Orazio Fantasia at Carlton training on March 7, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

STATE LEAGUE footy is back and you can catch every game LIVE and FREE on the AFL Live Official App and AFL.com.au.

This week's action kicks off with two Friday night matches in the VFL, including a clash between Carlton and Casey Demons, before a slate of four games on Saturday. There are a couple of big match-ups to come on Sunday, with top-of-the-table Footscray travelling to the Swinburne Centre to take on fifth-placed Richmond, while Box Hill (fourth) meets Sandringham (ninth) at Wonthaggi Recreation Reserve to complete the round.

Port Melbourne and Western Bulldogs kick off VFLW round seven on Friday evening, before some crunch games on Saturday, including Williamstown's battle with North Melbourne and Essendon up against Casey. There's only one match on Sunday with Box Hill taking on Southern Saints in Wonthaggi as part of a VFL/VFLW double-header.

The highlight of the SANFL action is arguably Central District v Sturt in a first versus fifth battle, while Glenelg and West Adelaide duke it out for bragging rights. Port Adelaide and South Adelaide will both be looking for their first wins of 2024 against North Adelaide and Woodville-West Torrens, respectively.

And as if it's already not warm enough out west, there are some massive games in the WAFL this weekend including Swan Districts v Peel Thunder, Subiaco v South Fremantle and East Fremantle v East Perth.

The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2024 VFL, VFLW, SANFL and WAFL seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL or AFLW opportunity.

Now you can cast all elite state league matches from your phone to your SmartTV via Chromecast or AirPlay, and sit back to watch the action on the big screen.

Smithy's VFL fixture, round seven

Friday, May 10

Carlton v Casey Demons, Ikon Park, 5.10pm AEST

Port Melbourne v Coburg, ETU Stadium, 7.35pm AEST



Saturday, May 11

Greater Western Sydney v Frankston, Blacktown ISP, 11.05am AEST

North Melbourne v Sydney, Arden Steel Oval, 12.05pm AEST

Northern Bullants v Collingwood, Genis Street Oval, 2.05pm AEST

Williamstown v Essendon, DSV Stadium, 3.05pm AEST

Sunday, May 12

Gold Coast v Southport, People First Stadium, 1.05pm AEST

Richmond v Footscray, Swinburne Centre, 2.05pm AEST

Box Hill v Sandringham, Wonthaggi Recreation Reserve, 2.05pm AEST

rebel VFL Women's fixture, round eight

Friday, May 10

Port Melbourne v Western Bulldogs, ETU Stadium, 5.05pm AEST

Saturday, May 11

Williamstown v North Melbourne, DSV Stadium, 10am AEST

Darebin v Carlton, Genis Steel Oval, 10.15am AEST

Essendon v Casey Demons, Windy Hill, 11.05am AEST

Geelong v Collingwood, Deakin University, Geelong, 12pm AEST

Sunday, May 12

Box Hill v Southern Saints, Wonthaggi Recreation Reserve, 11.30am AEST

SANFL fixture, round six

Friday, May 10

Norwood v Adelaide, Norwood Oval, 7.40pm ACST

Saturday, May 11

Central District v Sturt, X Convenience Oval, 2.10pm ACST

Port Adelaide v North Adelaide, Alberton Oval, 2.10pm ACST

Woodville-West Torrens v South Adelaide, Woodville Oval, 2.10pm ACST

Glenelg v West Adelaide, Stratarama Stadium, 2.10pm ACST

WAFL fixture, round seven

Saturday, May 11

Subiaco v South Fremantle, Sullivan Logistics Stadium, 1.15pm AWST

Swan Districts v Peel Thunder, Steel Blue Oval, 2.10pm AWST

East Fremantle v East Perth, Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 2.30pm AWST

Perth v Claremont, Mineral Resources Park, 2.30pm AWST

West Perth v West Coast, Pentanet Stadium, 3pm AWST