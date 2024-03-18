Watch LIVE as the AFL's 19th team unveils its inaugural jumper, logo and colours on Monday night

Junior players run through a banner announcing Tasmania's team at North Hobart Oval on May 3, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL'S 19th team, Tasmania, will unveil its inaugural logo, jumper and colours at a launch event that will span the entire state on Monday, March 18.

From 5.45pm AEDT, you can watch the launch LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App as Tasmania club officials reveal the team's identity.

>> WATCH THE LAUNCH LIVE IN THE PLAYER BELOW FROM 5.45PM AEDT

Tasmania Football Club executive director Kath McCann said community support for the launch had reached new heights, with 18 livestream launch parties to be held across the state in addition to the six simultaneous official launch events on Monday night.



“We know the community demand for our club reveal is enormous and the club has felt every inch of support from Tasmanians,” she said.



“With the community at the heart of the Tasmania Football Club’s foundation, we wanted as many Tasmanians as possible to be part of this historic event, when the club’s inaugural name, colours, logo, jersey, and Founding Membership are revealed."

The AFL officially granted the licence for the AFL's 19th team to Tasmania in May last year after the League signed binding commitments with the Tasmanian Government that included partnering with the Federal Government for the construction of a 23,000-seat roofed stadium at Macquarie Point in Hobart.

The AFL men's team is expected to join the competition for the 2028 Toyota Premiership season and a state league side could be ready to play by as soon as 2025

A timeline for the women's team's entry in the NAB AFLW competition is still being worked through.