Brendon Gale speaks to the media on July 26, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

The Tasmania Football Club is thrilled to announce that Brendon Gale has signed on to be the Club’s first CEO, starting in early 2025.

Brendon Gale is arguably the AFL industry’s most successful Chief Executive Officer, leaving the Richmond Football Club as the first AFL Club to reach 100,000 members, having delivered three Premierships and been part of a leadership team that has entrenched the Tigers as one of the AFL’s powerhouse clubs.



On top of his football success, Brendon is a corporate leader, having held non-Executive Director roles in business, the non-Government sector and the Victorian Equal Opportunity Commission.



Highly respected, extremely experienced and a proud product of Tasmanian football, Brendon will be joining Tasmania Football Club when he finalises his work for the Richmond Football Club.





Chair of the Tasmania Football Club, Grant O’Brien said he was thrilled on behalf of the Club’s membership, supporters and all Tasmanians.



“Not only have we got a highly successful and proven AFL Club CEO, we have also tempted home a proud son of Tasmania.



“Brendon grew up on the North West Coast of Tasmania, and before his incredible 244-game career at AFL level, he played his early football for Burnie Hawks and represented Tasmanian four times.



“This is an enormous vote of confidence in our Club.



“Brendon is fully committed to focussing on completing his role at the Richmond Football Club in the same professional manner that has been a feature of his leadership at the Club, and while we are excited, we respect the fact that he has a big job to complete before we can welcome him home to Tasmanian football,” Mr. O’Brien said.



Mr O’Brien said that the CEO’s appointment delivers another significant milestone for the Club and clearly signifies the Club progressing toward its debut season in 2028. The Board have a clear action plan for the remainder of 2024, under the proven leadership of Executive Director, Kath McCann.



The Club CEO announcement follows the launch of the Club name, colours and emblem, the signing up of over 190,000 Founding Members and significant progress in the delivery of the Club’s Establishment Phase Business Plan, including key infrastructure projects.