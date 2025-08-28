In a stunning All-Australian interview, Geelong star Bailey Smith has bravely shared he spent four weeks at a mental health facility during a tough 2024

Mark Howard interviews Bailey Smith after being named in the 2025 All-Australian Team at the AFL Awards night. Picture: AFL Photos

This article discusses mental health issues, suicide and other material that some people may find distressing. For immediate support please contact Headspace on 1800 650 890. You may also visit beyondblue.org.au or call the Beyond Blue Support Service on 1300 22 4636

GEELONG star Bailey Smith has used his All-Australian acceptance interview to share he spent four weeks in a mental health facility.

Admitting he had "never said that before", the Cats midfielder stunned guests at Thursday's AFL Awards night with raw honesty about his mental health during an on-stage chat with host Mark Howard.

Smith has previously detailed challenges with depression and anxiety, but said his mental health deteriorated after a knee injury ruled him out of the entire 2024 season.

"It was about a year ago, I got out of a psych ward," Smith said.

Bailey Smith is interviewed after being named in the 2025 All-Australian team during the AFL Awards night. Picture: AFL Photos

"I was in Epworth Camberwell for like four weeks, and I got out a couple hours a day, and I spent that training.

"I went through a really dark time.

"I didn't think I'd get to the other side.

"I'm super grateful to be here through the support of my family, my manager Robbie (D'Orazio), been there through the shocking times.

"I know it's just an injury, but until you experience it and have a sense of identity taken away from you, and then go through some teething issues with moving clubs and outside noise, and still trying to just grow up and rehab a knee.

"I'm super grateful to be on the other side of it.

"I wouldn't change it for the world, but certainly surprised to be where I am."

A powerful message from Bailey Smith as he opens up on the mental and physical challenges he overcame in his recovery from an ACL injury.#AFLAwards pic.twitter.com/DTc2reXFDb — AFL (@AFL) August 28, 2025

Smith moved to Geelong during last year's trade period following six seasons at the Western Bulldogs.

The 25-year-old has been an instant success with the Cats, helping power them into premiership favouritism ahead of another finals campaign.

He earned his maiden All-Australian blazer on Thursday night, and was also named a joint winner of the Coaches' Association Champion Player of the Year Award, alongside Noah Anderson.

Noah Anderson and Bailey Smith pose after being awarded joint recipients of the AFL Coaches' Association Champion Player of the Year during the 2025 AFL Awards at Centrepiece. Picture: AFL Photos

After Smith's revelation he received further questions about his challenges in an unexpected turn from the normal All-Australian interviews.

"It was hard but it was something I had to do," Smith said.

"It was obviously voluntary to go in.

"I still see my psych today, it helps me.

"I think I just changed my mindset from if you have an injury you need to rehab it in the gym.

"If you have an injury mentally it’s just rehabbing and keeping on top of that.

"It’s just going to the gym for your fitness, I'm going for my mental fitness.

"Changing my mindset around that, the word gets thrown around a lot these days, mental health is an excuse in some cases and it’s not a sympathy for me thing it's just more to raise awareness that you can put your hand up.

"Tough period but wouldn't change it for the world.

"Whatever dark period you're going through it’ll always make sense."

If you or anyone you know needs support, contact:



• Headspace on 1800 650 890 or headspace.org.au

• Lifeline: 13 11 14 or lifeline.org.au

• 13YARN: 13 92 76 or 13yarn.org.au

• Beyond Blue: 1300 22 4636 or beyondblue.org.au

• Urgent Help - Play AFL: play.afl/urgent-help

