St Kilda has run over the top of Carlton as the Blues suffered another second-half meltdown

Tom De Koning celebrates a goal during the round eight match between St Kilda and Carlton at Marvel Stadium, on May 2, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

IT'S ALMOST as if the script writers have gone on strike.

Carlton, in front at half-time, falling apart and giving the opposition free run in attack. We've seen it all before, time and time again.

BLUES v SAINTS Full match coverage and stats

And credit to St Kilda, which kept the faith after a shaky start to run out 16.12 (108) to 9.15 (69) winners under the Marvel Stadium roof on Saturday evening.

Eight third-quarter goals – and nine unanswered either side of the main break – set up the Saints' fourth win of the season, much to the delight of former Blues pair Tom De Koning and Jack Silvagni. It is the third time this season that Carlton has conceded 50 or more points in a quarter, piling even more pressure on coach Michael Voss.

The term was punctuated by back-to-back goals to Liam Henry following an undisciplined push from Blues defender Harry Dean, which will likely draw the eye of the Match Review Officer.

In the first half, there was a sense of composure going forward that opened things up for Carlton. Lowering the eyes, spotting up teammates who had worked hard to create space from a direct opponent, and – crucially – hitting those teammates neatly. It meant that at times Harry McKay essentially became a decoy to create opportunities for others, and smaller forwards became increasingly dangerous.

Their composure going forward was helped by the club's capacity to generate front-side clearances. Jagga Smith was a large proponent of that attacking midfield style, as was the dash from behind of Oliver Florent.

It forced some momentary panic in the St Kilda defence, with errors creeping into their attempts to move the ball further from its own goal.

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When the Saints did establish some possession in space, however, end-to-end footy was on the menu. Such movement meant the forward line could create isolated one-on-one contests, in which it excelled.

Rowan Marshall's shift to become a dangerous tall target in attack created some mismatches with the Blues' defence, finishing with three goals from 22 disposals, and Cooper Sharman (nine marks, two goals) worked away from his direct opponent consistently throughout the evening to offer a reliable marking target.

Like clockwork, after emerging from the long break, Carlton's previously calm, organised defensive line started to get too aggressive. Coming forward to try and generate turnover higher up the field, they often left one teammate to mark two Saints close to goal.

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It was in stark contrast to the first half, where Nick Haynes was often found sitting alone, acting as a goalkeeper.

Marked well by Lachie Cowan early in the piece, Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (31 disposals, five clearances, one goal) got busy as the game wore on, breaking away from the close checking and utilising one of his best assets: his run as carry on transition.

Doubling down

Just as Carlton was, once again, capitulating in the third quarter, things escalated further. In his first senior appearance of the year, Liam Henry was running into an open goal, and after putting it through, he was crudely pushed into the signage by first-year Blue Harry Dean. It took Henry some time to get back to his feet as teammates flew the flag above him. Dean was dragged, and Henry was handed another shot on goal from the easiest of positions, putting St Kilda up by three kicks without any sign of slowing down.

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Carroll flies

In a game with noted front-half fliers Harry McKay, Tom De Koning, Brodie Kemp and Cooper Sharman, it was Matt Carroll who provided a genuine highlight in front of goal. Midway through the second term, as Carlton was finding its groove in the attacking half, a long, high ball was headed to the hotspot in the Blues' attack. Almost as if in slow motion, Carroll floated over the top of the pack to pull down an impressive mark and, importantly, slotted the goal to go with it.

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No love lost

Two huge stories of last summer were the moves of Tom De Koning and Jack Silvagni from Carlton across to St Kilda, so of course the Blues fans were going to turn out at their first opportunity to share their displeasure at the deflection. It didn't take long for the boos to echo around the enclosed stadium, as Silvagni earned an early interception, while De Koning shook off any nerves with an impressive mark and set shot to close out the first term. Although the crowd bayed until the final siren, the volume decreased once the scoreboard flipped in the Saints' favour.

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CARLTON 2.4 7.7 8.11 9.15 (69)

ST KILDA 3.3 5.7 13.11 16.12 (108)

GOALS

Carlton: Kemp 3, Ainsworth 2, Evans, Cripps, Carroll, McGovern

St Kilda: Marshall 3, Henry 3, Owens 3, Sharman 2, De Koning 2, Hill, Wood, Wanganeen-Milera

BEST

Carlton: Smith, Florent, Kemp, Newman

St Kilda: Wanganeen-Milera, Wood, Wilkie, Sharman, Marshall, Hill

INJURIES

Carlton: Dean (groin), Cowan (head knock)

St Kilda: Butler (left hamstring)

LATE CHANGES

Carlton: Nil

St Kilda: Jack Higgins (concussion) and Darcy Wilson (illness) replaced in selected side by Liam O'Connell and Jack Macrae

Crowd: 41,062 at Marvel Stadium