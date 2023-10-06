After eight seasons with the Giants, Matt Flynn has joined the Eagles

Matt Flynn in action during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Collingwood in round nine, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney ruckman Matt Flynn is officially heading to West Coast as an unrestricted free agent after the paperwork was completed on Friday afternoon.

The 26-year-old nominated the Eagles earlier in the week after being starved of opportunities in the second half of 2023, following the emergence of Kieren Briggs.

Flynn started in the Giants Academy at the age of 12 and played 33 AFL games for the club after being selected at pick No.41 in the 2015 draft.

"I think I'm in a position now eight years into my career," Flynn, who has signed a three-year deal, said.

"I took five years to get into the Giants side and since then I've played some good football but I haven't been able to cement my spot.

"The opportunity for me was to put myself into a position where I can compete to do that but at the same time you look at the West Coast list and you've got some very good bookends, some very good players through the middle still.

"The potential is there so the opportunity to play but then the opportunity to help build the club back up in a sense will be pretty good too."

Melbourne also expressed interest in the New South Welshman as they search for replacements for Brodie Grundy, who is set to move to Sydney during the Trade Period.

The Eagles lured Flynn from one side of the country to the other with the prospect of being the No.1 ruckman after three-time All-Australian Nic Naitanui retired this season due to a lingering Achilles injury.

Bailey Williams played all 23 games for Adam Simpson's side this year, with Callum Jamieson and Harry Barnett further down the depth chart at West Coast.

Greater Western Sydney has offered Braydon Preuss a new deal to provide coverage with Nick Madden a developing option for Adam Kingsley's side.