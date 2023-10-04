Matt Flynn is set to depart the Giants as an unrestricted free agent

Matt Flynn during GWS's game against Brisbane in R20, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney ruckman Matt Flynn has officially nominated West Coast as his preferred destination.

Flynn, who can move to the Eagles as an unrestricted free agent when Friday's window opens, played 33 games across eight seasons at the Giants after arriving through the club's Academy program.

As revealed on AFL.com.au's trade and draft show Gettable back in August, West Coast has long held an interest in Flynn with the promise of more senior opportunities ultimately luring him across the country.

Melbourne was also among a handful of teams that were interested in the 200cm big man, who will likely become West Coast's No.1 ruck option following the recent retirement of Nic Naitanui.

Bailey Williams had become the Eagles' first-choice ruck throughout season 2023, playing all 23 games, while the club also has youngsters Callum Jamieson and Harry Barnett contracted for next year.

Flynn, 26, played the first nine games for the Giants this season before being replaced in the senior side by the in-form Kieren Briggs.

Matt Flynn in action against North Melbourne in round 13, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

But he averaged 16.4 disposals and 22.6 hitouts throughout an impressive VFL campaign.

His departure is likely to mean uncontracted ruck Braydon Preuss will earn a new deal at the Giants, where he will continue to provide support for the incumbent Briggs.

As revealed on AFL.com.au, the club also has an interest in Adelaide forward-ruck Elliott Himmelberg, who is the brother of star Giants defender Harry.