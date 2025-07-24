Check out what's happening before, during and after the footy at some of the biggest games in round 20

Peter Wright celebrates Essendon's win over Sydney with fans in round nine, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

It’s Round 20, and with Rivalry Round PLUS Marvel’s 25th Anniversary, there is plenty happening this week at the footy.

Starting with a celebration of Marvel Stadium reaching a quarter of a century, there will be $2.50 meat pies prior to the bounce at each match held at Marvel Stadium this weekend:

Essendon v Western Bulldogs - Friday, 7.20pm

- Friday, 7.20pm North Melbourne v Geelong – Saturday, 7.35pm

– Saturday, 7.35pm St Kilda v Melbourne – Sunday, 3.15pm

And if you’re not in Victoria, not to worry. With the SA Showdown, the QClash, the Sydney Derby and the Western Derby all lined up this weekend, there’s sure to be blockbuster footy all around the country you’ll want to attend.

HAWTHORN v CARLTON

Thursday, July 24, 7.30pm AEST, MCG

Carlton will be sending off star Sam Docherty for his final game, after he announced his retirement earlier this week. To mark the occasion, General Admission tickets for this match are just $15 for all adults, so grab all your mates for a night out at the MCG.

Make sure you get in early, as pre-game at 7pm, there will be an Emergency Services Motorcade around the boundary line, as part of Hawthorn’s Road Safety round.

GET YOUR SEATS Buy tickets for Hawthorn v Carlton HERE

Footy you’ll want to be a part of:

Sending off an AFL hero in Sam Docherty, Blues fans will want to pack out the MCG for his final game. Inspiring and resilient on an off the field, show your support to the former skipper, and watch 'Doc' don the Navy Blue for a final time.

It’s a big night for the Blues, as defender Jacob Weitering will also run out in his 200th game.

Learn More 04:49

ESSENDON v WESTERN BULLDOGS

Friday July 25, 7.20pm AEST, Marvel Stadium

It’s celebrations, anniversaries and milestones all round at Marvel Stadium on Friday night.

Everybody’s favourite goal umpire David Rodan will reach his 300th ame milestone as both a player and umpire during this match, so get into the stadium early to cheer him on when the umpires enter pre-game.

GET YOUR SEATS Buy tickets for Essendon v Western Bulldogs HERE

As Marvel Stadium celebrates its 25th year, there will $2.50 pies, a scratch card promotion with a range of food and beverage offerings (25% discount, $25 and $2.50 vouchers) and 25-year commemorative pin giveaways.

And Essendon are holding a 25-year premiership celebration for their 2000 team, with James Hird Academy participants and Essendon’s 2000 AFL Premiership Players lining the Guard of Honour.

Western Bulldogs ruck Tim English will also celebrate his 150th game.

Learn More 01:45

GWS GIANTS v SYDNEY

Friday July 25, 7.50pm AEST, Engie Stadium

It’s a Giants home game for this Sydney Derby, with plenty on pre-game for the whole family. The concourse at Gate D features the GIANTS First Timers Marquee, GIANTS Giveaways and a Pre-Game Pop-up Bar in GIANTS Plaza.

The Giants stomping ground located next to the scoreboard inside ENGIE Stadium also features a Non-Playing Player Meet and Greet, GIANTS Write a Letter to a Player, Face Painting, Hair Braiding and Air Brush Tattoos.

GET YOUR SEATS Buy tickets for GWS v Sydney HERE

Make sure to stick around post-match, as the Brett Kirk Medal will be awarded to the best on ground, whilst the Sydney Derby Cup will be presented to the winning team.

And don’t forget to bring your footy! Macca’s Kick to Kick will be open for fans to kick the footy around Engie Stadium after the game.

Learn More 02:47

GOLD COAST v BRISBANE

Saturday July 26, 1.20pm AEST, People First Stadium

With lots happening pre-game, there’s surely enough for fans to spend their Saturday afternoon at this SUNS home game. The Fan Zone this week features Carrara Jarjum Indigenous Activations, Face Painting, Triple M Sound Stage & a Live Musician and the JC Action Sports Half-Pipe Air Shows.

GET YOUR SEATS Buy tickets for Brisbane v Gold Coast HERE

Post-match, the Marcus Ashcroft Medal will also be awarded to the best on ground, as well as the QClash Trophy to winning team.

And bring your footy! Macca’s Kick to Kick will be open for fans to kick the footy around People’s First Stadium post-match.

Footy you’ll want to be a part of:

The QClash has never been more thrilling, with both sides currently sitting in the top eight.

The Gold Coast Suns are hanging onto their spot in the finals by a thread, and will be looking for a strong comeback at home after their loss to Adelaide last week. With a crowd behind them, they can produce amazing footy against the top teams – look no further than Round 18 against Collingwood.

But the Brisbane Lions have hit finals form early, showing the league why they’re the reigning premiers. Brisbane fans should be making the short trip down south to show their support, with the Lions playing at their absolute best.

Learn More 02:33

ADELAIDE v PORT ADELAIDE

Saturday July 26, 7.50pm ACST, Adelaide Oval

The Toyota Good for Footy Kid Zone at Victor Richardson Gates is open pre-game, with a focus on accessibility and inclusivity, including a Stadium Jumping Castle, Toyota Race Car Track, Kicking Tunnel and stacks of giveaways.

Inside the stadium, there will be a Retrospective Showdown Medal presentation prior to this year’s match. Awarding past winners of Showdown’s Two, Four and Five, fans will be able to celebrate Brett James, Mark Ricciuto and Mark Bickley receiving their medals.

And of course, this year’s Showdown Shield and Medal will be awarded post-match, for the best on ground and the winning team.

GET YOUR SEATS Buy tickets for Adelaide v Port Adelaide HERE

Footy you’ll want to be a part of:

Adelaide is in a run of form, storming towards a top of the ladder position, with AFL.com.au predicting they’ll be the minor premiers by the seasons end. First stop? Defeat Port Adelaide.

But it’s Ken Hinkley’s last Showdown, and for what he’s done for the club, Port Adelaide faithful will want to be there for support. It’s bound to be an Adelaide Showdown to remember, with both teams set to give their all.