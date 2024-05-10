The former first-round draft pick and talented key forward was found unresponsive in Perth on Thursday evening

Cam McCarthy during the Fremantle Dockers 2020 official team photo day, December 16, 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

FORMER Fremantle and Greater Western Sydney forward Cam McCarthy has died, aged 29.

McCarthy, who played in the AFL from 2014-2020, was found dead at Lake Coogee in Perth on Thursday evening. Both clubs confirmed the former player's death on Friday afternoon.

"The death is being treated as non-suspicious," WA Police said in a statement, adding a coronial report will be prepared.

The West Australian-born footballer was drafted by GWS with pick No.14 at the 2013 national draft.

He played 21 games for the Giants before leaving the Sydney club at the end of the 2015 season, citing mental health issues and homesickness.

Cam McCarthy celebrates a goal in GWS' clash with Adelaide in round eight, 2015. Picture: AFL Photos

After failing to engineer a trade to Fremantle for the 2016 season, McCarthy stood out of AFL football before being picked up by the Dockers.

The talented forward played 49 games for Fremantle in four seasons from 2017 before being delisted at the end of the 2020 season. During his last season in the AFL system, McCarthy was diagnosed with epilepsy after collapsing at training.

Overall, the talented forward played 70 AFL games and kicked 99 goals.

Fremantle CEO Simon Garlick said all at the club offered "their deepest sympathies" to McCarthy's family.

“His death is tragic, and to all of his family, friends and teammates, we extend our deepest condolences," Garlick said.



“Cam was a kind and easy-going person at the Club, and he was someone who had a habit of making people smile and laugh. His talent was undeniable and he loved his footy.



“Our thoughts are with Cam’s family and his loved ones during this time.”

Nat Fyfe and Cam McCarthy celebrate a goal in round three, 2018. Picture: AFL Photos

Greater Western Sydney CEO Dave Matthews also shared the club's sadness at McCarthy's death.

“We are saddened to learn of Cam’s passing. The news has had a profound impact on many current and former Giants players and staff,” Matthews said.



“Cam had great energy and was a much-loved member of our club for the seasons he was here. He was very popular and a bright footballing talent.



“On behalf of the Giants, we extend our deepest sympathies to the entire McCarthy family and his many friends.”

Cam McCarthy, Tom Boyd and Josh Kelly after the 2013 AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

Lifeline is an Official Charity Partner of the AFL, which provides all Australians experiencing a personal crisis with access to 24h crisis support & suicide prevention services. For crisis or suicide prevention support, call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit http://lifeline.org.au/gethelp