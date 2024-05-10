This year will be Brendon Gale's last as Richmond CEO before heading to role in his home state's new club

Brendon Gale speaks to the media at Punt Road Oval on August 15, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

LONG-TIME Richmond CEO Brendon Gale will step down from the role at the end of this year and will become the Tasmania Football Club's inaugural CEO in early 2025.

Gale confirmed on Friday that the 2024 season would be his 15th and final one in charge of the Tigers.

After playing 244 games for the club, Gale took over as CEO in 2009 and oversaw a hugely successful era at Punt Road that included three premierships in four years.

Learn More 06:52

He said the time was right to step away.

"I have spent half my life at this club as an administrator and player. It is time for me to embark on a new challenge, and for the club to write the next chapter," he said.

"I'll remain absolutely focused on the job at hand for the coming months. It is an exciting and challenging period for us on and off the field.

"The breadth and depth of our leadership is a real feature of our club, and we are all getting on with the job at hand and that is where my energies will be focused."

Richmond president John O'Rourke said the club had appointed a recruiting firm to assist in finding the club's next CEO.

Later on Friday the Tasmania Football Club released a statement saying Gale would be the club's first CEO, commencing early next year.

Chair of the club, Grant O'Brien said he was thrilled on behalf of the club's membership, supporters and all Tasmanians.

"Not only have we got a highly successful and proven AFL Club CEO, we have also tempted home a proud son of Tasmania.

"Brendon grew up on the North West Coast of Tasmania, and before his incredible 244-game career at AFL level, he played his early football for Burnie Hawks and represented Tasmanian four times.

"This is an enormous vote of confidence in our Club."