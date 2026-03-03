Jagga Smith and Harry Dean will make their debuts for Carlton on Thursday night, while Jacob Weitering is also likely to play

Jacob Weitering and Charlie Curnow celebrate Carlton's semi-final win over Melbourne on September 15, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

CARLTON will name Harry Dean and Jagga Smith for their debuts, with Jacob Weitering also likely to play in the season opener against Sydney.

Coach Michael Voss said there could be as many as 11 changes to their team from the end of last season.

While Weitering had to prove his fitness at Tuesday morning training, Voss was bullish about his key defender being ready to take on old teammate Charlie Curnow on Thursday night at the SCG.

Dean is the son of Carlton great Peter Dean, who was hospitalised last month after an alleged assault in rural Albury. Voss expects Dean to be at the SCG to watch his son's debut.

Smith, taken at No.3 in the 2024 draft, had his much anticipated debut delayed by a year after a knee reconstruction.

He has shown excellent pre-season form, further raising excitement among the Blues faithful about his vast potential.

Former Sydney players Ollie Florent and Will Hayward are also expected to make their Carlton debuts at their old home, with the teams to be confirmed later on Tuesday.

Will Hayward and Ollie Florent at Carlton HQ. Picture: Bek Vilardo

"We do have some debutants - it might surprise you, the first one, Jagga got a game," Voss said with a wry grin before training.

"Obviously the other one is Harry himself as well. They're both great stories.

"He (Dean) is going to draw a very long partnership with 'Weiters' down there I'm sure.

"Jagga, most people have been seeing him over the last couple of weeks and the impact he can have on games - probably how valuable he will be to us."

Voss's attitude about Weitering was that unless something goes badly wrong at training, the key defender will play.

Weitering suffered a fractured rib while playing for Victoria in last month's State of Origin game.

"We're expecting he will (play), but obviously we have to let training tell us that before we make any final decisions," Voss said.

Voss added Weitering has done contact work in training.

"Probably this is the one where it (contact) becomes somewhat uncontrolled, versus being controlled, but we'll wait and see," he said.

"He just has to go flat-out, really - that's it.

"We're determined to go up there and get the job done, whether he's there or not."

Voss also spoke about coming up against Curnow, who will be determined to play well against his old club in a mouth-watering start to the season.

"We're fully aware of the capacity the guy has," he said.

"He certainly has X-factor, there's no doubt about that. But at the same time, if it works out that 'Weiters' becomes a match-up for him, I've seen those battles (at training) over the long run.

"They know each other very, very well.

"Everyone else is probably Charlie-focused. We don't make it about him - we have a job to do.

"This isn't going to be about him, it's not going to be about Will, it's not about Ollie."