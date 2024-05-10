Jamie Elliott kicks for goal during the R8 match between Collingwood and Carlton at the MCG on May 3, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD will be forced to make at least four changes ahead of Sunday's clash against West Coast at Marvel Stadium after Jamie Elliott was ruled out on Friday.

The 31-year-old didn't train at the AIA Centre due to back soreness after being named in the 26-man squad on Thursday.

After beating Carlton last Friday night, the Magpies' forward line will look very different on Mother's Day with four forwards unavailable this weekend.

Brody Mihocek strained his hamstring against the Blues, while Beau McCreery is in concussion protocols and recruit Lachie Schultz is serving a one-game suspension.

Star midfield pair Jordan De Goey (groin) and Tom Mitchell (appendix) will also both miss a second game due to injury.

"We tried to give Jamie every chance to play, hence why we named him in the squad, but he woke up this morning and he still has a sore back. It didn't settle enough to get him out there so will see how it goes," Collingwood coach Craig McRae said on Friday morning.

The Pies have recalled young key forward Reef McInnes to face the Eagles, while veteran defender Jeremy Howe will play in attack this weekend.

"Jeremy will play forward," McRae said.

"We don't have a cast of thousands lining up to play as key forwards for us. His experience is what we want to lean into. He has a lot of class as a forward, he has history there, so we are hopeful he can play a role for us there."

Former first-round pick Fin Macrae will return to the senior side after a month in the VFL, where he has averaged 28 disposals and seven tackles.

Fin Macrae in action during the VFL R5 match between Collingwood and Essendon at Victoria Park on April 27, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The 22-year-old won't start as the sub after being subbed in or out of rounds one, two and three to start 2024.

"Fin will play; I told Fin yesterday; he will get a good opportunity to play a full game and show what he is capable of," McRae said.

"I think one of the exciting things about Sunday is we're going to play some players that have been craving opportunity. Our team has been pretty rock solid in terms of injuries early in the year. Guys have been playing good footy and not getting a chance.

"We are not bringing in 18-year-old guys just out of school, we are bringing in guys that have had to bide their time and they will get opportunities this weekend."

