Nakia Cockatoo during a round 7 VFL match between Carlton and Brisbane in 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE forward Nakia Cockatoo has called time on his career after nine injury-interrupted seasons with two clubs.

Cockatoo, who was taken with pick No.10 in the 2014 AFL Draft, spent the first six seasons of his career at Geelong.

The 26-year-old made the move to the Gabba at the end of end of 2021. He was delisted at the end of last season before regaining a spot on the Lions' list through the rookie draft.

"Nakia is one of the nicest people you could meet in football and has been a much-loved member of our Club that will be missed," Lions football manager Danny Daly said.

"Being a top-10 pick highlights the potential and talent Nakia had as a footballer, but unfortunately for him injuries and his body provides challenges throughout his career.

Nakia Cockatoo playing for Geelong in 2018. Picture: AFL Photos

"However, to play 49 games of AFL football, including some of those being finals, is something he should still be very proud of.

"We wish Nakia and his family all the best with their life after football and thank him for his service to the Brisbane Lions."