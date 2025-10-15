We look at the huge moves that fell over after the most dramatic Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period in memory

Callum Ah Chee, Zach Merrett, Rowan Marshall and Buku Khamis. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE DEALS that didn't get done were the story of deadline day, with a host of players denied a fresh start in a dramatic close to the 2025 Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period that could shape player movement for a long time.

The frantic final minutes saw clubs and agents scrambling to negotiate key trades, but several fell through as clubs including Essendon, St Kilda and Brisbane held their ground and refused to give into trade requests.

AFL.com.au runs through all the deals that didn't get done, and where it leaves those players.

Zach Merrett

An awkward return to Essendon looms for Merrett after the star midfielder's bid to join Hawthorn fell through, with the Bombers holding firm on a massive asking price. In a dramatic evening of negotiations, Essendon demanded four first-round picks in exchange for Merrett, rebuffing the Hawks' best offer, which contained picks No.10, No.22, a future first-round selection and young midfielder Henry Hustwaite. It was viewed externally as a generous offer, but Essendon held all the power, given Merrett's contracted status. It's been a tumultuous period for the Bombers, but they held the line on not trading their skipper and best player. All the interest now will be in how Merrett navigates his return to the club, whether he can hold a leadership role, and whether he seeks a move again in 12 months' time.

Rowan Marshall

The St Kilda ruckman had a strong desire to join Geelong in a deal that had looked likely early on, but the landscape changed during the trade period and Marshall will remain a Saint. The Cats made the early offer of pick No.19 in exchange for Marshall and there was talk about future picks changing hands. Despite adding Tom De Koning as a free agent, however, the Saints decided they did not want to let Marshall go. The Cats were confident they did everything possible to try and land their man, adding a future second-round pick to their offer of pick No.19, but it was not enough. Marshall will now have to adjust his role within the team as the Saints play two big men, with the club heavily invested in De Koning.

Rowan Marshall (right) battles Shannon Neale during St Kilda's clash with Geelong in round 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Bailey Humphrey

A name that dominated much of the early stages of the period, Humphrey, who has three years remaining on his contract with Gold Coast, never directly asked for a trade, but was photographed talking to new Melbourne coach Steven King, sending the rumour mill into overdrive. Other clubs, like Hawthorn, followed suit, chatting to the 21-year-old, but the Suns remained adamant – he was not for sale. Humphrey just completed a breakout season, finishing fourth in the club’s best and fairest, and is seen by the Suns as one of their most crucial players as they push for a maiden premiership.

Bailey Humphrey kicks the ball during Gold Coast's clash against Carlton in round 22, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Callum Ah Chee

Brisbane’s two-time premiership player seemed almost assured to get to Adelaide after requesting a trade, but when the deadline passed, he was shockingly still a Lion. Brisbane was adamant it wanted the Crows’ first round selection in exchange for a player they had tabled a five-year deal for, but Adelaide wasn’t budging, thinking that was too high a price. As the deadline drew nearer a future second and third round selection was offered, but the Lions wanted more. The result? Ah Chee will still likely get to his preferred new home, but he’ll have to go through the pre-season draft to do so and will remain in limbo for the next six weeks.

Callum Ah Chee kicks a goal during Brisbane's preliminary final against Geelong on September 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Jy Simpkin

Collingwood made a play for the North Melbourne captain but came up well short, with the offer of a future second-round selection described as something the Kangaroos wouldn't even look at for the contracted midfielder. Simpkin, who had a desire for more midfield time, explored his options but didn't formally request a trade. There was clearly a gulf between the Kangaroos' high asking price – reported to be two first-round picks – and what the Magpies were willing to pay. The fact that Collingwood's best available draft pick this year was No.39 was also a major hurdle.

Jy Simpkin during the match between North Melbourne and Fremantle at Optus Stadium in round 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Buku Khamis

Squeezed out of a regular position at the Bulldogs, Khamis was seeking a new home and looked likely to get to Carlton as a replacement-of-sorts for departing free agent Jack Silvagni. However, after the Dogs’ initial ask of the Blues’ pick No.22 was knocked back, things became complicated. Carlton prioritised its pursuit of a package for Charlie Curnow and by the time that deal was locked away with Sydney in the dying minutes, there simply wasn’t enough time to return to Khamis. He still has a year to run on his contract, and with the Bulldogs rarely settled on their key defensive posts, still has a huge opportunity in 2026 to lock down a permanent role.

Buku Khamis runs into an open goal during the VFL match between Box Hill and Footscray at Box Hill City Oval in round 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Leek Aleer

One of the hard-luck stories of the Trade Period, Aleer seemed all-but assured of getting to St Kilda after being courted by the Saints for the past 18 months. The industry had been conditioned to thinking Aleer would sign a lucrative four-year deal, and the young defender went as far as asking for a move in his exit meeting with the Giants, bringing him to tears. In one of the great backflips, St Kilda pulled out of pursuing the 24-year-old, leaving him “shattered”. North Melbourne briefly flirted with exploring a move for him, but ultimately Aleer signed a two-year contract to remain in western Sydney.

Leek Aleer during the 2025 elimination final between GWS and Hawthorn. Picture: AFL Photos

Elijah Hollands

Contracted at Carlton for one more season, Hollands was told to explore his options during the trade period but did not find a new home before Wednesday's deadline. After a challenging year with personal issues, there is a prospect that Carlton could pay out the final year of Hollands' deal and delist the 23-year-old. While a blow for the former Gold Coast player, it would also open the opportunity for a new club to swoop on him as a delisted free agent or train-on prospect.

Elijah Hollands is tackled during the AAMI Community Series match between Greater Western Sydney and Carlton at Manuka Oval on February 28, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Steven May

New Melbourne coach Steven King told May he could seek a move, despite having a year to run on his contract, following a decline in form in 2025. However, the dual All-Australian will return as a Demon, with clubs that seemingly needed help in key defensive posts, namely the Western Bulldogs, Collingwood and Carlton, all declining on pursuing the former Gold Coast captain. May will be 34 in round one next season, and has a huge 12 months ahead if he wants to extend his career beyond 2026.

Steven May warms up ahead of the match between Hawthorn and Melbourne at the MCG in round 23, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Deven Robertson

The midfielder will be delisted by Brisbane in the coming days, paving the way for him to join West Coast after six seasons and 47 games with the Lions. The Eagles have been given four extra rookie spots as part of their assistance package and are keen to add Robertson via one of those. He met with coach Andrew McQualter in the week following the Grand Final, with the Eagles pitching their vision for the 24-year-old to play as a contested, inside midfielder. A WA product, Robertson has long been seen as an Eagles' target and they will finally land him for free.

Deven Robertson in action during the match between Adelaide and Brisbane at Adelaide Oval in round 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

James Rowbottom

Sydney's desire to land Charlie Curnow saw several Swans' players come up as trade options, but Rowbottom ruled himself out of any move this week through his manager Matt Bain. Contracted for another three seasons, the tough and talented midfielder would have appealed to the Blues as an option to bolster the Swans' trade package. He was also targeted by Collingwood. Ollie Florent eventually made his way to the Blues separately and Will Hayward was tied up in the Curnow deal, highlighting the delicate conversations the Swans needed to have. The issue wasn't pushed with Rowbottom, however, after his insistence on staying.