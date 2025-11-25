N TODAY'S AFL Daily Round Table, star journalists Sarah Olle, Josh Gabelich and Damian Barrett unpack the biggest off-field headlines from the 2025 season.
- Zach Merrett's failed trade bid headlined a huge 2025 trade period
- The Hawks missed a second big fish, with Oscar Allen choosing Brisbane as a free agent
- The Demons appointed Steven King as their replacement for ousted coach Simon Goodwin
- The Blues backed Michael Voss in and bolstered their footy department in order to support him
- Jamarra Ugle-Hagan had a 'fall from grace' but has a chance of redemption as a Sun next season
- The AFL hierarchy saw some big changes with Greg Swann and Tom Harley coming in
