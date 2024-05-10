After being belted at clearances by Fremantle, Adem Yze plans to turn Richmond's stoppage numbers around

Daniel Rioli during the round eight match between Richmond and Fremantle at the MCG, May 5, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

COACH Adem Yze says a "horrendous" aspect of Richmond's game faces a proverbial blowtorch against the Western Bulldogs.

Yze has pinpointed the Tigers' stoppage work as a glaring deficiency ahead of Saturday night's MCG encounter against the Dogs.

In last week's heavy loss to Fremantle, Richmond lost the clearances 16-36.

"The Dogs (last week) kicked 11 goals from stoppage, so you can see they're a really potent stoppage team," Yze said.

"And based on the fact that we had a horrendous result last week in that area of the game, the stuff that hopefully we implement this weekend is going to hold us in good stead against a quality stoppage team."

Adem Yze addresses during the round seven match between Richmond and Melbourne at the MCG, April 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The Tigers enter the clash languishing in 17th spot on the ladder with one win and seven losses.

The 11th-placed Dogs (three wins, five defeats) have come under scrutiny this week which has surprised the Richmond coach.

"I don't see how they're under more pressure than us. They have won more games than us," Yze said.

Key Tiger trio Dion Prestia, Noah Balta and Jack Graham return with veteran Dylan Grimes rested and Kamdyn McIntosh and Sam Naismith axed.

The Bulldogs, unable to consider Tom Liberatore (concussion), have dropped three players - Buku Khamis, Oskar Baker and Charlie Clarke - while recalling Alex Keath, Rhylee West and Luke Cleary, and naming debutant Joel Freijah.

The selection changes come as Yze ponders whether to deploy a tag on Bulldogs captain and playmaker Marcus Bontempelli.

Marcus Bontempelli during the round 21 match between the Western Bulldogs and Richmond at Marvel Stadium, August 4, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"We will have about two or three levers to pull," he said.

"Whether we go with the team system and absorb in that way or whether we just try and shut him out, we will have that discussion.

"He's obviously a really important player, teams have tried to tag him before but it's really hard to do because he can go forward and throw you out a little bit.

"I am never going to say we're not going to tag, it does make it hard for a midfielder if you have to someone standing next to you all game."