game since joining the navy blue, patrolling half back beautifully, and it was vintage Patrick Cripps in the final term, limiting opposing captain Marcus Bontempelli while snagging 13 disposals and five clearances himself.

After a stirring pre-game performance celebrating Sir Doug Nicholls Round that featured the Blues' Zac Williams and debutant Jack Ison as well as the Bulldogs' Arty Jones, the game opened with a showing of defensive grit from both sides. Forward entries weren't necessarily ineffective as a result of poor choices going inside, rather both backlines worked exceptionally well to repel attacks.

Notably, Carlton struggled to capitalise on its size advantage in attack, with Harry McKay, Mitch McGovern, and Brodie Kemp largely outsizing the Dogs' defence, as Rory Lobb was required through the ruck on his return from a hamstring injury, and James O'Donnell is still working back from a hamstring of his own.

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Instead, Matt Carroll (12 disposals, three goals) was the unlikely hero for the Blues, dobbing two majors from outside to lift the crowd, and his third from a 50m penalty in the final term.

Cripps (29 disposals, two goals) also split his time between the middle and deep forward in an effort to further stretch the Dogs' defence.

Poor conversion also hurt the Blues early on, missing shots from kickable areas, and much of their good work was undone by dropped marks in crucial moments.

The Dogs were the first to break the slow style of play, starting to put speed on the ball following the main break. In doing so, opportunities for their sole tall forward, Aaron Naughton (12 disposals, three goals), grew.

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But that speed fell away as an already-stretched list had even more questions asked of it with a hamstring injury to winger Bailey Williams in the second quarter.

Through the middle, the usual suspects for the Bulldogs – Ed Richards, Bontempelli – had quieter days by their lofty standards, but it created an opportunity for younger duo Joel Freijah and Ryley Sanders to show their wares.

Nick Haynes spent the game coming back and forth from the bench managing first an ankle concern, then a blood nose, while Ollie Hollands worked through an ankle problem of his own, but was able to play out the game.

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Rinse and repeat

Where the Blues were struggling to turn on the attacking faucet, midfielder Matt Carroll gave the crowd something to cheer for. Late in the first quarter he coolly slotted a goal from outside 50 to break a run of four behinds for the Blues. Then, in the third, he dobbed another from a near on identical spot, showing off his booming boot and turning to the crowd as it roared.



Hand to the face

Jacob Weitering didn't quite have the start to the game that he'd have been hoping for. Competing for a ground ball on the wing, he copped a heavy hand to the face which caused him to stumble backward and – eventually – require some help to get off the field. He was ill on the bench before catching his breath and composure to feel ready to return. Once back, however, the vice-captain was at his intercepting best, moving beautifully and impeding repeated Bulldogs' forward forays.



A special debut

Carlton's first ever Next Generation Academy debutant Jack Ison fittingly made his AFL debut in Indigenous Round following some impressive form in the VFL in recent weeks. Pre-match he, along with fellow First Nations players Zac Williams and Arty Jones, got involved in the Welcome to Country ceremony, dancing with group Bandok Tait. An immediate fan favourite, every time Ison got near the footy, the decibels under the roof increased, and it nearly blew off when he kicked his first major to seal the win.

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CARLTON 2.5 3.6 5.11 10.14 (74)

WESTERN BULLDOGS 4.1 5.4 7.7 9.8 (62)



GOALS

Carlton: Carroll 3, Cripps 2, McKay 2, Kemp, Ainsworth, Ison

Western Bulldogs: Naughton 3, West 2, Sanders, Bontempelli, Baker, Hynes



BEST

Carlton: Carroll, Florent, Hollands, Cripps, Newman

Western Bulldogs: Naughton, West, Dale, Bontempelli



INJURIES

Carlton: Nil

Western Bulldogs: Williams (left hamstring)



Crowd: 39,217 at Marvel Stadium