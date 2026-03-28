Sean Darcy showed signs of getting back to his best against Richmond, according to Dockers coach Justin Longmuir

Sean Darcy celebrates a goal for Fremantle against Richmond in R3, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE ruckman Sean Darcy's ability to follow-up at ground-level against Richmond on Saturday was an indication to coach Justin Longmuir that the big man is rebuilding form after a slow start to the season.

Darcy has held his spot through the first three rounds of the year despite external pressure, with the 27-year-old producing his best performance so far in a 60-point win against the Tigers at Optus Stadium, where the visitors were without veteran ruck Toby Nankervis due to injury.

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Darcy controlled the ruck against young opponent Campbell Grey and finished with 29 hitouts, pushing forward where he blocked continually for the Dockers' key forwards and then booted his first goal of the season.

The celebration from Fremantle players was an indication of how valued he is as a teammate, with Longmuir seeing signs that Darcy will continue to build into the season after again playing managed minutes.

"I thought some of his pressure efforts on smalls at centre bounce, where he was able to follow up and get after the opposition, that's what we've seen before he had his calf injury," Longmuir said on Saturday.

"That's what we were seeing with him across the pre-season, and then he probably just didn't look as fleet-footed across his first two games.

"But I thought we saw some of that as the game went on. He took a nice strong mark, good finish on goal.

"His ruck work was clearly stronger, but he was playing against depleted ruck stocks. But it was more the second efforts and the follow-ups which impressed me."

Darcy's spot has come under pressure given the strong form of Luke Jackson as the No.1 ruckman and the arrival of Mason Cox, who produced a terrific pre-season game in the ruck while Darcy was sidelined.

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Darcy's connection with the Dockers midfielders was clear to see, however, when he combined with star onballer Caleb Serong for a forward 50 stoppage goal deep in the second quarter to get the Dockers rolling.

Key forward Josh Treacy was the star of the game, booting 4.3 and taking 12 marks in a pure exhibition of clean marking, despite the slippery conditions.

Longmuir said the 23-year-old's performances this season, which have seen him elevate to be among the best key forwards in the game, were reward for the extra work he does on his craft.

"There's not many players at our club that work harder on their game than JT," Longmuir said of Treacy, whose four goals all came from marks and set shots.

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"He's evolved in all areas and he looks for improvement in all areas of his game. Hence, he's fitter and stronger and his craft is better than last year.

"He gets a lot of balls kicked into his hands and then when everyone's finding it slippery, he's marking like a dry weather day. You put the hard work in, you get those results."

While frustrated somewhat by the Dockers' inaccuracy, Longmuir said the weight of scoring shots and domination of field position in the second half was an indication that the Dockers' method was working.

His team won the forward entries 32-14 after half time and kicked 8.16 to 1.4.

"It just shows that the process was right," Longmuir said.

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"We'd only won the inside 50s leading into this game ... in two of eight quarters, or maybe three of eight quarters. That is not the consistency we want out of the way we play.

"(But) the process was right, and eventually if you keep creating a lot of opportunities, the points will turn into goals."

Richmond coach Adem Yze was pleased with the way the Tigers started the game, challenging the Dockers through the first half and leading by six points late in the second quarter.

But his young side conceded five unanswered goals through the third term, however, as part of a run of eight from the Dockers.

"The wheels just fell off into the third. That wasn't up to standard. We couldn't get out of our back end and that's been a couple of weeks in a row now," Yze said.

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"It's a bit of a trend across the comp, watching even some of the best teams, you can get stuck in your back end, and especially with point kick ins, and we did.

"We look like we just lost our way a little bit in that second half, which is disappointing.

"We'll take the positives out of the first half, but then be really disappointed with our second half, because that wasn't good enough."

Yze said second-year forward Jasper Alger had likely strained a medial ligament after an incident in the second quarter, while young goalkicker Harry Armstrong had suffered a foot injury that will need to be assessed.

"He's obviously going to be a huge part of our future ... hopefully it's on the minor end and it's just precautionary, so we'll find that out in the early part of the week," Yze said of Armstrong.