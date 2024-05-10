In the first episode of AFL Play's new podcast, Isaac Smith gets Damien Hardwick to open up on his incredible coaching journey

Join four-time premiership players Isaac Smith for his new podcast, Inside with Issie. Picture: Supplied

WANT to get the inside word on coaching from some of the greats of the game?

Four-time premiership player Isaac Smith has you covered in the new podcast Inside with Issie, brought to you by AFL Play.

In this new monthly series, Smith chats all things coaching with a range of guests, including current AFL coaches, on topics including the six key coaching competencies, problem-solving and issues that affect footy from the elite level to the grassroots.

>> LISTEN TO INSIDE WITH ISSIE IN THE PLAYER BELOW

In the first episode, Smith chats with three-time Richmond premiership coach Damien Hardwick, who's now part way through his first season with Gold Coast.

Damien Hardwick addresses his Gold Coast players against Richmond in Opening Round, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Hardwick, who also won two premierships as a player with Essendon and Port Adelaide, tells Smith about his journey in coaching, how mindfulness practices have helped him become a better coach, and the importance of self-reflection.

He also reveals how his coaching mentors in the AFL (Kevin Sheedy, Mark 'Choco' Williams, Alastair Clarkson) and role models outside footy (Brian Goorjian, Phil Smyth) have shaped his own philosophy.

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to Inside with Issie NOW at Spotify, Google or at play.AFL.