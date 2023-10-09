Port Adelaide has traded its future first-round pick for two second-round selections to try land deals for its trade targets

Esava Ratugolea during the round 10 match between Fremantle and Geelong at Optus Stadium, May 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide has traded its future first-round pick to Fremantle for two second-round selections as the Power build their draft hand to bring in their trade targets.

And the major move to kick off the trade period could set up a number of trade talks on the opening day of proceedings on Monday.

Inside Trading revealed last month the Power were putting their future first-round pick on the trade table to split it for more picks as they try to land deals for Esava Ratugolea, Brandon Zerk-Thatcher and Jordon Sweet.

The Dockers have landed the 2024 first-round selection in exchange for pick No.23 this year (which has been bumped back a spot for the Tom Doedee compensation) and Fremantle's future second-round selection.

Already without a first-round selection this season, it means the Dockers' opening pick for this year's draft at this stage is No.43. However, the club is eyeing an earlier pick from St Kilda in exchange for Liam Henry, who has requested a trade from Fremantle to the Saints.

Liam Henry looks on during the R21 match between Fremantle and Brisbane at Optus Stadium on August 6, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

The Power are expected to use pick No.23 to offer to Geelong for key defender Ratugolea, who the club was keen to land last year while in contract but was held to his deal by the Cats.

Bombers defender Zerk-Thatcher has requested a move to the Power as has Bulldogs ruckman Sweet, while the Power also have interest in Richmond ruckman Ivan Soldo, who the Tigers are keen to retain.

Essendon has shown interest in Port’s contracted midfielder Xavier Duursma, who is considering a move away from Alberton Oval with a year to run on his contract.