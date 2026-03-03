Tanner Bruhn is set to make his AFL return for the Cats

Tanner Bruhn in action during Geelong's AAMI Community Series clash against Carlton on February 25, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG'S Tanner Bruhn is set for his first AFL game in 17 months after missing the entire 2025 season while facing criminal charges, which were eventually dropped in November.

Bruhn was stood down by the AFL when charged in early 2025 with sexual assault offences and he did not play at any level after the Cats' practice match against Hawthorn on February 17 last year.

Prosecutors withdrew all the charges on November 11, and the 23-year-old immediately returned to full training with the Cats' AFL program, with the League confirming he was free to play.

Geelong coach Chris Scott said on Tuesday that Bruhn would line up in the Cats' season-opener against Gold Coast, which will be his first AFL game since the 2024 preliminary final.

"It's just fantastic for him to get out there and be able to concentrate on footy after what is one of the most egregious injustices I can think of in the game," Scott told reporters on Tuesday.

"So to put that behind him, I think, is positive for everyone."

Scott was reluctant to detail the support he offered to the 23-year-old Bruhn, who has played 66 AFL games since his debut in 2021 at Greater Western Sydney. He joined Geelong at the end of the 2022 season.

"I've said more than I wanted to anyway, it's largely a private matter and I don't want to draw any more attention to it than he would like," he said.

"I'd support him in all the ways that you would imagine but I don't want to walk you through it."

Scott trialled Bruhn at half-back instead of his customary midfield position during the pre-season.

"It's his first game (back) but he’s really been training and he played a practice game against Carlton, he's kind of ready to go," he said.

Tanner Bruhn kicks the ball during Geelong's AAMI Community Series clash against Carlton on February 25, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"So I think we'll all look back and think this was a small step – it's important that we don't overplay it."

Scott confirmed aces Jeremy Cameron and Bailey Smith would feature in the away game against the Suns after battling thigh and calf ailments respectively in the pre-season.

Forward/ruck Shannon Neale would also front after copping a knock to a shin in the last pre-season game but forward Gryan Miers (thumb) remained in doubt.

"We don't have a very high tolerance for pushing guys that aren't ready," Scott said.

Gryan Miers during the Grand Final between Geelong and Brisbane at the MCG, September 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"We're much less tolerant of that stuff now ... he (Miers) had surgery on a thumb, he has got the all-clear to play but just because he can play doesn't mean he should.

"Gryan, it's one of those situations where 15 years ago he would be a certainty ... because it was a badge of honour playing with these things."